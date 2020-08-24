Entry lists for Daytona, Gateway

Two weeks ago, DiBenedetto left Michigan with healthy leads on William Byron and Jimmie Johnson. Three races later, DiBenedetto grasps a playoff spot heading to a track known for its randomness and unpredictability.
DiBenedetto is five points ahead of Byron, who holds the last playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Johnson.
DiBenedetto’s advantage dwindled after Johnson gained 48 points on him the past three races. Byron gained 26 points on DiBenedetto during that stretch.
“If we miss (the playoffs) … I will be a pretty grumpy individual the rest of the year,” he said. “It is what it is. We have worked hard to be in that position. I hope we make it. I don’t want to be negative at all, but it is hard after coming out of this weekend and getting a huge deficit in points and a ton of points chopped from us because we ran so bad in both races. It is just frustrating.”
He’s not thrilled about heading to Daytona even though he has two top-10 finishes in his last five starts there.
“I am going to sit and hope and pray all week that we can just come out of there clean and make the playoffs,” he said. “We shouldn’t be this close to the bubble. It is frustrating. A couple weeks messed us up. Getting wiped out at Texas and Kansas … really hurt us points wise. Then we come here and really hurt ourselves here. It has been a tough go of circumstances and going to Daytona is going to make it quite an uncomfortable week.”
DiBenedetto recovered from those incidents. He had two top 10s and two 15th-place finishes in the four races after Kansas. Then came Dover. He finished 20th Saturday and 17th Sunday. DiBenedetto scored 41 points for the weekend. Johnson scored 76 points; Byron 55.
DiBenedetto expressed on social media Sunday how frustrating his Dover weekend was.
“I have done a lot of superspeedway races, and I feel like I race really smart at them but it won’t help the fact that there are just so many variables at those places that you can’t control,” he said. “It is not the same kind of racing as anywhere else we go.”
DiBenedetto anticipates drivers taking more chances in Saturday night’s regular-season finale.
“If I was a guessing man,” he said, “I would say probably quite a bit more chaotic and a whole lot of desperation because this is the last attempt or opportunity for a whole lot of people to make the playoffs.”
That includes DiBenedetto, who has never made the playoffs.
If he makes the playoffs?
“I would be very excited the rest of the season,” he said.
Brandon Brown extended his lead for the final playoff spot on Jeremy Clements by three points over the two Xfinity Series races this past weekend. Brown leads Clements by 31 points in the Xfinity playoff standings. Myatt Snider trails Brown by 58 points.
Here are the races that remain in the Xfinity regular season:
Aug. 28 at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)
Sept. 11 at Richmond Raceway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 12 at Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff standings. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.
Three drivers are battling for the final two playoff spots heading into the final race of the regular season. But everything could change with Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway if there is an upset winner.
Should a driver behind Byron win Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC), they would take a spot in the playoff grid and move the cutline up, reducing the number of drivers who make the playoffs via points.
Among the recent Cup winners at Daytona have been Erik Jones (July 2018) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (July 2017). Both are both outside a playoff spot entering this weekend.
Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid. The playoffs begin with the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Martin Truex Jr.— After scoring five consecutive third-place finishes, he placed second in both Dover races this weekend.
Cliff Daniels — Pivotal call by Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief to go with a two-tire stop instead of four tires before the final restart. Johnson entered the pits sixth and exited first. He finished third, so he gained three positions. That’s three points and Johnson, who trails William Byron by four points going into the regular-season finale this coming weekend at Daytona.
William Byron — After a rotten Saturday race at Dover, the pressure was on. Byron and his team recovered to finish a season-high fourth and move back into a playoff spot.
Chase Briscoe — He won five races early in the season and then saw Austin Cindric collect five wins in the summer. Briscoe responded by winning Sunday’s Xfinity race for his series-high sixth win of the year.
LOSERS
Chase Elliott — Saw his race end just after it started. He rammed into the back of Kyle Busch’s car after Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crash in the opening laps. The damage to Elliott’s car ended his race. He finished 39th. It marked the second time in his last three Dover races that Elliott has placed 38th or worse.
Matt DiBenedetto — He followed his 20th-place finish in Saturday’s race with a 17th-place finish Sunday. The result is that he is only five points ahead of William Byron, who holds the final playoff spot, and is nine points ahead of Jimmie Johnson, the first driver outside a playoff spot. Said DiBenedetto: “Dover killed us. We were pretty horrendous both days.”