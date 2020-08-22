Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Matt DiBenedetto: ‘Crazy’ to be making 200th Cup Series start

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In his sixth season on the Cup Series stage, Matt DiBenedetto will hit a notable career mark today with the race at Dover International Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The Wood Brothers Racing driver, who will roll off the grid in 14th, will make his 200th Cup Series start.

The 29-year-old California native will be the 135th different driver to make 200 or more starts in the Cup Series.

“It’s cool that this weekend is my 200th start,” DiBenedetto said in a press release. “That’s crazy to think. ”

DiBenedetto reaches the mark after he made his debut in the series on March 15, 2015 at Phoenix Raceway. That day he drove the No. 83 for the now defunct BK Racing.

“It was a crazy time because the team wasn’t planning on running me at that race until last second, so we didn’t have a full crew or anything,” DiBenedetto said. “But it was neat how willing everyone was to work hard and get me out there.”

He started and finished 35th, placing ahead of Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who each wrecked out of the event.

“I remember making my first Cup start at Phoenix and just being appreciative for being there and accomplishing the first part of my dream which was making it to the Cup Series,” DiBenedetto said. “Now it’s fast forward to this season having a dream opportunity driving the 21 car and competing up front.”

DiBenedetto enters his 24th race as driver of the Wood Brother’s No. 21 Ford. His best result for the team is second at Las Vegas. He’s already earned more top fives (two) and top 10s (seven) than Paul Menard earned in the No. 21 last year.

More: Kevin Harvick close to clinching regular-season title

This will be DiBenedetto’s 11th start at Dover. His best result was in last year’s fall race when he placed seventh while driving for Leavine Family Racing.

In the nine races before today’s event, DiBenedetto has four finishes of seventh or better and five finishes of 15th or worse.

DiBenedetto is still seeking his first Cup win. Were it to come today, it would be a historic victory on multiple levels.

DiBenedetto would be able to boast that he earned Wood Brothers Racing its 100th Cup win. The team has been stuck on 99 since Ryan Blaney won at Pocono in 2017.

He would also claim the 700th Cup Series victory for the Ford Motor Company. Kevin Harvick earned Ford its 698th and 699th wins when he swept the doubleheader weekend at Michigan.

Ford’s 699 victories are second only to Chevrolet’s 790. Toyota has 149 (sixth all-time).

Truck race results from Dover

Truck race results
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zane Smith scored his second NASCAR Truck Series win of the season Friday at Dover International Speedway.

It is Smith’s second win in the last three races. He has won the past two oval races in the series.

Matt Crafton finished second and was followed by Brett Moffitt, Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes.

Click here for race results

 

Todd Gilliland continued to hold the 10th and final playoff spot after Friday’s race. Gilliland entered the race two points ahead of Derek Kraus. Gilliland is now four points ahead of Kraus after scoring a top-five finish.

Austin Hill continues to lead the series with a 41-point lead on Zane Smith.

Click here for driver points

Zane Smith powers to Dover Truck win

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rookie Zane Smith pulled away on a restart with three laps to go Friday to win for the second time in the last three NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races.

The 21-year-old driver for GMS Racing won in his first series start at Dover International Speedway. Smith led 50 of the 200 laps.

“I love this place,” Smith told FS1. “I think we all know I suck on restarts but I picked a good time to have a good one.”

MORE: Race results, driver points report 

Smith led on the final restart with three laps to go.

Smith also won a $50,000 bonus for winning the second race in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won his first series race two weeks ago at Michigan in overtime.

Reigning series champion Matt Crafton finished second and was followed by Brett Moffitt, Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes.

Smith’s second victory of the season ties him with Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger for most victories this season by series regulars. Kyle Busch, who is not eligible for the Truck title, has three victories this season.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Hill

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brett Moffitt scored his third consecutive finish of sixth or better. … Todd Gilliland recorded his second top-five finish in the last three races. … Johnny Sauter‘s sixth-place finish was his first top 10 in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Chandler Smith led 31 laps but was in a wreck after contact with Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Christian Eckes. Smith finished 20th. … Sheldon Creed was penalized a lap for pitting outside his stall on his final stop and also had some damage after hitting Smith’s truck in his incident. Creed finished 22nd.

NEXT: Noon on Aug. 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on FS1

Silly Season Scorecard: Corey LaJoie not returning to Go Fas Racing

By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Corey LaJoie is the latest driver to reveal at least part of his plans for the 2021 season. He won’t be back with Go Fas Racing, his home since last season. Add his name to the Silly Season list of drivers seeking new rides for the next season.

The 28-year-old LaJoie has made 116 Cup starts. His first start came in Sept. 2014 at New Hampshire. His best career finish is sixth in the 2019 July Daytona race.

LaJoie’s announcement is part of the building momentum of Silly Season.

Here’s how the Cup Silly Season scorecard looks as of Aug. 21

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2021

No. 00: Quin Houff enters the second year of his two-year deal with StarCom Racing.

No. 1: Kurt Busch enters the second year of a multi-year contract that Chip Ganassi Racing announced last season.

No. 2: Brad Keselowski and Team Penske announced a contract extension Aug. 3.

No. 4: Kevin Harvick signed a contract extension in February that will keep him at Stewart-Haas Racing through the 2023 season.

No. 8: Tyler Reddick said Aug. 7 that he will be back with Richard Childress Racing next season.

No. 9: Chase Elliott is under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 season.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney and Team Penske announced a multi-year extension earlier this season.

No. 18: Kyle Busch is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell moves from Leavine Family Racing to take over this ride in 2021.

No. 22: Joey Logano is tied to Team Penske “through the 2022 season and beyond.”

No. 24: William Byron is under contact with Hendrick Motorsports through at least 2021.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters the second year of a multi-year deal with JTG Daugherty Racing.

No. 88: Alex Bowman will race for Hendrick Motorsports under a one-year contract extension announced earlier this year.

 

Available/possibly available rides

No. 10: Aric Almirola is in a contract year at Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 13: Ty Dillon is in a contract year at Germain Racing.

No. 14: Clint Bowyer is in a contract year to drive for Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto is in a contract year at Wood Brothers Racing. He said after the Aug. 9 Michigan race: “I haven’t really talked about that stuff for next year yet, but we’ve just been so focused and head down on digging and trying to make the playoffs and run well. We haven’t even really talked about it, so, hopefully, I stay here for a very long time to come and that’s what they had expressed to me when I came over here.”

No. 32: Ride is open with Corey LaJoie announcing he will not return to Go Fas Racing in 2021.

No. 42: Matt Kenseth told NBC Sports on Aug. 8 in regards to talks with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year: “We really haven’t had any very meaningful discussions really about any of that to be honest with you.

No. 43: Bubba Wallace said Aug. 9 he has an offer from Richard Petty Motorsports and an offer from Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 car next season.

No. 48: With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition, Hendrick Motorsports has this seat to fill.

No. 95: Spire Motorsports purchased the charter and assets of Leavine Family Racing and will be a two-car operation in 2021. Christopher Bell will move to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team for 2021. Spire has not named who will take over this ride for next season.

Saturday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s busy weekend continues with a Saturday Cup race at Dover. That will be the first of two races for Cup this weekend at the 1-mile speedway. Both races will follow Xfinity races there Saturday and Sunday.

Kevin Harvick could clinch the regular-season title as early as Saturday and claim the 15 playoff points that go with it.

Jimmie Johnson has a track-record 11 wins at Dover but hasn’t won there since June 2017 – his last Cup victory. He trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by 25 points for the final playoff spot entering the Saturday Cup race at Dover.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actress Malin Akerman will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 7 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Chaplain Andre Davis of the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base. The national anthem will be performed by Senior Airman Brianna Cooper of the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 311 laps (311 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Elliott won the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona road course. Denny Hamlin placed second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

LAST RACE AT DOVER: Kyle Larson won last year’s playoff race in October. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Alex Bowman placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Catch up on NBC Sports’ coverage:

Kevin Harvick close to clinching Cup regular season title

Tony Stewart: “It’s time to get Kyle (Larson) back in the sport.”

NASCAR seeks solution for overheating drivers 

Hendrick Motorsports honors Jimmie Johnson with Southern 500 schemes

Jimmie Johnson honors Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt with Southern 500 car