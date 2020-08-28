Jimmie Johnson: Athletes have ‘a right to share our opinion’

The action by the Bucks sparked a reaction throughout the sports world. The NBA, WNBA did not play Thursday and are not playing Friday. Some Major League Baseball games were not played this week. The NHL playoffs were not held Thursday and Friday. MLS games were postponed.
Johnson said Friday that drivers have had some conversations with each other and NASCAR about a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Cup Series races Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
“I know many, including myself, are extremely disturbed from what we saw in Kenosha,” Johnson said.
Asked Friday about how athletes have become more vocal and active in social matters, Johnson gave this response:
“These are changing times. I know many don’t want to see the opinions of the athletes and they want the sport to be the sport and the athletes just to be quiet. I think there’s been so much going on over a long, long period of time and various topics as well. We have an opinion. Athletes have an opinion. We have a right to share our opinion.
“I think with age I’ve become more comfortable to share my opinion. As I learn more about various issues, my own emotions come into play and I’m led to have different conversations or use my platforms in a different way to focus our foundation and some of the work it does in a different direction.
“We all have our own journey with it all. I think we definitely all have that right and should not be judged to have that right. There are just changing times. A big election year and a lot of different opinions. My opinion, a country more divided than I’ve ever seen or experienced in my lifetime. So it’s an important time in everyone’s life right now.
“I feel like the younger generation is watching and learning and I’m very encouraged by watching my kids and the way our school is teaching them to learn to have an opinion, to really educate themselves on various topics.
“At times I’m discouraged by where we sit as a nation and as a world and just how divided we all are, but then when I see my kids and their questions and their genuine concern about the future ofour country, our environment of racial inequality issues, gender related issues, I do become encouraged. To hear a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old weigh in on some conversations really has blown my mind.
“I do have some optimism for the future. Clearly, it’s a critical point in time right now for us all. It’s a big topic in a journey that is not going to resolve any time soon for generations to come.”
Two weeks after the Xfinity Series competed on the Daytona road course, Xfinity teams return to Daytona International Speedway to race on the historic 2.5-mile oval.
Who can survive 100 laps and make it to victory lane?
Here is all the info for the Friday Xfinity race at Daytona:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Brian Schaller, Chief Fuel & Real Estate Officer at Wawa, will give the command to start engines at 7:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:39 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:15 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:20 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Farzad Nourian. The national anthem will be performed by Temecula Road at noon 7:21 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
When Justin Allgaier shows up at Daytona International Speedway for tonight’s Xfinity Series race, he won’t be the same person seen there two weeks ago.
Following the Aug. 15 race on the Daytona road course, Allgaier was not a happy man.
After finishing ninth, Allgaier stalked down pit road and “unloaded” verbally on AJ Allmendinger. The JR Motorsports driver was furious after contact with Allmendinger spun his No. 7 Chevrolet while running in third with three laps left.
The spin wasn’t the root cause of Allgaier’s eruption, it was simply the final straw for the 34-year-old driver who had just one win since September 2018 and who had led 538 laps in 2020 without a victory.
It even caused Allgaier to tell his wife, Ashley, at some point last week “I’m ready to not be a race car driver anymore” for roughly the 10th time in six months.
But that moment passed.
“I had let things just get to me and I was frustrated with the circumstances,” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “And I let things fester and I’m not good at getting things off my chest, right? Keep them bottled up inside. And so when I unloaded at Daytona, what’s interesting about that is that it actually freed me up mentally to really enjoy what I was doing. And it put me in a better frame of mind. And I actually spent all week in a better frame of mind because of that. And that might be the best part of what happened (at Daytona) is that it actually put in a better space for me to be able to be in a just better headspace when I went into Dover.”
In fact, when he led 120 of 200 laps and won Saturday’s Dover race, he was in a “better mental state … than I probably have been in the last three or four years.”
That positive state is following Allgaier into tonight’s Daytona race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
“I’m much happier going into Daytona now, knowing that we have a win,” said Allgaier, who will start fifth. “That makes life a lot easier. And I’m able to go into a race and feel like I have a good opportunity to go do the things that I need to go do and and to race the way that I need to. … To be perfectly honest, I’m excited about it.
“I don’t typically feel like I’m excited when it comes to superspeedway racing. I wouldn’t say that’s one of my favorite things in the world to do. So having the situation that I’m in now and being where I’m at, I actually feel like I’m better mentally going into Daytona than I’ve ever been. So I’m actually excited about it for once.”
And despite 12 career Xfinity wins – and that eight different JR Motorsports drivers have won at Talladega or Daytona – it will be Allgaier’s 30th attempt at a Xfinity victory on a superspeedway.
Allgaier has three top-five finishes at Talladega and four at Daytona.
“I believe in my mind that every driver has (their) strengths and weaknesses and we’ve obviously got great cars,” Allgaier said. “There’s no questioning the equipment that we have at JR Motorsports and it’s not for lack of equipment that’s kept me from going to victory lane. But in my mind, I don’t believe that (superspeedways have) ever really been my strength. …
“But if we just go and do our job and we come out of there with a solid day for me that’s all I need do to be happy with it. Like don’t get me wrong. I want to go to victory lane. It’s not that I don’t want to go to victory lane. I just feel like there’s there’s a lot of factors that play into it that that don’t necessarily line up with how we finished a lot of times.”
Allgaier explained that Xfinity superspeedway races are unique compared to the Cup Series, where he made eight superspeedway starts.
“It’s just different,” Allgaier said. “There’s different drivers on a regular basis. It’s not like you have the same group of guys all the time. You’ve got different experience levels. There’s just a lot that goes into it. It doesn’t necessarily add up to where you think it would.
“I think that’s what’s probably the most interesting part of it is just managing that and managing other drivers around you and finding a happy spot.”
Allgaier hopes that happy spot lands him in victory lane again.
“I’ve been burning up the phone more in the last two or three weeks since I found out I wasn’t going to be back at JGR,” he told reporters this week. “Just trying to work on opportunities and find out what is out there for next year because I didn’t have really an inkling that I was going to be in that spot.
“I guess that’s probably more of what I’ve been focused on right now, which is unfortunate because I want to be focused on racing 100 percent and be able to do what I need to do there and go and be competitive each and every week. I’ve been putting in the time on that as well. It definitely seems it has been split more to the side of me trying to work on opportunities for next year.”
Jones declined to reveal which teams he’s had discussions with but is optimistic he’ll be in winning equipment next year.
“There are still some other dominoes to fall in the sport to make the decisions for them and what they’re going to do,” he said. “I feel good about the couple of opportunities that we’ve got out there right now.”
He also notes he faces some challenges in securing a ride.
“I don’t have sponsors with me to move around and any kind of money to bring,” he said. “That’s been part of the challenge.”
Joey Logano can relate to what Jones is experiencing. Logano was not retained by JGR, opening a place for Matt Kenseth to join in 2013.
Logano texted Jones to see how he was doing. Although they are not close, Jones asked to meet Logano for lunch to talk.
“He went from not being 100% competitive where he wanted to be at JGR to being obviously a champion after he left,” Jones said of Logano, who won the 2018 Cup title for Team Penske. “I kind of wanted to know what switched for him and what really clicked for him after he left. … It was an enlightening conversation.”
Jones’ immediate goal, is making the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The 24-year-old all but needs to win Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App) to do so.
“Both of those races my car was pretty destroyed, so I don’t know that laying back and trying to avoid the wrecks helps that much,” he said. “At the end of the day, if you’re still in it with five to go or 10 to go, even if you’ve got damage, it seems like it doesn’t really matter.
“I know there is going to be a lot of aggression.”
2. A life-changing experience
It’s tempting to look ahead to what could be, but Matt DiBenedetto is focused on making the playoffs for the first time.
DiBenedetto is 15th in the playoff standings heading into Saturday night’s race at Daytona. Byron, who holds what would be the 16th and final playoff spot trails DiBenedetto by five points. Johnson trails DiBenedetto by nine points.
“It’s probably going to be a game of survival when it comes down to the very end, especially as desperate as a lot of people will be,” DiBenedetto said. “We’ll be paying pretty close attention to what those guys are doing. Where they’re at. If they’re getting into any trouble or anything like that, but it changes lap by lap at Daytona.”
Two weeks ago, DiBenedetto led Byron by 37 points and Johnson by 57 points.
DiBenedetto’s advantage narrowed after he placed 15th at the Daytona road course and then 20th in the Saturday Dover race and 17th the next day. Johnson has finished no worse than seventh in the last three races. Byron scored two top 10s in those three races.
“As far as where my emotions are at I haven’t been able to answer it real well,” he said. “Because it’s like, man, am I excited that we have a shot to make the playoffs? For sure. Am I frustrated that we had a much bigger cushion and we had a bad couple Dover races and lost a whole bunch of points? Yeah. Am I a little uneasy knowing that the cutoff race is Daytona and not like a short track or some more straightforward race? Yeah.”
Should he get through Daytona, he’ll have a chance at the title. While Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will be the favorites, DiBenedetto could imagine being the champion in November.
“This stuff is life-changing for me if we make the playoffs,” he said. “Because not only knowing that we could just make them and be there, knowing that we have the speed and the team to really go and compete and hopefully make it through rounds and make a big splash in the playoffs and you’re in the fight for a championship.”
3. Teamwork
Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Jimmie Johnson are racing for the final playoff spots. While there is a chance both could advance, it’s possible they could race each other for the final playoff spot.
Johnson, the seven-time champion, seeks to avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Byron seeks to make the playoffs for a second year in a row.
The question is how much will their teams work with each other?
Cliff Daniels, crew chief for Johnson, said he’s had conversations with Chad Knaus, crew chief for Byron.
“Very close in our communication in what we’re doing with our cars and what we’re doing with our strategy,” Daniels said. “I’m so thankful, along the course of my career, working with the No. 48. Chad, I was his engineer for a while, and he was a great leader and great mentor. He was very supportive of my switch to the role of crew chief on this team. He still loves Jimmie to death and loves his team.
“Chad and I were talking the other day and we both want each other to be in the playoffs, just not quite as much as we want ourselves to be in the playoffs, right? So, it’s been great to have a relationship with that team. Those guys have done a good job digging out of the few holes that they’ve been in. I know that they’re going to be strong and tough.
I hope to work with them, and we are going to work with them, all night Saturday night and put ourselves both in a good spot. And I would love to be side-by-side, door-to-door with them, with points in the bag, coming to the finish line for the final checkered flag with those guys. It would be a great position to be in.”
4. Is this his time?
Saturday night’s regular-season finale provides drivers outside a playoff spot hope. That’s not something they could truly say about past regular-season finales.
Only once in the last four regular-season Cup races did a driver outside a playoff spot finish in the top five. Bubba Wallace placed third at Indianapolis last year.
For those seeking playoff bubble drama, Indianapolis was not an ideal track to host the regular-season finale because of the unlikelihood of a surprise winner. Richmond hosted the regular-season finale before that. It’s last two regular-season finales saw only one driver outside a playoff spot entering that event finish in the top 10.
Daytona offers more of a chance for a surprise winner. Justin Haley scored his first career Cup win in last July’s rain-shortened race. Erik Jones scored his first career Cup win in the July 2018 race there.
That gives Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hope. He finished second to Ryan Blaney by inches at Talladega in June in the most recent superspeedway race.
Stenhouse’s previous two Cup wins came at Talladega and Daytona in 2017. Could he race his way into the playoffs with a win Saturday night?
“We have a lot better shot to win here than we did at Indy or Richmond in those final regular season races,” Stenhouse said. “But, to me, I don’t really feel like I’m going into this race any different than I would if it was in July. I still feel like the July race is our opportunity to make it into the playoffs.
“Yeah, it’s kind of a little more dramatic with it being the final race of the regular season and it’s super nerve-racking for those three that are trying to get in on points. So, they will be tiptoeing around and making sure they get to the end, but stage points are also critical for them.
“It’ll be kind of crazy, as far as that scenario goes – that playoff bubble. And then if somebody like ourselves or somebody outside of the playoffs gets a win, I think that’s kind of the thing that’s exciting – makes it come down to the final lap in the last race of the regular season because there’s multiple people that can win and move somebody out of the playoffs.”
5. A race of his own
Mac MacLeod’s interest in motorsports comes naturally. His great-grandfather raced stock cars and was a thrill show stunt driver in Canada. MacLeod grew up in Blind River, Ontario, Canada, about six hours north of Michigan International Speedway.
He followed his love of motorsports to North Carolina. MacLeod graduated in May 2018 from Belmont Abbey College in the Charlotte suburb of Belmont, North Carolina.
He works at Front Row Motorsports, serving as the social/digital media manager and public relations manager. MacLeod works with driver Michael McDowell. MacLeod handles various media and partnership duties related to it. Before NASCAR reduced the number of team personnel at the track because of COVID-19, he was at the track most weekends. He now does the same work at home as many others in similar positions for other teams.
As the season moves closer to the end, MacLeod faces his own challenge in securing a visa to continue his work. With restructuring in visas, what MacLeod must have has changed. His current visa expires at the end of January.
It’s just an example of some of the challenges those in the sport can have as NASCAR draws people from outside the U.S., whether they are engineers, mechanics or work on the business side of the sport.
Bubba Wallace stated on social media Thursday that by NASCAR “continuing to race this weekend DOES NOT mean we are stepping down and turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken place over our nation.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series races Saturday night at Daytona. The Truck Series races Sunday afternoon at Gateway.
NASCAR has not issued a public comment on the shooting.
Wallace’s comments Thursday are the first from a NASCAR competitor to address the matter.
He issued four tweets Thursday on the issue.
In one of the tweets, he wrote: “We will continue to stand for the countless victims of police brutality. Nothing can justify #JacobBlake being shot 7 times in the back. I proudly support my brothers and sisters from all sports backgrounds and the stance they are taking to fight for equality.”
His final tweet in the series stated: “I can assure all of you that myself and many of my competitors are continuing to work hard with NASCAR to continue the efforts and the fight for racial equality. Let’s stand or kneel TOGETHER and continue to push for what’s right. Love. Compassion. Understanding.”
Many of you are wondering “what will NASCAR do”….We set the tone for sports coming back during this pandemic. We stood up for change. We stood up for racial justice. We stood up for #GeorgeFloyd We stood up for #AhmaudArbery and #BreonnaTaylor.
I can assure all of you that myself and many of my competitors are continuing to work hard with @NASCAR to continue the efforts and the fight for racial equality. Let’s stand or kneel TOGETHER and continue push for what’s right. Love. Compassion. Understanding #BW🤘🏾