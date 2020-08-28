Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin coy on if he seeks to invest in a team

By Dustin LongAug 28, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
While Denny Hamlin declined to say Friday if he is trying to invest in Richard Petty Motorsports or help find an investor, he said that he will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and sponsor FedEx “as long as I want to drive.”

Questions have been raised about Hamlin looking into some form of ownership in a team. The 39-year-old is in his 15th full-time season in Cup. He’s never driven for a team other than Joe Gibbs Racing.

I don’t have anything to announce or to speak about when it comes to it,” he said to a question of if he’s trying to invest in RPM or help find an investor for the team that employs Bubba Wallace.

“I think that I’m always looking towards what I’m going to do after my driving career is over. I’ve got some great partners that support me and my decisions in what I will do for years to come. So, I don’t know. I wish I had something to announce, but I really don’t.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air that are still getting worked on, but I just got – I’ve got to win this weekend and next weekend, and that’s where I’ve got to focus, but certainly I believe that, no matter what, my career will be with Joe Gibbs Racing and FedEx as long as I want to drive.”

Hamlin has won six races this season and has 43 career Cup victories. Every eligible driver with at least 30 Cup wins has been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Hamlin was asked if the Next Gen car, scheduled to debut in 2022, makes it more attractive to get into team ownership.

“When I look at my career in racing, I’ve been around for 15 years in the Cup Series,” he said. “I always think about what I want to do afterwards. I don’t know that ownership will be it. I don’t know what my role will be, but I know that it will probably be in NASCAR in some kind of way, shape or form.

“I’m always looking at avenues that would allow me to stay in the sport beyond driving. Certainly, it’s a sport that I believe in. Certainly, the financial model hopefully will get better in the next few years for the team owners, regardless if I’m in it or not. But I don’t know. My focus has got to be on driving and winning a championship for Toyota and FedEx right now. If there’s ever opportunities to prepare myself for the future, then I look to capitalize on those.”

His immediate focus is Saturday night’s Cup regular-season finale (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App).

Saturday Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The end of the Cup regular season is here.

The series takes to the high banks of Dayton International Speedway Saturday for a 160-lap battle to settle the 16-driver playoff that begins next weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Daytona:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines at 7:18 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:30 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:10 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Juleun Johnson. The national anthem will be performed by Kelly Parsons Kwiatek at 7:11 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.  Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson at Dover.

LAST RACE AT DAYTONA: Denny Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher in the Daytona 500.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup

Jimmie Johnson: Athletes have ‘a right to share our opinion’

By Dustin LongAug 28, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson says athletes have “a right to share our opinion” on social matters instead of sticking to sports as some would suggest.

Athletes have exerted greater power this year in speaking out against social injustices and acting upon those matters. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to leave the locker room for their NBA playoff game Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The action by the Bucks sparked a reaction throughout the sports world. The NBA, WNBA did not play Thursday and are not playing Friday. Some Major League Baseball games were not played this week. The NHL playoffs were not held Thursday and Friday. MLS games were postponed. 

MORE: Not by choice, but by necessity: Activism halts sports world 

Johnson said Friday that drivers have had some conversations with each other and NASCAR about a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Cup Series races Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

“I know many, including myself, are extremely disturbed from what we saw in Kenosha,” Johnson said.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the Cup Series, stated in a series of tweets Thursday night that by NASCAR “continuing to race this weekend DOES NOT mean we are stepping down and turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken place over our nation.”

Asked Friday about how athletes have become more vocal and active in social matters, Johnson gave this response:

“These are changing times. I know many don’t want to see the opinions of the athletes and they want the sport to be the sport and the athletes just to be quiet. I think there’s been so much going on over a long, long period of time and various topics as well. We have an opinion. Athletes have an opinion. We have a right to share our opinion.

“I think with age I’ve become more comfortable to share my opinion. As I learn more about various issues, my own emotions come into play and I’m led to have different conversations or use my platforms in a different way to focus our foundation and some of the work it does in a different direction.

“We all have our own journey with it all. I think we definitely all have that right and should not be judged to have that right. There are just changing times. A big election year and a lot of different opinions. My opinion, a country more divided than I’ve ever seen or experienced in my lifetime. So it’s an important time in everyone’s life right now.

“I feel like the younger generation is watching and learning and I’m very encouraged by watching my kids and the way our school is teaching them to learn to have an opinion, to really educate themselves on various topics.

“At times I’m discouraged by where we sit as a nation and as a world and just how divided we all are, but then when I see my kids and their questions and their genuine concern about the future of  our country, our environment of racial inequality issues, gender related issues, I do become encouraged. To hear a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old weigh in on some conversations really has blown my mind.

“I do have some optimism for the future. Clearly, it’s a critical point in time right now for us all. It’s a big topic in a journey that is not going to resolve any time soon for generations to come.”

Tyler Reddick, who was among the first Cup drivers to be outspoken on social media about racial injustices this year, also shared his opinion about athletes playing a larger role in social and racial matters.

“It’s important for us as athletes, kind of like what Jimmie said earlier, some people feel like we just need to stick to sports and talk sports and live and breathe it, but we are human beings,” Reddick said. “It’s our right to share how we feel about certain things. For me, the issues have been going on are things that we need to keep improving upon. It’s great to see athletes and individuals come together like they have and really take a stand for something like that.

“For us in NASCAR, I can’t speak for NASCAR I guess, but we will continue to search and figure out our way of continuing to go down that path. We really did a lot of good things to be inclusive as we kind of got our year back rolling and we continue to go down this path this year. We’ve taken a lot of the steps that are good and in the right direction.

“I’m encouraged that we’ve been going down that path and I’m excited to see where that path continues to take us. It’s truly moving to see those athletes and individuals stand up for that, take that stand. There’s more to life than sports. There always will be.”

Friday Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel and forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Two weeks after the Xfinity Series competed on the Daytona road course, Xfinity teams return to Daytona International Speedway to race on the historic 2.5-mile oval.

Who can survive 100 laps and make it to victory lane?

Here is all the info for the Friday Xfinity race at Daytona:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Schaller, Chief Fuel & Real Estate Officer at Wawa, will give the command to start engines at 7:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:39 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:15 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:20 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Farzad Nourian. The national anthem will be performed by Temecula Road at noon 7:21 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m.  Race broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 86 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe beat Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric to win at Dover.

LAST RACE AT DAYTONA: Noah Gragson beat Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill to win the season-opening race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Content Justin Allgaier seeks first Daytona win

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
When Justin Allgaier shows up at Daytona International Speedway for tonight’s Xfinity Series race, he won’t be the same person seen there two weeks ago.

Following the Aug. 15 race on the Daytona road course, Allgaier was not a happy man.

After finishing ninth, Allgaier stalked down pit road and “unloaded” verbally on AJ Allmendinger. The JR Motorsports driver was furious after contact with Allmendinger spun his No. 7 Chevrolet while running in third with three laps left.

The spin wasn’t the root cause of Allgaier’s eruption, it was simply the final straw for the 34-year-old driver who had just one win since September 2018 and who had led 538 laps in 2020 without a victory.

It even caused Allgaier to tell his wife, Ashley, at some point last week “I’m ready to not be a race car driver anymore” for roughly the 10th time in six months.

But that moment passed.

“I had let things just get to me and I was frustrated with the circumstances,” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “And I let things fester and I’m not good at getting things off my chest, right? Keep them bottled up inside. And so when I unloaded at Daytona, what’s interesting about that is that it actually freed me up mentally to really enjoy what I was doing. And it put me in a better frame of mind. And I actually spent all week in a better frame of mind because of that. And that might be the best part of what happened (at Daytona) is that it actually put in a better space for me to be able to be in a just better headspace when I went into Dover.”

In fact, when he led 120 of 200 laps and won Saturday’s Dover race, he was in a “better mental state … than I probably have been in the last three or four years.”

Justin Allgaier Dover
Justin Allgaier celebrates his win Saturday at Dover. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

That positive state is following Allgaier into tonight’s Daytona race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“I’m much happier going into Daytona now, knowing that we have a win,” said Allgaier, who will start fifth. “That makes life a lot easier. And I’m able to go into a race and feel like I have a good opportunity to go do the things that I need to go do and and to race the way that I need to. … To be perfectly honest, I’m excited about it.

“I don’t typically feel like I’m excited when it comes to superspeedway racing. I wouldn’t say that’s one of my favorite things in the world to do. So having the situation that I’m in now and being where I’m at, I actually feel like I’m better mentally going into Daytona than I’ve ever been. So I’m actually excited about it for once.”

And despite 12 career Xfinity wins – and that eight different JR Motorsports drivers have won at Talladega or Daytona – it will be Allgaier’s 30th attempt at a Xfinity victory on a superspeedway.

Allgaier has three top-five finishes at Talladega and four at Daytona.

Though Allgaier still contends he won the July 2016 Xfinity race at Daytona and not Aric Almirola (“depending on what camera view you look at”), it doesn’t bother him that the records books show he’s winless at superspeedways.

“I believe in my mind that every driver has (their) strengths and weaknesses and we’ve obviously got great cars,” Allgaier said. “There’s no questioning the equipment that we have at JR Motorsports and it’s not for lack of equipment that’s kept me from going to victory lane. But in my mind, I don’t believe that (superspeedways have) ever really been my strength. …

“But if we just go and do our job and we come out of there with a solid day for me that’s all I need do to be happy with it. Like don’t get me wrong. I want to go to victory lane. It’s not that I don’t want to go to victory lane. I just feel like there’s there’s a lot of factors that play into it that that don’t necessarily line up with how we finished a lot of times.”

Allgaier explained that Xfinity superspeedway races are unique compared to the Cup Series, where he made eight superspeedway starts.

“It’s just different,” Allgaier said. “There’s different drivers on a regular basis. It’s not like you have the same group of guys all the time. You’ve got different experience levels. There’s just a lot that goes into it. It doesn’t necessarily add up to where you think it would.

“I think that’s what’s probably the most interesting part of it is just managing that and managing other drivers around you and finding a happy spot.”

Allgaier hopes that happy spot lands him in victory lane again.