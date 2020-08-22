After Justin Allgaier dominated in his Xfinity Series win Saturday, he and the rest of his competitors get another shot at the “Monster Mile” with Sunday’s Xfinity race at Dover.
The top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race have been inverted. Brett Moffitt will start first and Brandon Brown starts second.
Here is all the info for the Sunday Xfinity race at Dover:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Colonel Matt Jones, Commander of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base will give the command to start engines at 1:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:23 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:05 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Specialist Gabrielle Chuke, Delaware National Guard’s 287th Army Band at 1:06 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 12:30 and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 83 degrees and a 44% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Cindric to win Saturday’s race.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.