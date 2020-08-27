Friday Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel and forecast

Two weeks after the Xfinity Series competed on the Daytona road course, Xfinity teams return to Daytona International Speedway to race on the historic 2.5-mile oval.
Who can survive 100 laps and make it to victory lane?
Here is all the info for the Friday Xfinity race at Daytona:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Brian Schaller, Chief Fuel & Real Estate Officer at Wawa, will give the command to start engines at 7:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:39 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:15 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:20 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Farzad Nourian. The national anthem will be performed by Temecula Road at noon 7:21 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
Biffle, 50, will drive GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet.
“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” Biffle said in a press release. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolet’s, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”
Biffle has three career wins at Darlington, one in the Xfinity Series and two Southern 500 victories.
Despite 82 starts in the Truck Series, this will be Biffle’s first at Darlington. The Truck Series has only competed at the track “Too Tough To Tame” six times, from 2001-04 and 2010-11.
“It’s an honor to accept the Spirit Award, for sure,” Wallace said. “Looking back, I thought just by standing up for what’s right and speaking out on the problems the nation faces and how we can be better, not only as a sport but also as a society, is powerful.
“And I encourage everybody to use their voices to speak up for what’s going on wrong in the world and try to make this a better place for all. So, thank you for the opportunity, and we’ll try to keep pushing the envelope to make things better.”
Wallace was selected in a vote by the NMPA membership.
Receiving votes was Bobby Bennett, publisher and editor of CompetitionPlus.com. He survived COVID-19 and established the C19 to encourage plasma donations from fellow coronavirus survivors. Also receiving votes was the Ford Motor Company. The company launched a Donation Match program in April. Ford committed to match up to $500,000 in employee contributions to designated community organizations engaged in the fight against COVID-19.
Wallace is eligible for year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Wood Brothers Racing won the award in the first quarter for charitable work in helping seniors in and around its home base of Stuart, Virginia. The team spearheaded a campaign to provide COVID-19 quarantined seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities with electronic tablets to communicate with family members unable to visit.
The clock is ticking on the Cup regular season and the hands will strike midnight Saturday at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
The series’ regular-season finale is the last chance for teams to lock themselves into the 16-driver playoff field. While William Byron, Jimmie Johnsonand Matt DiBenedetto race to potentially get in on points, a slew of drivers hope to play spoiler and add themselves to the playoffs and Daytona’s recent history of Cinderella winners.
Here’s a look at drivers who have surprised us with Daytona wins and other impressive performances.
First time
Two of the last four Cup races on the Daytona superspeedway have delivered first-time visitors to victory lane.
The most recent came last year on July 7 and was delivered by way of rain, lightning and fortunate pit strategy.
Justin Haley, a full-time Xfinity driver making just his third Cup start, inherited the lead under caution when Kurt Busch pitted after NASCAR initially declared they would go back to green a lap later. But then the red flag was displayed for lightning in the area, stopping the race with 33 laps to go.
Nine months after winning the Coke 600, Dillon delivered Richard Childress Racing another win in the “Great American Race.”
After contact with race leader Aric Almirola sent Almirola into the wall on the last lap, Dillon assumed the lead going into Turn 3. He would go unchallenged, taking the checkered flag 20 years after Dale Earnhardt won the Daytona 500 for the only time in his career.
Behind him, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin locked doors coming to the checkered flag with Wallace barely beating Hamlin across the line.
Wallace, making his first start in the 500 for Richard Petty Motorsports, became the highest finishing Black driver in the history of the race.
Now in a contract year and 22nd in points, Wallace will try to make the playoffs via a win on Saturday.
The Year of Stenhouse
In 2017, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. emerged as a talented – and aggressive – superspeedway driver. In May, he won from the pole at Talladega to earn his first Cup Series victory.
Two months later, Stenhouse doubled down and went to victory lane again at Daytona.
Stenhouse hasn’t found victory lane since, but the JTG Daugherty Racing driver is a constant threat on superspeedways. He finished second at Talladega in June for his eighth top five on a superspeedway.
With Stenhouse 23rd in points, he will have to find a way to win Saturday to be playoff eligible.
One More for The King
In Richard Petty’s Cup career, he won at Daytona International Speedway 10 times, including his 200th and final career win in the July 1984 race.
Thirty years later, Petty’s No. 43 went back to Daytona’s victory lane thanks to Aric Almirola and rain.
Almirola earned his first career Cup win on July 6, 2014 when rain ended the race on Lap 112.
It was the most recent win for Petty as an owner.
Other Notable Performances
There are many other noteworthy Cup drivers who need to win Saturday in order to make the playoffs.
Michael McDowell – The Front Row Motorsports driver is 24th in points. He has three career Cup top fives. Two came at Talladega and his career-best finish, fourth, came in the July 2017 Daytona race.