Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway will have Chase Briscoe leading the field to green Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Briscoe starts on the pole after his win last Sunday at Dover International Speedway. That marked his sixth victory of the season, breaking his tie with Austin Cindric for most wins in the series this year.

Ross Chastain starts second. Cindric, who has won five of the last eight series races, starts third. Noah Gragson is fourth. Justin Allgaier, who won last Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover, starts fifth.

Click here for starting lineup at Daytona

The Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5-mile speedway)

Length: 100 laps (250 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Starting lineup at Daytona: Click here for starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Daytona (160 laps, 400 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Aug. 30 at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1