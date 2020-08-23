Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks for Cup series

By Mary OmatigaAug 23, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
The NASCAR 2020 schedule is closing in on its final laps.

Just one race remains before NASCAR begins its playoffs. This Saturday’s race will be held on Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway. Race coverage begins at 7:30 PM on NBC. Kevin Harvick is coming off a win at Dover and has won three of the last five races and sits atop the playoff standings.

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Full look at Cup Series & how to watch (all times ET)

Aug. 29 – Coke Zero Sugar 400

Regular Season Finale
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBC / NBC Sports app

NASCAR 2020 schedule Playoffs – Round of 16

Sept. 6 – Southern 500

Time: 6 p.m.
Track: Darlington Raceway, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 – Federated Auto Parts 400

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Richmond Raceway

Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Playoffs – Round of 12

Sept. 27 – South Point 400

Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs – Round of 8

Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Texas 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott  (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon

Super Start Batteries 400

Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Consumers Energy 400

Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Race 1

Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race 2

Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Penalty report from Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
NASCAR has issued nine fines to crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts on its penalty report from Dover.

All the fines are for one unsecured lug nut. Six fines are in Cup, which is a $10,000 penalty, and three are in Xfinity, which is a $5,000 penalty.

Cup Series

Chris Gabehart, crew chief on Danny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota.

Justin Alexander, crew chief on Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet.

Chris Gayle, crew chief on Erik Jones‘ No. 20 Toyota.

Greg Irwin, crew chief on Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 21 Ford.

Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on Christopher Bell‘s No. 95 Toyota.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Ford.

Xfinity Series

Brian Wilson, crew chief on Austin Cindric‘s No. 22 Ford

Buddy Sisco, crew chief on Tommy Joe Martin’s No. 44 Chevrolet

Dave Rogers, crew chief on Riley Herbst‘s No. 18 Toyota.

NASCAR names Steve Phelps to Board of Directors

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
NASCAR President Steve Phelps has been named to the sanctioning body’s Board of Directors, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

Phelps becomes the fifth member of NASCAR’s highest level of leadership. He joins CEO and Chairman Jim France, Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, Senior Advisor Mike Helton and Chief Legal Officer Gary Crotty.

“Steve’s unwavering leadership and dedication to growing our sport through even the most challenging times has been remarkable,” France said in a press release. “Steve understands every part of our business and has demonstrated a consistently confident and steady presence in the face of adversity. He will be a valued and trusted addition to the Board of Directors as we work to build a stronger NASCAR for our fans and our sport.”

Phelps has been with NASCAR since 2005 and served as president since 2018. He’s only the fifth person to hold the president position.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed to the Board of Directors,” Phelps said in a press release. “As a lifelong fan of the sport, I feel a great sense of pride and duty in our work to position the sport for long-term success. I am grateful for the leadership and example set by the France family and am genuinely humbled by their continued trust in me.”

The addition of Phelps to the board comes after an eventful year for NASCAR. Phelps helped lead it through the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the sport down for 71 days until it returned on May 17 at Darlington.

Before the June 7 race at Atlanta, Phelps delivered a message against racism and social injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice,” Phelps said. “We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission.”

Later in June, Phelps dealt with the controversy around a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. After an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it was proven not to be a hate crime

Phelps said that “in hindsight” NASCAR’s original statement addressing the noose as a hate crime could have been toned down before it was confirmed by the FBI no hate crime was committed.

“Should we have toned that message down slightly? Maybe we should have and I’ll take responsibility for that,” Phelps said. “I stand by the actions that we took, and I think they were the right ones.”

During his tenure as president, Phelps has also overseen the merger and integration with International Speedway Corp. and instituted a Premier Partner model for the Cup Series.

Cole Custer: ‘All the bugs worked out’ of Next Gen Car

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
After racing around Dover International Speedway for more than 1,000 miles in four days, Cole Custer is “wore the hell out.”

Following two 311-mile Cup races over the weekend, the Cup rookie became the fifth driver to test NASCAR’s Next Gen car, making laps in the prototype around the 1-mile concrete oval.

Following two days of getting to know the car that will debut in 2022, while tired, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver observed there’s not much difference in what he’s been doing in the cockpit compared to his normal Cup car.

“I’m driving the car fairly similar to how you drive Dover every single time you come here,” Custer said Tuesday during a break in testing. “It’s just how much you can get away with. It’s going to be a matter what drivers can get away with more I guess. What driver can drive the car a little bit looser on the edge. What teams can figure out how to keep the cars turning without keeping them on edge. It’s going to be interesting to see who can adapt to it the best. But overall, it’s still the same kind of driving characteristics.”

The two-day test by NASCAR was its first for the Next Gen car since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

The car was previously tested:

Oct. 8-9, 2019 at Richmond with Austin Dillon

Dec. 9-10, 2019 at Phoenix with Joey Logano

Jan. 15-16, 2020 at Miami with Erik Jones

March 2-3, 2020 at Auto Club Speedway with William Byron

The car being tested Monday and Tuesday had a 750 horsepower engine and a few minor differences in the aeropackage compared to what Cup teams race over the weekend.

“The first few tests I think the biggest thing was just working the bugs out, finding out from track to track what was going to be the major issues,” Custer said. “So now I feel like we’ve got all the bugs worked out, we can go run competitive lap times. Now we’re just trying to figure out kind of what generally setup wise, what’s going to make it go faster, what’s going to make it gain lap time, what’s going to be best for the long run. Right now, we’re trying to knock out big picture things setup wise. Overall, I feel like it’s too early to tell how it’s going to turn in or how it’s going to work in traffic. We’re too early in the development right now.”

Custer, the second Ford driver to test the Next Gen car, said he was able to make laps comparable to what was produced during the doubleheader races at Dover.

“I think the fastest we’ve gone is a 23.8 (seconds),” Custer said. “I think in clean air you can go mid to high 23. I feel like we’re close and there’s a lot of differences in how the car travels. There’s a lot more travel in the car. It’s a lot higher up on the straightaways. It’s just trying to control that and figure out the best way to go about that.”

John Probst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation, said the test was important because Dover is one of its highest load tracks.

“We want to put heat in the car and laps and mileage on the parts and pieces,” Probst said. “Our goal is to get 500 miles on the car this test and we finished Monday at 226, so we’re on a good pace.

“The most important thing for us is to validate what we think is going to happen. It’s important that when the team adjusts the car, it responds in a manner that is predictable. We’re in a good place in overall development of the car and now we can focus on handling and drivability. So far, so good.”

Custer said the “biggest” difference in the car for him is the steering and feeling of the tires.

“Just how they slip and how much you can get away with getting the car loose. It seems like, with how the steering is and how the tires are, you can’t really get away. And with how the aero is also, you can’t get away with driving the car sideways as much. It’s just little differences here and there.”

Probst said “the most important part of the project” now is getting manufacturer bodies approved by the end September.

“That is a really big milestone for us, and we’re on track to hit it. In terms of on-track testing, we still want to get to a superspeedway, and we’re looking at something at Daytona after the season ends. There is also significant enough interest that we may look into doing other on-track tests.”

Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, NASCAR team up for ‘Nominate a Cancer Hero’

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT
The NASCAR Foundation is teaming with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to launch the Nominate a Cancer Hero campaign. The announcement comes ahead of September, which is designated as childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month.

The program, which includes 40 drivers across all three of NASCAR’s national series, is dedicated to supporting people who have overcome battles with childhood and ovarian cancer. Truex’s girlfriend, Serry Pollex, is a survivor of ovarian cancer.

Fans will have the opportunity to nominate a cancer hero to “ride with” their favorite driver during the September NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Several drivers will auction their driver signature location to be replaced with a cancer hero’s name.

From now through Sept. 1, an eBay auction site is live for donors to bid. People who bid on this program are encouraged to honor a childhood or ovarian cancer champion or a medical provider who made a difference during a cancer patients’ battle. To view a list of participating drivers and to place a bid, visit NASCARfoundation.org/mtjf.

Proceeds from this program will support the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department in Huntersville, North Carolina, as well as integrative therapies for women and children undergoing cancer treatments and child life services across the racing community.

“The number of projects we are doing and the amount of money we are raising and putting into action is incredible,” Truex said in a press release. “We could not have done all of this without the support of the NASCAR community, great sponsors, and our fans. I appreciate all the drivers who have come on board to make a difference. Sherry and I are so grateful for all of their support.”