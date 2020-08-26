Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona

By Dustin LongAug 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway will have Chase Briscoe leading the field to green Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Briscoe starts on the pole after his win last Sunday at Dover International Speedway. That marked his sixth victory of the season, breaking his tie with Austin Cindric for most wins in the series this year.

Ross Chastain starts second. Cindric, who has won five of the last eight series races, starts third. Noah Gragson is fourth. Justin Allgaier, who won last Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover, starts fifth.

Click here for starting lineup at Daytona 

The Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 100 laps (250 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Starting lineup at Daytona: Click here for starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Daytona (160 laps, 400 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Aug. 30 at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Truck starting lineup at Gateway

Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 26, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Rookie Zane Smith, who has won the past two oval races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, will be on the pole for the Truck starting lineup at Gateway on Sunday afternoon.

Smith scored his first series win Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway in overtime. After finishing 13th the following weekend on the Daytona road course, Smith came back to win last week’s race at Dover.

Click here for Truck starting lineup at Gateway

Brett Moffitt starts second and is followed by Matt Crafton, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes.

The Truck starting lineup at Gateway is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

 

NASCAR Truck Series at Gateway 

Race Time: 12 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway; Madison, Illinois (1.25-mile speedway)

Length: 160 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Starting lineup at Gateway: Click here for starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Daytona (160 laps, 400 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Daytona (100 laps, 250 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Kevin Harvick will start from Cup pole position at Daytona; Truex is second

By Nate RyanAug 26, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
After winning Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Kevin Harvick will be first in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway, the regular-season finale.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second, followed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola.

William Byron will start sixth, followed by Jimmie Johnson. The Hendrick Motorsports teammates are separated by four points in the battle for the final playoff spot in the 16-driver field. Matt DiBenedetto, who is ranked 15th and five points ahead of Byron, will start 15th.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup finale at Daytona

BY ROW: Click here BY CAR NUMBER: Click here

Harvick was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

When the playoffs begin next week at Darlington Raceway, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

This will mark the third time Harvick has started first this season. The No. 4 Ford also led the field to the green flag at Kansas Speedway and the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Click here for the Daytona Cup starting lineup for Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Daytona Cup starting lineup: Click here for the starting lineup; click here by row; click here by car number

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Track: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 160 laps (400 miles)

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Daytona (100 laps, 250 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Aug. 30 at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Penalty report from Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
NASCAR has issued nine fines to crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts on its penalty report from Dover.

All the fines are for one unsecured lug nut. Six fines are in Cup, which is a $10,000 penalty, and three are in Xfinity, which is a $5,000 penalty.

Cup Series

Chris Gabehart, crew chief on Danny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota.

Justin Alexander, crew chief on Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet.

Chris Gayle, crew chief on Erik Jones‘ No. 20 Toyota.

Greg Irwin, crew chief on Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 21 Ford.

Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on Christopher Bell‘s No. 95 Toyota.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Ford.

More: Post-Dover power rankings

Xfinity Series

Brian Wilson, crew chief on Austin Cindric‘s No. 22 Ford

Buddy Sisco, crew chief on Tommy Joe Martin’s No. 44 Chevrolet

Dave Rogers, crew chief on Riley Herbst‘s No. 18 Toyota.

NASCAR names Steve Phelps to Board of Directors

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
NASCAR President Steve Phelps has been named to the sanctioning body’s Board of Directors, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

Phelps becomes the fifth member of NASCAR’s highest level of leadership. He joins CEO and Chairman Jim France, Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, Senior Advisor Mike Helton and Chief Legal Officer Gary Crotty.

“Steve’s unwavering leadership and dedication to growing our sport through even the most challenging times has been remarkable,” France said in a press release. “Steve understands every part of our business and has demonstrated a consistently confident and steady presence in the face of adversity. He will be a valued and trusted addition to the Board of Directors as we work to build a stronger NASCAR for our fans and our sport.”

Phelps has been with NASCAR since 2005 and served as president since 2018. He’s only the fifth person to hold the president position.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed to the Board of Directors,” Phelps said in a press release. “As a lifelong fan of the sport, I feel a great sense of pride and duty in our work to position the sport for long-term success. I am grateful for the leadership and example set by the France family and am genuinely humbled by their continued trust in me.”

The addition of Phelps to the board comes after an eventful year for NASCAR. Phelps helped lead it through the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the sport down for 71 days until it returned on May 17 at Darlington.

Before the June 7 race at Atlanta, Phelps delivered a message against racism and social injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice,” Phelps said. “We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission.”

Later in June, Phelps dealt with the controversy around a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. After an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it was proven not to be a hate crime

Phelps said that “in hindsight” NASCAR’s original statement addressing the noose as a hate crime could have been toned down before it was confirmed by the FBI no hate crime was committed.

“Should we have toned that message down slightly? Maybe we should have and I’ll take responsibility for that,” Phelps said. “I stand by the actions that we took, and I think they were the right ones.”

During his tenure as president, Phelps has also overseen the merger and integration with International Speedway Corp. and instituted a Premier Partner model for the Cup Series.