Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Chase Elliott eliminated in multi-car wreck at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott will finish 39th in the 40-car field after a multi-car wreck on the sixth lap of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Problems started when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun on the frontstretch. Elliott ran into the back of Kyle Busch‘s car and damaged the front of his car enough that it could not be repaired. Busch had to pit for repairs.

Erik Jones, who is battling to make the playoffs, suffered left front damage in the incident. He hit the back of Joey Logano‘s car and had to pit for repairs. Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase spun behind the Stenhouse incident and Gase hit the wall, ending his race. Gase finished last.

Xfinity results from Sunday race at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Briscoe scored his series-high sixth Xfinity win of the season Sunday at Dover International Speedway. Briscoe led 107 of the 200 laps to win the second race in the weekend doubleheader for the series.

Ross Chastain, who scored his first playoff point when he won the first stage, finished second and was followed by Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric.

Click here for race results

Brandon Brown extended his lead on Jeremy Clements to 31 points for the final playoff spot after Sunday’s race. Brown finished 16th and Clements placed 19th. Brown, who also scored a stage point, extended his lead on Clements by four points.

Click here for driver points report

Chase Briscoe wins Sunday Xfinity race at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Briscoe took a backup car from the rear of the field to the win in Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

The win is Briscoe’s sixth of the year, breaking his tie with Austin Cindric for most victories this year.

“Awesome car,” Briscoe said on the radio to his team after the race. “Way to work.”

MORE: Race results

Briscoe had to go to a backup car after he spun and hit the inside wall in Saturday’s race.

He remained confident about Sunday’s race, telling his wife that he would win.

“We haven’t won in a month and a half but it feels like five years,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “We’re kind of back where I feel we were at the beginning of the year. Truthfully, I feel like today was the most dominant car we’ve had all year long.”

Ross Chastain, who earned his first stage win and first playoff point of the season, placed second. Cindric finished third and was followed by Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric.

Justin Allgaier, who won Saturday’s race at Dover, finished seventh

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ross Chastain remains winless but scored his first playoff point with the stage victory on the way to finishing second. … Daniel Hemric’s fifth-place finish was his best result he finished fourth at Atlanta. … Brett Moffitt‘s 10th-place finish was his best result since placing 10th at Kentucky.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Vinnie Miller finished last after contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt and hit the wall, ending his race after 11 laps. … Harrison Burton finished 11th after two penalties. He was penalized for a choose rule violation and for a commitment line violation.

NOTABLE: Austin Cindric’s third-place finish snapped his streak of seven consecutive top-two finishes. That was the third longest streak in Xfinity history behind Sam Ard’s streak of eight such consecutive finishes and Kyle Busch‘s streak of nine such races.

NEXT: The series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 28 at Daytona on NBCSN

Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin LongAug 23, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin goes for the weekend sweep, while Kevin Harvick seeks to clinch the regular-season title Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

This weekend marks the third Cup doubleheader weekend this season. Hamlin and Harvick split the Pocono weekend, each winning once. Harvick swept the Michigan weekend.

He clinches the regular-season title if he is 61 points ahead of second place in the standings after Sunday’s race. Harvick enters the race 100 points ahead of Hamlin, who is second.

Jimmie Johnson enters the Sunday Cup race at Dover in what would be the final playoff spot. He pushed Byron out of that spot after Saturday’s race. Johnson leads Byron by three points. Erik Jones is 22 points behind Johnson.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dave Klinger, president of Drydene Performance Products, will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Captain Jonathan Dawson, Chaplain of the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base. The national anthem will be performed by Matt Stell at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 311 laps (311 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre-Race. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin passed Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with nine laps to win. Truex finished second. Kyle Busch placed third for a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.

TO THE REAR: Alex Bowman (backup car), Kurt Busch (backup car), Garrett Smithley (engine change)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Winners and losers after Saturday’s Dover races 

Denny Hamlin charges to Saturday Dover Cup win

Jimmie Johnson passes William Byron for playoff spot

What drivers said after Saturday’s Cup race at Dover

Results, points report after Saturday’s Cup race at Dover

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After Justin Allgaier dominated in his Xfinity Series win Saturday, he and the rest of his competitors get another shot at the “Monster Mile” with Sunday’s Xfinity race at Dover.

The top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race have been inverted. Brett Moffitt will start first and Brandon Brown starts second.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Xfinity race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Colonel Matt Jones, Commander of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base will give the command to start engines at 1:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:56 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Specialist Gabrielle Chuke, Delaware National Guard’s 287th Army Band at 12:57 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 12:30 and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms, a high of 84 degrees and a 32% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Cindric to win Saturday’s race.

TO THE REAR: Chase Briscoe (backup car), Daniel Hemric (driver change), Alex Labbe (unapproved adjustments), Vinnie Miller (unapproved adjustments), Jeffrey Earnhardt (unapproved adjustments)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.