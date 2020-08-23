The NASCAR 2020 schedule is closing in on its final laps.
Just one race remains before NASCAR begins its playoffs. This Saturday’s race will be held on Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway. Race coverage begins at 7:30 PM on NBC. Kevin Harvick is coming off a win at Dover and has won three of the last five races and sits atop the playoff standings.
NASCAR 2020 schedule: Full look at Cup Series & how to watch (all times ET)
Aug. 29 – Coke Zero Sugar 400
Regular Season Finale
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBC / NBC Sports app
NASCAR 2020 schedule Playoffs – Round of 16
Sept. 6 – Southern 500
Time: 6 p.m.
Track: Darlington Raceway, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Federated Auto Parts 400
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Richmond Raceway
Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Playoffs – Round of 12
Sept. 27 – South Point 400
Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Playoffs – Round of 8
Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Texas 500
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Championship – Round of 4
Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway
PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE
Daytona 500
Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway
Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman
FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott (video)
Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)
Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney
Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway
Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer
NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon
Super Start Batteries 400
Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski
FireKeepers Casino 400
Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Consumers Energy 400
Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course
Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Race 1
Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Race 2
Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick