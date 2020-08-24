Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Entry lists for Daytona, Gateway

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All three NASCAR national series are competing again this weekend. Cup and Xfinity teams will be at Daytona. Truck teams race at Gateway.

The Cup regular season ends with Saturday night’s race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Daytona and Gateway:

Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Forty cars are on the entry list for the race at Daytona International Speedway.

This race marks the regular-season finale. The playoff field will be set after the event. Thirteen playoff spots have been secured. Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson are among those battling for the final playoff spots.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Xfinity – Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered for the race at Daytona International Speedway.

Gray Gaulding pilots the No. 07 for SS Green Light Racing.

AJ Allmendinger drives the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Brandon Brown leads Jeremy Clements by 31 points for the final playoff spot with five races left in the regular season for the series.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

 

Truck – Gateway 200 Powered by CK Power (12 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-five trucks are on the entry list for this race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The series is pairing with the NTT IndyCar Series at the track this weekend.

Austin Hill leads the points. Rookie Zane Smith has won two of the last three series races.

Click here for Truck entry list

‘Frustrating’ Dover leaves Matt DiBenedetto vulnerable in playoff battle

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt DiBenedetto repeatedly said he didn’t want to be negative. But how could he not be?

DiBenedetto faces the possibility that his postseason hopes could end in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

“Dover killed us,” he said Sunday after a weekend that put his seemingly solid playoff hopes in jeopardy. “We were pretty horrendous both days.”

MORE: Cup playoff grid 

Two weeks ago, DiBenedetto left Michigan with healthy leads on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson. Three races later, DiBenedetto grasps a playoff spot heading to a track known for its randomness and unpredictability.

DiBenedetto is five points ahead of Byron, who holds the last playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Johnson.

DiBenedetto’s advantage dwindled after Johnson gained 48 points on him the past three races. Byron gained 26 points on DiBenedetto during that stretch.

Matt DiBenedetto saw his lead in the points on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson decline after a rough Dover weekend. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

“If we miss (the playoffs) … I will be a pretty grumpy individual the rest of the year,” he said. “It is what it is. We have worked hard to be in that position. I hope we make it. I don’t want to be negative at all, but it is hard after coming out of this weekend and getting a huge deficit in points and a ton of points chopped from us because we ran so bad in both races. It is just frustrating.”

He’s not thrilled about heading to Daytona even though he has two top-10 finishes in his last five starts there.

“I am going to sit and hope and pray all week that we can just come out of there clean and make the playoffs,” he said. “We shouldn’t be this close to the bubble. It is frustrating. A couple weeks messed us up. Getting wiped out at Texas and Kansas … really hurt us points wise. Then we come here and really hurt ourselves here. It has been a tough go of circumstances and going to Daytona is going to make it quite an uncomfortable week.”

DiBenedetto was collected in a crash triggered by Quin Houff at Texas that led to NASCAR officials speaking to Houff about his actions. DiBenedetto finished 17th. In the following race at Kansas, DiBenedetto was eliminated in a multi-car crash that also ended Johnson’s race.

DiBenedetto recovered from those incidents. He had two top 10s and two 15th-place finishes in the four races after Kansas. Then came Dover. He finished 20th Saturday and 17th Sunday. DiBenedetto scored 41 points for the weekend. Johnson scored 76 points; Byron 55. 

DiBenedetto expressed on social media Sunday how frustrating his Dover weekend was.

Now comes Daytona. 

“I have done a lot of superspeedway races, and I feel like I race really smart at them but it won’t help the fact that there are just so many variables at those places that you can’t control,” he said. “It is not the same kind of racing as anywhere else we go.”

DiBenedetto anticipates drivers taking more chances in Saturday night’s regular-season finale.

“If I was a guessing man,” he said, “I would say probably quite a bit more chaotic and a whole lot of desperation because this is the last attempt or opportunity for a whole lot of people to make the playoffs.” 

That includes DiBenedetto, who has never made the playoffs.

If he makes the playoffs?

“I would be very excited the rest of the season,” he said.

 

Xfinity playoff standings after Dover

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier secured a playoff spot by winning Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway, leaving five spots available in the playoff standings. Five races remain in the regular season.

Chase Briscoe won his sixth series race Sunday. Briscoe is battling Austin Cindric for most playoff points. Allgaier, Briscoe, Cindric Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones and Justin Haley have each clinched playoff spots

Brandon Brown extended his lead for the final playoff spot on Jeremy Clements by three points over the two Xfinity Series races this past weekend. Brown leads Clements by 31 points in the Xfinity playoff standings. Myatt Snider trails Brown by 58 points.

MORE: Cup playoff grid 

Here are the races that remain in the Xfinity regular season:

Aug. 28 at Daytona International Speedway  (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Sept. 11 at Richmond Raceway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 12 at Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff standings. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

 

Cup playoff grid after Dover

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three drivers are battling for the final two playoff spots heading into the final race of the regular season. But everything could change with Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway if there is an upset winner.

Matt DiBenedetto leads William Byron, who holds what would be the final playoff spot, by five points. Jimmie Johnson, the first driver outside a spot on the playoff grid, is four points behind Byron and  nine points behind DiBenedetto. Byron leapfrogged Johnson on the playoff grid Sunday at Dover.

Should a driver behind Byron win Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC), they would take a spot in the playoff grid and move the cutline up, reducing the number of drivers who make the playoffs via points.

Among the recent Cup winners at Daytona have been Erik Jones (July 2018) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (July 2017). Both are both outside a playoff spot entering this weekend.

Also, Kevin Harvick clinched the regular-season title – and the 15 playoff points that go with it – on Sunday at Dover. Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch also clinched a playoff spot via points Sunday.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid. The playoffs begin with the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

 

 

 

Winners and losers after Sunday’s Dover races

By Dustin LongAug 24, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the winners and losers after Sunday’s Cup and Xfinity races at Dover:

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick He’s won three of the last four races and has a series-high seven victories this year. Harvick also clinched the regular-season title. He’s on a roll heading into the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. After scoring five consecutive third-place finishes, he placed second in both Dover races this weekend.

Cliff Daniels — Pivotal call by Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief to go with a two-tire stop instead of four tires before the final restart. Johnson entered the pits sixth and exited first. He finished third, so he gained three positions. That’s three points and Johnson, who trails William Byron by four points going into the regular-season finale this coming weekend at Daytona.

William Byron — After a rotten Saturday race at Dover, the pressure was on. Byron and his team recovered to finish a season-high fourth and move back into a playoff spot.

Chase Briscoe He won five races early in the season and then saw Austin Cindric collect five wins in the summer. Briscoe responded by winning Sunday’s Xfinity race for his series-high sixth win of the year.

 

LOSERS

Chase ElliottSaw his race end just after it started. He rammed into the back of Kyle Busch’s car after Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crash in the opening laps. The damage to Elliott’s car ended his race. He finished 39th. It marked the second time in his last three Dover races that Elliott has placed 38th or worse.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — He finished 37th after an incident with Joey Logano early in the race. Logano apologized for causing it. The finish marked the fifth time in the last 10 races that Stenhouse has finished 30th or worse.

Matt DiBenedettoHe followed his 20th-place finish in Saturday’s race with a 17th-place finish Sunday. The result is that he is only five points ahead of William Byron, who holds the final playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Jimmie Johnson, the first driver outside a playoff spot. Said DiBenedetto: “Dover killed us. We were pretty horrendous both days.”