Rookie Zane Smith, who has won the past two oval races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, will be on the pole for the Truck starting lineup at Gateway on Sunday afternoon.
Smith scored his first series win Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway in overtime. After finishing 13th the following weekend on the Daytona road course, Smith came back to win last week’s race at Dover.
Click here for Truck starting lineup at Gateway
Brett Moffitt starts second and is followed by Matt Crafton, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes.
The Truck starting lineup at Gateway is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.
NASCAR Truck Series at Gateway
Race Time: 12 p.m. ET Sunday
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway; Madison, Illinois (1.25-mile speedway)
Length: 160 laps (200 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
