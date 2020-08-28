Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday 5: Erik Jones balances playoff bid and future

By Dustin LongAug 28, 2020, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As Erik Jones prepares for one last chance to make the Cup playoffs this year, he also focuses on his future.

With a pair of Cup wins, two playoff appearances and youth on his resume, Jones is selling himself to teams for next year after Joe Gibbs Racing decided not to extend his contract.

“I’ve been burning up the phone more in the last two or three weeks since I found out I wasn’t going to be back at JGR,” he told reporters this week. “Just trying to work on opportunities and find out what is out there for next year because I didn’t have really an inkling that I was going to be in that spot.

“I guess that’s probably more of what I’ve been focused on right now, which is unfortunate because I want to be focused on racing 100 percent and be able to do what I need to do there and go and be competitive each and every week. I’ve been putting in the time on that as well. It definitely seems it has been split more to the side of me trying to work on opportunities for next year.”

Jones declined to reveal which teams he’s had discussions with but is optimistic he’ll be in winning equipment next year.

“There are still some other dominoes to fall in the sport to make the decisions for them and what they’re going to do,” he said. “I feel good about the couple of opportunities that we’ve got out there right now.”

He also notes he faces some challenges in securing a ride.

“I don’t have sponsors with me to move around and any kind of money to bring,” he said. “That’s been part of the challenge.”

Erik Jones celebrates after winning the Busch Clash in February. He likely needs to win Saturday night at Daytona to make the playoffs for a third year in a row. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones previously said he was “blindsided” by JGR’s decision to let him go after talks had progressed on a contract extension. Plans changed after Bob Leavine sold Leavine Family Racing. That left Toyota without a place to put either Jones or rookie Christopher Bell. Toyota and JGR went with Bell. Jones was left without a ride for next year.

Joey Logano can relate to what Jones is experiencing. Logano was not retained by JGR, opening a place for Matt Kenseth to join in 2013.

Logano texted Jones to see how he was doing. Although they are not close, Jones asked to meet Logano for lunch to talk.

“He went from not being 100% competitive where he wanted to be at JGR to being obviously a champion after he left,” Jones said of Logano, who won the 2018 Cup title for Team Penske. “I kind of wanted to know what switched for him and what really clicked for him after he left. … It was an enlightening conversation.”

Jones’ immediate goal, is making the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The 24-year-old all but needs to win Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App) to do so.

He scored his first career Cup win in the July 2018 Daytona race. Jones also won the crash-filled Busch Clash to open this season in February.

“Both of those races my car was pretty destroyed, so I don’t know that laying back and trying to avoid the wrecks helps that much,” he said. “At the end of the day, if you’re still in it with five to go or 10 to go, even if you’ve got damage, it seems like it doesn’t really matter.

“I know there is going to be a lot of aggression.”

2. A life-changing experience

It’s tempting to look ahead to what could be, but Matt DiBenedetto is focused on making the playoffs for the first time.

DiBenedetto is in danger of falling out of a playoff spot after large leads on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson disappeared the past three races.

DiBenedetto is 15th in the playoff standings heading into Saturday night’s race at Daytona. Byron, who holds what would be the 16th and final playoff spot trails DiBenedetto by five points. Johnson trails DiBenedetto by nine points.

Matt DiBenedetto is on the cusp of making the Cup playoffs for the first time. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It’s probably going to be a game of survival when it comes down to the very end, especially as desperate as a lot of people will be,” DiBenedetto said. “We’ll be paying pretty close attention to what those guys are doing. Where they’re at. If they’re getting into any trouble or anything like that, but it changes lap by lap at Daytona.”

Two weeks ago, DiBenedetto led Byron by 37 points and Johnson by 57 points.

DiBenedetto’s advantage narrowed after he placed 15th at the Daytona road course and then 20th in the Saturday Dover race and 17th the next day. Johnson has finished no worse than seventh in the last three races. Byron scored two top 10s in those three races.

As far as where my emotions are at I haven’t been able to answer it real well,” he said. “Because it’s like, man, am I excited that we have a shot to make the playoffs? For sure. Am I frustrated that we had a much bigger cushion and we had a bad couple Dover races and lost a whole bunch of points? Yeah. Am I a little uneasy knowing that the cutoff race is Daytona and not like a short track or some more straightforward race? Yeah.”

Should he get through Daytona, he’ll have a chance at the title. While Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will be the favorites, DiBenedetto could imagine being the champion in November.

“This stuff is life-changing for me if we make the playoffs,” he said. “Because not only knowing that we could just make them and be there, knowing that we have the speed and the team to really go and compete and hopefully make it through rounds and make a big splash in the playoffs and you’re in the fight for a championship.”

3. Teamwork

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Jimmie Johnson are racing for the final playoff spots. While there is a chance both could advance, it’s possible they could race each other for the final playoff spot.

Johnson, the seven-time champion, seeks to avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Byron seeks to make the playoffs for a second year in a row.

Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Cliff Daniels enter Daytona outside a playoff spot. (Photo: Getty Images)

The question is how much will their teams work with each other?

Cliff Daniels, crew chief for Johnson, said he’s had conversations with Chad Knaus, crew chief for Byron.

Very close in our communication in what we’re doing with our cars and what we’re doing with our strategy,” Daniels said. “I’m so thankful, along the course of my career, working with the No. 48. Chad, I was his engineer for a while, and he was a great leader and great mentor. He was very supportive of my switch to the role of crew chief on this team. He still loves Jimmie to death and loves his team.

“Chad and I were talking the other day and we both want each other to be in the playoffs, just not quite as much as we want ourselves to be in the playoffs, right? So, it’s been great to have a relationship with that team. Those guys have done a good job digging out of the few holes that they’ve been in. I know that they’re going to be strong and tough.

I hope to work with them, and we are going to work with them, all night Saturday night and put ourselves both in a good spot. And I would love to be side-by-side, door-to-door with them, with points in the bag, coming to the finish line for the final checkered flag with those guys. It would be a great position to be in.”

4. Is this his time?

Saturday night’s regular-season finale provides drivers outside a playoff spot hope. That’s not something they could truly say about past regular-season finales.

Only once in the last four regular-season Cup races did a driver outside a playoff spot finish in the top five. Bubba Wallace placed third at Indianapolis last year.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters Saturday night’s race at Daytona outside a playoff spot but a win would give him a chance to race for a Cup title. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For those seeking playoff bubble drama, Indianapolis was not an ideal track to host the regular-season finale because of the unlikelihood of a surprise winner. Richmond hosted the regular-season finale before that. It’s last two regular-season finales saw only one driver outside a playoff spot entering that event finish in the top 10.

Daytona offers more of a chance for a surprise winner. Justin Haley scored his first career Cup win in last July’s rain-shortened race. Erik Jones scored his first career Cup win in the July 2018 race there.

That gives Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hope. He finished second to Ryan Blaney by inches at Talladega in June in the most recent superspeedway race.

Stenhouse’s previous two Cup wins came at Talladega and Daytona in 2017. Could he race his way into the playoffs with a win Saturday night?

“We have a lot better shot to win here than we did at Indy or Richmond in those final regular season races,” Stenhouse said. “But, to me, I don’t really feel like I’m going into this race any different than I would if it was in July. I still feel like the July race is our opportunity to make it into the playoffs.

“Yeah, it’s kind of a little more dramatic with it being the final race of the regular season and it’s super nerve-racking for those three that are trying to get in on points. So, they will be tiptoeing around and making sure they get to the end, but stage points are also critical for them.

“It’ll be kind of crazy, as far as that scenario goes – that playoff bubble. And then if somebody like ourselves or somebody outside of the playoffs gets a win, I think that’s kind of the thing that’s exciting – makes it come down to the final lap in the last race of the regular season because there’s multiple people that can win and move somebody out of the playoffs.”

5. A race of his own

Mac MacLeod’s interest in motorsports comes naturally. His great-grandfather raced stock cars and was a thrill show stunt driver in Canada. MacLeod grew up in Blind River, Ontario, Canada, about six hours north of Michigan International Speedway.

He followed his love of motorsports to North Carolina. MacLeod graduated in May 2018 from Belmont Abbey College in the Charlotte suburb of Belmont, North Carolina. 

He works at Front Row Motorsports, serving as the social/digital media manager and public relations manager. MacLeod works with driver Michael McDowell. MacLeod handles various media and partnership duties related to it. Before NASCAR reduced the number of team personnel at the track because of COVID-19, he was at the track most weekends. He now does the same work at home as many others in similar positions for other teams. 

As the season moves closer to the end, MacLeod faces his own challenge in securing a visa to continue his work. With restructuring in visas, what MacLeod must have has changed. His current visa expires at the end of January.

It’s just an example of some of the challenges those in the sport can have as NASCAR draws people from outside the U.S., whether they are engineers, mechanics or work on the business side of the sport. 

 and on Facebook

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR is not turning away from ‘evil acts’ by racing

By Dustin LongAug 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bubba Wallace stated on social media Thursday that by NASCAR “continuing to race this weekend DOES NOT mean we are stepping down and turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken place over our nation.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series races Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series races Saturday night at Daytona. The Truck Series races Sunday afternoon at Gateway.

Wallace’s tweets came on a night when the NBA, WNBA and NHL did not play and some Major League Baseball games were not held. Instead, athletes across the country protested a police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man in the back seven times. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down, his father said.

Thursday marked the second day NBA and WNBA teams did not play to protest the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin attorney general said that Blake was near a knife when the shooting took place but would not say if Blake was carrying the knife when he was shot. The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Blake.

NASCAR has not issued a public comment on the shooting.

Wallace’s comments Thursday are the first from a NASCAR competitor to address the matter.

He issued four tweets Thursday on the issue.

In one of the tweets, he wrote: “We will continue to stand for the countless victims of police brutality. Nothing can justify #JacobBlake being shot 7 times in the back. I proudly support my brothers and sisters from all sports backgrounds and the stance they are taking to fight for equality.”

His final tweet in the series stated: “I can assure all of you that myself and many of my competitors are continuing to work hard with NASCAR to continue the efforts and the fight for racial equality. Let’s stand or kneel TOGETHER and continue to push for what’s right. Love. Compassion. Understanding.”

Noah Gragson avoiding drama as Xfinity playoffs near

Noah Gragson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before announcing Thursday that he’d return to JR Motorsports in 2021 for a third full-time Xfinity season, Noah Gragson had been quiet recently, at least on the race track.

That was on purpose.

After a high-profile summer, which saw the Xfinity Series driver win at Bristol after late contact with teammate Justin Allgaier and a garage area fight with Harrison Burton following contact between them at Kentucky, Gragson reigned himself in.

With two wins that lock him into the playoffs, Gragson has been thinking about the “big picture” over the last five races.

“I got a lot of (expletive) for being aggressive and maybe overly aggressive,” Gragson told NBC Sports. “I think (I’m) just trying to tone that down and pick and choose your battles on the race track. … I’m a racer who is more of a wreckers or checkers type and if I’m running in second, I’m gonna either win the race or wreck and not finish second. So I’ve kind of taken a different approach these last few weeks and have been less aggressive and whatnot.

“Just trying to stay under the radar with these guys not pissing anybody off on the race track and try and be low key for when we enter the playoffs. Then maybe just try and run my own race there in the first round of the playoffs and then kind of see where we go from there. But we have a decent amount of playoff points leading into the playoffs.”

Entering Friday’s race at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Gragson is third on the playoff grid with 18 playoff points. He trails Chase Briscoe (35 playoff points) and Austin Cindric (34).

Over the last five races Gragson finished 15th (Kansas), sixth (Road America), third (Daytona road course) and fourth and sixth at Dover.

In that stretch, Gragson says it’s been “difficult when you’re in fourth battling with a guy and you want to stay in that position, but you know, long-term wise it’d be better if you just point them by and let them go if you’re racing hard with him. That’s kind of hard, but I’ve gotten used to it these last few weeks. I feel like it’s pretty normal now, but it was definitely challenging there, those first week or two, just having to concede positions and not piss anybody off on the race track.”

He’s also been working on his personal life. After the race at the Daytona road course, Gragson said he’s “spent a lot of time by myself at home, really not doing anything, studying film, playing Xbox and going to the shop. … Trying to clean up my friends, trying to clean up stuff that brings extra drama to my life, things that the less I can think about during the day, the better I can be on the racetrack.”

Gragson takes his new “big picture” mindset to Daytona, the track he earned his first Xfinity win at in February. He’ll start fourth as he tries to give JR Motorsports its fourth victory of the year after Allgaier won at Dover last weekend.

“I’m happy with where our team is,” Gragson said. “I feel like we have some great race tracks coming up and not really trying to get caught up in results this last month or two, just trying to keep everybody motivated and trying to keep myself motivated. And I feel like we’re really confident as a team right now. And we know the big picture is to make it to Phoenix and race for championship. So that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’ve been focusing on. And we’re just trying to take it day-by-day, step-by-step and just trying to be the best that we can be.”

Friday Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel and forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two weeks after the Xfinity Series competed on the Daytona road course, Xfinity teams return to Daytona International Speedway to race on the historic 2.5-mile oval.

Who can survive 100 laps and make it to victory lane?

Here is all the info for the Friday Xfinity race at Daytona:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Schaller, Chief Fuel & Real Estate Officer at Wawa, will give the command to start engines at 7:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:39 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:15 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:20 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Farzad Nourian. The national anthem will be performed by Temecula Road at noon 7:21 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m.  Race broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe beat Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric to win at Dover.

LAST RACE AT DAYTONA: Noah Gragson beat Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill to win the season-opening race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Greg Biffle joins GMS Racing for Darlington Truck race

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Greg Biffle is back once again.

GMS Racing announced Thursday that the 2000 Truck Series champion will drive for the team in the Sept. 6 race at Darlington Raceway.

The former Cup Series driver will make his first NASCAR start since he competed in and won last year’s Truck Series race at Texas, then driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

More: Daytona, Gateway weekend schedule

Biffle, 50, will drive GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” Biffle said in a press release. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolet’s, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle has three career wins at Darlington, one in the Xfinity Series and two Southern 500 victories.

Despite 82 starts in the Truck Series, this will be Biffle’s first at Darlington. The Truck Series has only competed at the track “Too Tough To Tame” six times, from 2001-04 and 2010-11.