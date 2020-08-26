The Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway will have Chase Briscoe leading the field to green Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Briscoe starts on the pole after his win last Sunday at Dover International Speedway. That marked his sixth victory of the season, breaking his tie with Austin Cindric for most wins in the series this year.
Ross Chastain starts second. Cindric, who has won five of the last eight series races, starts third. Noah Gragson is fourth. Justin Allgaier, who won last Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover, starts fifth.
Click here for starting lineup at Daytona
The Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona
Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday
Track: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5-mile speedway)
Length: 100 laps (250 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60
TV coverage: NBCSN
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Saturday at Daytona (160 laps, 400 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Next Truck race: Aug. 30 at Gateway (160 laps, 200 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1