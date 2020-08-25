Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, NASCAR team up for ‘Nominate a Cancer Hero’

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT
The NASCAR Foundation is teaming with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to launch the Nominate a Cancer Hero campaign. The announcement comes ahead of September, which is designated as childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month.

The program, which includes 40 drivers across all three of NASCAR’s national series, is dedicated to supporting people who have overcome battles with childhood and ovarian cancer. Truex’s girlfriend, Serry Pollex, is a survivor of ovarian cancer.

More: Harvick tops Power Rankings again.

Fans will have the opportunity to nominate a cancer hero to “ride with” their favorite driver during the September NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Several drivers will auction their driver signature location to be replaced with a cancer hero’s name.

From now through Sept. 1, an eBay auction site is live for donors to bid. People who bid on this program are encouraged to honor a childhood or ovarian cancer champion or a medical provider who made a difference during a cancer patients’ battle. To view a list of participating drivers and to place a bid, visit NASCARfoundation.org/mtjf.

Proceeds from this program will support the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department in Huntersville, North Carolina, as well as integrative therapies for women and children undergoing cancer treatments and child life services across the racing community.

“The number of projects we are doing and the amount of money we are raising and putting into action is incredible,” Truex said in a press release. “We could not have done all of this without the support of the NASCAR community, great sponsors, and our fans. I appreciate all the drivers who have come on board to make a difference. Sherry and I are so grateful for all of their support.”

Cole Custer: ‘All the bugs worked out’ of Next Gen Car

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
After racing around Dover International Speedway for more than 1,000 miles in four days, Cole Custer is “wore the hell out.”

Following two 311-mile Cup races over the weekend, the Cup rookie became the fifth driver to test NASCAR’s Next Gen car, making laps in the prototype around the 1-mile concrete oval.

Following two days of getting to know the car that will debut in 2022, while tired, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver observed there’s not much difference in what he’s been doing in the cockpit compared to his normal Cup car.

“I’m driving the car fairly similar to how you drive Dover every single time you come here,” Custer said Tuesday during a break in testing. “It’s just how much you can get away with. It’s going to be a matter what drivers can get away with more I guess. What driver can drive the car a little bit looser on the edge. What teams can figure out how to keep the cars turning without keeping them on edge. It’s going to be interesting to see who can adapt to it the best. But overall, it’s still the same kind of driving characteristics.”

The two-day test by NASCAR was its first for the Next Gen car since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

The car was previously tested:

Oct. 8-9, 2019 at Richmond with Austin Dillon

Dec. 9-10, 2019 at Phoenix with Joey Logano

Jan. 15-16, 2020 at Miami with Erik Jones

March 2-3, 2020 at Auto Club Speedway with William Byron

The car being tested Monday and Tuesday had a 750 horsepower engine and a few minor differences in the aeropackage compared to what Cup teams race over the weekend.

“The first few tests I think the biggest thing was just working the bugs out, finding out from track to track what was going to be the major issues,” Custer said. “So now I feel like we’ve got all the bugs worked out, we can go run competitive lap times. Now we’re just trying to figure out kind of what generally setup wise, what’s going to make it go faster, what’s going to make it gain lap time, what’s going to be best for the long run. Right now, we’re trying to knock out big picture things setup wise. Overall, I feel like it’s too early to tell how it’s going to turn in or how it’s going to work in traffic. We’re too early in the development right now.”

Custer, the second Ford driver to test the Next Gen car, said he was able to make laps comparable to what was produced during the doubleheader races at Dover.

“I think the fastest we’ve gone is a 23.8 (seconds),” Custer said. “I think in clean air you can go mid to high 23. I feel like we’re close and there’s a lot of differences in how the car travels. There’s a lot more travel in the car. It’s a lot higher up on the straightaways. It’s just trying to control that and figure out the best way to go about that.”

John Probst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation, said the test was important because Dover is one of its highest load tracks.

“We want to put heat in the car and laps and mileage on the parts and pieces,” Probst said. “Our goal is to get 500 miles on the car this test and we finished Monday at 226, so we’re on a good pace.

“The most important thing for us is to validate what we think is going to happen. It’s important that when the team adjusts the car, it responds in a manner that is predictable. We’re in a good place in overall development of the car and now we can focus on handling and drivability. So far, so good.”

Custer said the “biggest” difference in the car for him is the steering and feeling of the tires.

“Just how they slip and how much you can get away with getting the car loose. It seems like, with how the steering is and how the tires are, you can’t really get away. And with how the aero is also, you can’t get away with driving the car sideways as much. It’s just little differences here and there.”

Probst said “the most important part of the project” now is getting manufacturer bodies approved by the end September.

“That is a really big milestone for us, and we’re on track to hit it. In terms of on-track testing, we still want to get to a superspeedway, and we’re looking at something at Daytona after the season ends. There is also significant enough interest that we may look into doing other on-track tests.”

Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick reclaims No. 1 spot

By NBC Sports StaffAug 25, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
A week after being bumped off the No. 1 spot, Kevin Harvick reclaims the top position in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

The top three is similar to last week. They are just in a different order.

Here is this week’s Power Rankings

1. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 3): He just keeps going and going with top-five finishes. Harvick’s win Sunday at Dover marks his 11th top-five finish in the past 12 races. He has five wins during that stretch. Those runs have allowed Harvick to collect 57 playoff points, including 15 for winning the regular-season crown. You can pretty much put him down for the championship race in Phoenix.

2. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 1): After a week atop the standings, he falls back a position even with a win last weekend. Hamlin won Saturday’s race at Dover. A loose wheel forced him to pit under green and led to a 19th-place finish Sunday. That ended a streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes. Five of those results were either a win or second-place finishes. He can start a new streak this weekend at Daytona. He’s won three Daytona 500s, including the past two.  

3. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 2): After scoring five consecutive third-place finishes, a 1 million to one shot of happening, Truex left Dover with a pair of runner-up finishes. To any of his competitors overlooking him, Truex says: “We obviously haven’t won as many races as I think we should have, but we’re ready. Hopefully the momentum will swing our direction and they’ll forget about us and we’ll go beat them all.”

4. Joey Logano (Last week No. 5): He’s scored six consecutive top-10 finishes after placing eighth at Dover on Saturday and sixth on Sunday.

5. Jimmie Johnson (Last week tied No. 7): Gusty two-tire pit call by crew chief Cliff Daniels and determined drive by Johnson in the final laps led to a third-place finish Sunday. It wasn’t enough to keep him in a playoff spot, but he’s only four points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for the final playoff spot

6. Brad Keselowski (Last week tied No. 7): His 18 top-10 finishes this season are second only to Kevin Harvick’s 21. Keselowski has nine top 10s in the last 12 races. 

7. (tie) Chase Elliott (Last week No. 4): Finished fifth on Saturday but then ran into the back of Kyle Busch‘s car as the field slowed for a crash. That ended Elliott’s race in 39th. The finish ended his streak of five consecutive top 10s. 

7. (tie) Austin Cindric (Last week No. 5): This is how well things have gone for him lately. Going two Xfinity races without a win was a down weekend for Cindric even though he was second in Saturday’s race and third Sunday. He has five wins, two runner-ups and one third-place finish in the last eight races.

9. William Byron (Last week No. 10): Overcame a rotten race Saturday, placing 28th, to finish fourth on Sunday for his best result of the season. With the pressure on to make the playoffs, Byron was steady Sunday.

10. Chase Briscoe (Last week unranked): Snapped seven-race winless streak Sunday. That might not sound like a big deal but he won five of the first 13 Xfinity races this season.

Dropped out: Aric Almirola (Last week tied for 10th), Kaz Grala (Last week tied for 7th)

Entry lists for Daytona, Gateway

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
All three NASCAR national series are competing again this weekend. Cup and Xfinity teams will be at Daytona. Truck teams race at Gateway.

The Cup regular season ends with Saturday night’s race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Daytona and Gateway:

Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Forty cars are on the entry list for the race at Daytona International Speedway.

This race marks the regular-season finale. The playoff field will be set after the event. Thirteen playoff spots have been secured. Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson are among those battling for the final playoff spots.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Xfinity – Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered for the race at Daytona International Speedway.

Gray Gaulding pilots the No. 07 for SS Green Light Racing.

AJ Allmendinger drives the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Brandon Brown leads Jeremy Clements by 31 points for the final playoff spot with five races left in the regular season for the series.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

 

Truck – Gateway 200 Powered by CK Power (12 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-five trucks are on the entry list for this race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The series is pairing with the NTT IndyCar Series at the track this weekend.

Austin Hill leads the points. Rookie Zane Smith has won two of the last three series races.

Click here for Truck entry list

‘Frustrating’ Dover leaves Matt DiBenedetto vulnerable in playoff battle

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto repeatedly said he didn’t want to be negative. But how could he not be?

DiBenedetto faces the possibility that his postseason hopes could end in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

“Dover killed us,” he said Sunday after a weekend that put his seemingly solid playoff hopes in jeopardy. “We were pretty horrendous both days.”

MORE: Cup playoff grid 

Two weeks ago, DiBenedetto left Michigan with healthy leads on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson. Three races later, DiBenedetto grasps a playoff spot heading to a track known for its randomness and unpredictability.

DiBenedetto is five points ahead of Byron, who holds the last playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Johnson.

DiBenedetto’s advantage dwindled after Johnson gained 48 points on him the past three races. Byron gained 26 points on DiBenedetto during that stretch.

Matt DiBenedetto saw his lead in the points on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson decline after a rough Dover weekend. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

“If we miss (the playoffs) … I will be a pretty grumpy individual the rest of the year,” he said. “It is what it is. We have worked hard to be in that position. I hope we make it. I don’t want to be negative at all, but it is hard after coming out of this weekend and getting a huge deficit in points and a ton of points chopped from us because we ran so bad in both races. It is just frustrating.”

He’s not thrilled about heading to Daytona even though he has two top-10 finishes in his last five starts there.

“I am going to sit and hope and pray all week that we can just come out of there clean and make the playoffs,” he said. “We shouldn’t be this close to the bubble. It is frustrating. A couple weeks messed us up. Getting wiped out at Texas and Kansas … really hurt us points wise. Then we come here and really hurt ourselves here. It has been a tough go of circumstances and going to Daytona is going to make it quite an uncomfortable week.”

DiBenedetto was collected in a crash triggered by Quin Houff at Texas that led to NASCAR officials speaking to Houff about his actions. DiBenedetto finished 17th. In the following race at Kansas, DiBenedetto was eliminated in a multi-car crash that also ended Johnson’s race.

DiBenedetto recovered from those incidents. He had two top 10s and two 15th-place finishes in the four races after Kansas. Then came Dover. He finished 20th Saturday and 17th Sunday. DiBenedetto scored 41 points for the weekend. Johnson scored 76 points; Byron 55. 

DiBenedetto expressed on social media Sunday how frustrating his Dover weekend was.

Now comes Daytona. 

“I have done a lot of superspeedway races, and I feel like I race really smart at them but it won’t help the fact that there are just so many variables at those places that you can’t control,” he said. “It is not the same kind of racing as anywhere else we go.”

DiBenedetto anticipates drivers taking more chances in Saturday night’s regular-season finale.

“If I was a guessing man,” he said, “I would say probably quite a bit more chaotic and a whole lot of desperation because this is the last attempt or opportunity for a whole lot of people to make the playoffs.” 

That includes DiBenedetto, who has never made the playoffs.

If he makes the playoffs?

“I would be very excited the rest of the season,” he said.

 