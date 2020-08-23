Xfinity results from Sunday race at Dover

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Briscoe took a backup car from the rear of the field to the win in Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

The win is Briscoe’s sixth of the year, breaking his tie with Austin Cindric for most victories this year.

“Awesome car,” Briscoe said on the radio to his team after the race. “Way to work.”

Briscoe had to go to a backup car after he spun and hit the inside wall in Saturday’s race.

He remained confident about Sunday’s race, telling his wife that he would win.

Chase called me before the race and said “I’m going to win this race today” Bring it home babe!! 💓🏁 — Marissa Briscoe (@MarissaBriscoe_) August 23, 2020

“We haven’t won in a month and a half but it feels like five years,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “We’re kind of back where I feel we were at the beginning of the year. Truthfully, I feel like today was the most dominant car we’ve had all year long.”

Ross Chastain, who earned his first stage win and first playoff point of the season, placed second. Cindric finished third and was followed by Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric.

Justin Allgaier, who won Saturday’s race at Dover, finished seventh

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ross Chastain remains winless but scored his first playoff point with the stage victory on the way to finishing second. … Daniel Hemric’s fifth-place finish was his best result he finished fourth at Atlanta. … Brett Moffitt‘s 10th-place finish was his best result since placing 10th at Kentucky.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Vinnie Miller finished last after contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt and hit the wall, ending his race after 11 laps. … Harrison Burton finished 11th after two penalties. He was penalized for a choose rule violation and for a commitment line violation.

NOTABLE: Austin Cindric’s third-place finish snapped his streak of seven consecutive top-two finishes. That was the third longest streak in Xfinity history behind Sam Ard’s streak of eight such consecutive finishes and Kyle Busch‘s streak of nine such races.

NEXT: The series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 28 at Daytona on NBCSN