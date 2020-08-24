Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

‘Frustrating’ Dover leaves Matt DiBenedetto vulnerable in playoff battle

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto repeatedly said he didn’t want to be negative. But how could he not be?

DiBenedetto faces the possibility that his postseason hopes could end in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

“Dover killed us,” he said Sunday after a weekend that put his seemingly solid playoff hopes in jeopardy. “We were pretty horrendous both days.”

Two weeks ago, DiBenedetto left Michigan with healthy leads on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson. Three races later, DiBenedetto grasps a playoff spot heading to a track known for its randomness and unpredictability.

DiBenedetto is five points ahead of Byron, who holds the last playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Johnson.

DiBenedetto’s advantage dwindled after Johnson gained 48 points on him the past three races. Byron gained 26 points on DiBenedetto during that stretch.

Matt DiBenedetto saw his lead in the points on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson decline after a rough Dover weekend. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

“If we miss (the playoffs) … I will be a pretty grumpy individual the rest of the year,” he said. “It is what it is. We have worked hard to be in that position. I hope we make it. I don’t want to be negative at all, but it is hard after coming out of this weekend and getting a huge deficit in points and a ton of points chopped from us because we ran so bad in both races. It is just frustrating.”

He’s not thrilled about heading to Daytona even though he has two top-10 finishes in his last five starts there.

“I am going to sit and hope and pray all week that we can just come out of there clean and make the playoffs,” he said. “We shouldn’t be this close to the bubble. It is frustrating. A couple weeks messed us up. Getting wiped out at Texas and Kansas … really hurt us points wise. Then we come here and really hurt ourselves here. It has been a tough go of circumstances and going to Daytona is going to make it quite an uncomfortable week.”

DiBenedetto was collected in a crash triggered by Quin Houff at Texas that led to NASCAR officials speaking to Houff about his actions. DiBenedetto finished 17th. In the following race at Kansas, DiBenedetto was eliminated in a multi-car crash that also ended Johnson’s race.

DiBenedetto recovered from those incidents. He had two top 10s and two 15th-place finishes in the four races after Kansas. Then came Dover. He finished 20th Saturday and 17th Sunday. DiBenedetto scored 41 points for the weekend. Johnson scored 76 points; Byron 55. 

DiBenedetto expressed on social media Sunday how frustrating his Dover weekend was.

Now comes Daytona. 

“I have done a lot of superspeedway races, and I feel like I race really smart at them but it won’t help the fact that there are just so many variables at those places that you can’t control,” he said. “It is not the same kind of racing as anywhere else we go.”

DiBenedetto anticipates drivers taking more chances in Saturday night’s regular-season finale.

“If I was a guessing man,” he said, “I would say probably quite a bit more chaotic and a whole lot of desperation because this is the last attempt or opportunity for a whole lot of people to make the playoffs.” 

That includes DiBenedetto, who has never made the playoffs.

If he makes the playoffs?

“I would be very excited the rest of the season,” he said.

 

Xfinity playoff standings after Dover

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Justin Allgaier secured a playoff spot by winning Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway, leaving five spots available in the playoff standings. Five races remain in the regular season.

Chase Briscoe won his sixth series race Sunday. Briscoe is battling Austin Cindric for most playoff points. Allgaier, Briscoe, Cindric Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones and Justin Haley have each clinched playoff spots

Brandon Brown extended his lead for the final playoff spot on Jeremy Clements by three points over the two Xfinity Series races this past weekend. Brown leads Clements by 31 points in the Xfinity playoff standings. Myatt Snider trails Brown by 58 points.

Here are the races that remain in the Xfinity regular season:

Aug. 28 at Daytona International Speedway  (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Sept. 11 at Richmond Raceway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 12 at Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff standings. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

 

Cup playoff grid after Dover

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Three drivers are battling for the final two playoff spots heading into the final race of the regular season. But everything could change with Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway if there is an upset winner.

Matt DiBenedetto leads William Byron, who holds what would be the final playoff spot, by five points. Jimmie Johnson, the first driver outside a spot on the playoff grid, is four points behind Byron and  nine points behind DiBenedetto. Byron leapfrogged Johnson on the playoff grid Sunday at Dover.

Should a driver behind Byron win Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC), they would take a spot in the playoff grid and move the cutline up, reducing the number of drivers who make the playoffs via points.

Among the recent Cup winners at Daytona have been Erik Jones (July 2018) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (July 2017). Both are both outside a playoff spot entering this weekend.

Also, Kevin Harvick clinched the regular-season title – and the 15 playoff points that go with it – on Sunday at Dover. Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch also clinched a playoff spot via points Sunday.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid. The playoffs begin with the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

 

 

 

Winners and losers after Sunday’s Dover races

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Here are the winners and losers after Sunday’s Cup and Xfinity races at Dover:

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick He’s won three of the last four races and has a series-high seven victories this year. Harvick also clinched the regular-season title. He’s on a roll heading into the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. After scoring five consecutive third-place finishes, he placed second in both Dover races this weekend.

Cliff Daniels — Pivotal call by Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief to go with a two-tire stop instead of four tires before the final restart. Johnson entered the pits sixth and exited first. He finished third, so he gained three positions. That’s three points and Johnson, who trails William Byron by four points going into the regular-season finale this coming weekend at Daytona.

William Byron — After a rotten Saturday race at Dover, the pressure was on. Byron and his team recovered to finish a season-high fourth and move back into a playoff spot.

Chase Briscoe He won five races early in the season and then saw Austin Cindric collect five wins in the summer. Briscoe responded by winning Sunday’s Xfinity race for his series-high sixth win of the year.

 

LOSERS

Chase ElliottSaw his race end just after it started. He rammed into the back of Kyle Busch’s car after Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crash in the opening laps. The damage to Elliott’s car ended his race. He finished 39th. It marked the second time in his last three Dover races that Elliott has placed 38th or worse.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — He finished 37th after an incident with Joey Logano early in the race. Logano apologized for causing it. The finish marked the fifth time in the last 10 races that Stenhouse has finished 30th or worse.

Matt DiBenedettoHe followed his 20th-place finish in Saturday’s race with a 17th-place finish Sunday. The result is that he is only five points ahead of William Byron, who holds the final playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Jimmie Johnson, the first driver outside a playoff spot. Said DiBenedetto: “Dover killed us. We were pretty horrendous both days.”

William Byron has narrow lead over Jimmie Johnson for final playoff spot

By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT
A two-tire pit stop didn’t result in a win for Jimmie Johnson on Sunday at Dover International Speedway, but it netted him a few precious points entering next weekend’s Cup Series regular-season finale.

When the final caution came out with 23 laps to go, crew chief Cliff Daniels elected to put just two right-side tires on Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

They were the only team among the leaders to not take four tires.

Johnson, who was sixth before the caution, restarted first. He lost the lead to race winner Kevin Harvick, but earned a net gain of three spots. He placed third ahead of teammate William Byron and left Dover trailing him by four points for the final playoff spot.

“I totally (agreed),” Johnson told NBCSN of Daniels’ strategy call. “I actually had a little bit of hope that it would work, thinking that clean air would be so important and we were so fast the run before. There were a lot of laps on those left-side tires it just didn’t pan out. I really appreciate Cliff’s courage to bet on me and give me a shot. We certainly improved our finish from where we were running at the time. All in all, a great call.”

More: Race results

More: What drivers said after Dover Race No. 2

Johnson had entered Sunday’s race with a three-point advantage over Byron. But over the course of the race’s second stage, Johnson’s fortune shifted wildly.

Following a Lap 100 caution for a Corey LaJoie spin, Johnson was seventh, four spots behind Byron. During pit stops, Johnson was tagged for speeding entering pit lane. He was forced to restart 30th.

Over the next 78 laps, Johnson drove all the way to ninth place before the end of the stage. Byron finished sixth. Through two stages Byron had earned 13 stage points to Johnson’s five.

“I felt like we were going to recover and have a decent finish, and I saw we put (Matt DiBenedetto) a lap down, so I was encouraged for the points situation there,” Johnson said. “Then I slowly caught (Byron) and I could see that orange bumper on his car and felt like we minimized the bleeding to them, and just hoped for cautions. I knew the only way we’d have a shot to win was a couple cautions to bunch the field up, and hopefully a few good restarts to go with that and pit stops to get me the track position. So just praying for those late‑race cautions and we got them.”

For Byron and the No. 24 team it was a vast improvement from their experience in Saturday’s race when pit strategy calls led to him finish three laps down in 28th.

The third-year Cup driver bounced back to earn his first top-five finish of the season after the team made “wholesale” changes to the car between races.

“It’s like a completely different race car, a completely different race for us,” Byron told NBCSN. “We had the car kind of doing the things we wanted to do, at least doing one thing most runs. Just felt good out there. I knew at the beginning of the race we were kind of keeping pace with (Martin Truex Jr.) and (Denny Hamlin) back in the pack. We made a few passes and as soon as we got the track position we were staying up there.”

The Hendrick Motorsports teammates now head into regular-season finale, which will be held for the first time on Daytona International Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval as Johnson tries to avoid missing the playoffs for the second year in row.

“I’m going to do my best to forget about it,” Johnson said. “There really isn’t any worrying I can do this week to help me on a plate track. Studying, worrying, none of that is going to make a difference. Go down there and say a few prayers and maybe say a prayer per lap and see how that plays out. We’ll race hard and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Byron said the race at Daytona will be “insane.”

“I don’t think you can really points race, you’re just going to have to hope things fall your way and be aggressive.”

Byron said “It’s good to be on the good side” of the playoff cutline.

“Honestly, what’s better is there’s … one guy within reach,” Byron said. “Really, two spots up for grabs. I hope Jimmie and I can both get those spots next week.”

The one driver within reach of Byron in points is Wood Brothers Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto. After entering the doubleheader 44 points above the cutline, finishes of 20th and 17th leave him just nine points above the cutline and five points ahead of Byron.

“Dover killed us,” DiBenedetto said. “We were pretty horrendous both days.”

 