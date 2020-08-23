Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT
Denny Hamlin goes for the weekend sweep, while Kevin Harvick seeks to clinch the regular-season title Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

This weekend marks the third Cup doubleheader weekend this season. Hamlin and Harvick split the Pocono weekend, each winning once. Harvick swept the Michigan weekend.

He clinches the regular-season title if he is 61 points ahead of second place in the standings after Sunday’s race. Harvick enters the race 100 points ahead of Hamlin, who is second.

Jimmie Johnson enters the Sunday Cup race at Dover in what would be the final playoff spot. He pushed Byron out of that spot after Saturday’s race. Johnson leads Byron by three points. Erik Jones is 22 points behind Johnson.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dave Klinger, president of Drydene Performance Products, will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Captain Jonathan Dawson, Chaplain of the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base. The national anthem will be performed by Matt Stell at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 311 laps (311 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre-Race. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin passed Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with nine laps to win. Truex finished second. Kyle Busch placed third for a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.

TO THE REAR: Alex Bowman (backup car).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
After Justin Allgaier dominated in his Xfinity Series win Saturday, he and the rest of his competitors get another shot at the “Monster Mile” with Sunday’s Xfinity race at Dover.

The top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race have been inverted. Brett Moffitt will start first and Brandon Brown starts second.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Xfinity race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Colonel Matt Jones, Commander of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base will give the command to start engines at 1:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:56 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Specialist Gabrielle Chuke, Delaware National Guard’s 287th Army Band at 12:57 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 12:30 and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms, a high of 84 degrees and a 32% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Cindric to win Saturday’s race.

TO THE REAR: Chase Briscoe (backup car), Daniel Hemric (driver change), Alex Labbe (unapproved adjustments), Vinnie Miller (unapproved adjustments), Jeffrey Earnhardt (unapproved adjustments)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Winners and losers after Saturday Dover races

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
A look at the winners and losers after the Saturday Dover races for the Cup and Xfinity Series:

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin Passes teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the lead late to win, scoring his first victory at Dover. It is his sixth win of the season, putting him 60% of the way to the team’s preseason goal of 10 victories.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Scores 1-2-3 finish with Denny Hamlin winning, Martin Truex Jr. second and Kyle Busch finishing third.

Justin Allgaier Rough luck has made this a tough season on the JR Motorsports driver in the Xfinity Series but he rebounded to win Saturday.

Kyle WeathermanNormally a 25th-place finish in a race in the Xfinity Series is not celebrated, but Weatherman and his Mike Harmon Racing team have endured a lot with someone stealing one of the team’s pickups and trailers on its way back from Daytona this past week. Inside that hauler was the car Weatherman drove on that road course. Several teams helped this group get to Dover and complete.

 

LOSERS

Kurt Busch Early contact from Erik Jones, who took the blame, caused him to crash and saw his race end before 10 laps were complete.

William Byron Entered the race with a 25-point lead on Jimmie Johnson for the final playoff spot. Had a miserable day and is now three points behind Johnson for that last playoff spot.

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto will start first and Ryan Newman will start second in Sunday’s Cup Series starting lineup at Dover International Speedway.

The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s race are inverted for Sunday’s race. DiBenedetto finished 20th and Newman placed 19th.

The top five is completed by Ty Dillon, Aric Almirola and Chris Buescher.

Race winner Denny Hamlin will start 20th.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Martin Truex Jr. calls Aric Almirola ‘idiot’ for late-race blocking at Dover

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. called Aric Almirola an “idiot” and blamed his late-race blocking for Truex losing Saturday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway to Denny Hamlin.

After getting caught behind Almirola, Truex lost the lead to Hamlin with nine laps to go and Truex finished second, ending a stretch of five races with third-place finishes.

“Really, I think if the 10 (Aric Almirola) car just wasn’t pinning on the bottom in front of me I would have been fine,” Truex told NBCSN after the race. “Every time I tried to move up and get some air on my car, he would just slide up in front of me like an idiot. He’s the reason we lost the lead, but in the end we just weren’t good enough.”

While Truex led twice for 88 laps, Hamlin led 115 of 311 laps and swept every stage.

“I thought the 11 (Denny Hamlin) was better than us all day long,” Truex said. “We got the lead there in the pits and was able to use clean air to our advantage. I was never happy with the car all day long. The SiriusXM Camry was fast, but the balance was all over the place. It was firing off tight and getting loose on long runs. At the end, just nothing I could do. It was out of control, sideways.”

Truex later doubled down on his criticism of Almirola, who finished 17th, the first driver two laps down.

“When he’s holding me up clearly, the second-place guy is catching me, obviously,” Truex said in his post-race press conference. “I’m sure he was getting that info. I was fine with him running where he wanted to run … I had a problem with every time I tried to move up he’d just drive up the race track in front of me. That’s not really cool to do to the leader when second’s catching him. I think that’s kind of (expletive) to be honest.”

Saturday’s result was the third straight Dover race Truex has finished in the top two. He won last year’s spring race and finished second last fall.

Truex has finished worse than third just once in the last eight races. He placed 29th at Texas on July 19 after being part of a 12-car incident.

But through 24 races he has just one victory. He had seven wins in 2019.

“I think we’re close,” Truex said. “You got to be consistent. You got to be top two or three every week to consider yourself one of the guys that’s going to make the final four. From that standpoint, yeah, we’re right there.

“I definitely think we can find a little bit more. We can definitely still be a little bit better. Certainly no practices has been a challenge. I think (crew chief) James (Small) has done a great job of dealing with that in his first year. The past I guess seven races we’ve been second or third every one of them. That’s something to be proud of.

“I feel like we’ve had the best car a few times along the way. Certainly today we didn’t. We were right there. As long as we can keep doing what we’re doing, the wins are going to come, no question.”

 