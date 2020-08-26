Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After winning Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Kevin Harvick will be first in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway, the regular-season finale.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second, followed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola.

William Byron will start sixth, followed by Jimmie Johnson. The Hendrick Motorsports teammates are separated by four points in the battle for the final playoff spot in the 16-driver field. Matt DiBenedetto, who is ranked 15th and five points ahead of Byron, will start 15th.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup finale at Daytona

BY ROW: Click here BY CAR NUMBER: Click here

Harvick was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

When the playoffs begin next week at Darlington Raceway, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

This will mark the third time Harvick has started first this season. The No. 4 Ford also led the field to the green flag at Kansas Speedway and the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Click here for the Daytona Cup starting lineup for Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Daytona Cup starting lineup: Click here for the starting lineup; click here by row; click here by car number

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Track: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 160 laps (400 miles)

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Daytona (100 laps, 250 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Aug. 30 at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1