Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV channel

Denny Hamlin goes for the weekend sweep, while Kevin Harvick seeks to clinch the regular-season title Sunday at Dover International Speedway.
This weekend marks the third Cup doubleheader weekend this season. Hamlin and Harvick split the Pocono weekend, each winning once. Harvick swept the Michigan weekend.
He clinches the regular-season title if he is 61 points ahead of second place in the standings after Sunday’s race. Harvick enters the race 100 points ahead of Hamlin, who is second.
Jimmie Johnson enters the Sunday Cup race at Dover in what would be the final playoff spot. He pushed Byron out of that spot after Saturday’s race. Johnson leads Byron by three points. Erik Jones is 22 points behind Johnson.
Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Dover:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Dave Klinger, president of Drydene Performance Products, will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:18 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Captain Jonathan Dawson, Chaplain of the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base. The national anthem will be performed by Matt Stell at 4:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 311 laps (311 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre-Race. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin passed Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with nine laps to win. Truex finished second. Kyle Busch placed third for a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.
TO THE REAR: Alex Bowman (backup car).
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup
