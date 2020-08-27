Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson avoiding drama as Xfinity playoffs near

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Before announcing Thursday that he’d return to JR Motorsports in 2021 for a third full-time Xfinity season, Noah Gragson had been quiet recently, at least on the race track.

That was on purpose.

After a high-profile summer, which saw the Xfinity Series driver win at Bristol after late contact with teammate Justin Allgaier and a garage area fight with Harrison Burton following contact between them at Kentucky, Gragson reigned himself in.

With two wins that lock him into the playoffs, Gragson has been thinking about the “big picture” over the last five races.

“I got a lot of (expletive) for being aggressive and maybe overly aggressive,” Gragson told NBC Sports. “I think (I’m) just trying to tone that down and pick and choose your battles on the race track. … I’m a racer who is more of a wreckers or checkers type and if I’m running in second, I’m gonna either win the race or wreck and not finish second. So I’ve kind of taken a different approach these last few weeks and have been less aggressive and whatnot.

“Just trying to stay under the radar with these guys not pissing anybody off on the race track and try and be low key for when we enter the playoffs. Then maybe just try and run my own race there in the first round of the playoffs and then kind of see where we go from there. But we have a decent amount of playoff points leading into the playoffs.”

Entering Friday’s race at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Gragson is third on the playoff grid with 18 playoff points. He trails Chase Briscoe (35 playoff points) and Austin Cindric (34).

Over the last five races Gragson finished 15th (Kansas), sixth (Road America), third (Daytona road course) and fourth and sixth at Dover.

In that stretch, Gragson says it’s been “difficult when you’re in fourth battling with a guy and you want to stay in that position, but you know, long-term wise it’d be better if you just point them by and let them go if you’re racing hard with him. That’s kind of hard, but I’ve gotten used to it these last few weeks. I feel like it’s pretty normal now, but it was definitely challenging there, those first week or two, just having to concede positions and not piss anybody off on the race track.”

He’s also been working on his personal life. After the race at the Daytona road course, Gragson said he’s “spent a lot of time by myself at home, really not doing anything, studying film, playing Xbox and going to the shop. … Trying to clean up my friends, trying to clean up stuff that brings extra drama to my life, things that the less I can think about during the day, the better I can be on the racetrack.”

Gragson takes his new “big picture” mindset to Daytona, the track he earned his first Xfinity win at in February. He’ll start fourth as he tries to give JR Motorsports its fourth victory of the year after Allgaier won at Dover last weekend.

“I’m happy with where our team is,” Gragson said. “I feel like we have some great race tracks coming up and not really trying to get caught up in results this last month or two, just trying to keep everybody motivated and trying to keep myself motivated. And I feel like we’re really confident as a team right now. And we know the big picture is to make it to Phoenix and race for championship. So that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’ve been focusing on. And we’re just trying to take it day-by-day, step-by-step and just trying to be the best that we can be.”

Friday Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel and forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Two weeks after the Xfinity Series competed on the Daytona road course, Xfinity teams return to Daytona International Speedway to race on the historic 2.5-mile oval.

Who can survive 100 laps and make it to victory lane?

Here is all the info for the Friday Xfinity race at Daytona:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Schaller, Chief Fuel & Real Estate Officer at Wawa, will give the command to start engines at 7:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:39 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:15 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:20 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Farzad Nourian. The national anthem will be performed by Temecula Road at noon 7:21 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m.  Race broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Briscoe beat Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric to win at Dover.

LAST RACE AT DAYTONA: Noah Gragson beat Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill to win the season-opening race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Greg Biffle joins GMS Racing for Darlington Truck race

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
Greg Biffle is back once again.

GMS Racing announced Thursday that the 2000 Truck Series champion will drive for the team in the Sept. 6 race at Darlington Raceway.

The former Cup Series driver will make his first NASCAR start since he competed in and won last year’s Truck Series race at Texas, then driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Biffle, 50, will drive GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” Biffle said in a press release. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolet’s, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle has three career wins at Darlington, one in the Xfinity Series and two Southern 500 victories.

Despite 82 starts in the Truck Series, this will be Biffle’s first at Darlington. The Truck Series has only competed at the track “Too Tough To Tame” six times, from 2001-04 and 2010-11.

Daytona and Gateway weekend schedules

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Two weeks after NASCAR competed on the Daytona road course, Cup and Xfinity teams return to Florida to race on the 2.5-mile oval for the second time this season.

Meanwhile, the Truck Series travels to Madison, Illinois to race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Here are the Daytona and Gateway weekend schedules:

(All times Eastern)

Weekend schedule for Daytona:

Thursday, Aug. 27

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

 

Friday Aug. 28

8 – 10 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:15 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

 

Saturday, Aug. 29

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enters (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30  – 6:30 p.m. – Garage screening in progress

7:05 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit.

 

Weekend schedule for Gateway:

Friday, Aug. 28

5 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

 

Saturday, Aug. 29

7 – 9 a.m. – Truck haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)

2 – 6 p.m. – Truck garage open

2 – 5 p.m. – Truck garage access screening in progress

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

 

Sunday, Aug. 30

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

11:50 a.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

Noon – Truck Series race; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

Bubba Wallace recipient of NMPA Pocono Spirit Award for second quarter

By Dustin LongAug 26, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT
The National Motorsports Press Association has selected Bubba Wallace as the winner of the second-quarter Pocono Spirit Award for his advocacy to make NASCAR more diverse and inclusive.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag shortly before officials announced they would do so in June. He competed in the Martinsville race with Black Lives Matter on his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports car.

MORE: Bubba Wallace fans at Talladega: “We were there for him”

“It’s an honor to accept the Spirit Award, for sure,” Wallace said. “Looking back, I thought just by standing up for what’s right and speaking out on the problems the nation faces and how we can be better, not only as a sport but also as a society, is powerful.

“And I encourage everybody to use their voices to speak up for what’s going on wrong in the world and try to make this a better place for all. So, thank you for the opportunity, and we’ll try to keep pushing the envelope to make things better.”

Wallace was selected in a vote by the NMPA membership.

Receiving votes was Bobby Bennett, publisher and editor of CompetitionPlus.com. He survived COVID-19 and established the C19 to encourage plasma donations from fellow coronavirus survivors. Also receiving votes was the Ford Motor Company. The company launched a Donation Match program in April. Ford committed to match up to $500,000 in employee contributions to designated community organizations engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

Wallace is eligible for year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Wood Brothers Racing won the award in the first quarter for charitable work in helping seniors in and around its home base of Stuart, Virginia. The team spearheaded a campaign to provide COVID-19 quarantined seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities with electronic tablets to communicate with family members unable to visit.