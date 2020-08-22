Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After Justin Allgaier dominated in his Xfinity Series win Saturday, he and the rest of his competitors get another shot at the “Monster Mile” with Sunday’s Xfinity race at Dover.

The top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race have been inverted. Brett Moffitt will start first and Brandon Brown starts second.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Xfinity race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Colonel Matt Jones, Commander of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base will give the command to start engines at 1:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:23 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:05 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Specialist Gabrielle Chuke, Delaware National Guard’s 287th Army Band at 1:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 12:30 and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 83 degrees and a 44% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Cindric to win Saturday’s race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Results, point standings after Saturday Cup race at Dover

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin passed teammate Martin Truex Jr. with nine laps to go and won Saturday’s Cup race at Dover.

Joe Gibbs Racing had a 1-2-3 finish with Truex placing second and Kyle Busch finishing third.

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

The victory is Hamlin’s first at Dover in 29 starts.

Click here for the race results.

Point Standings

Jimmie Johnson finished seventh and is currently in the cutoff spot on the Cup Series playoff grid. He has a three-point advantage over teammate William Byron in 17th.

Erik Jones is in 18th, 22 points behind Johnson.

Click here for the point standings.

Denny Hamlin charges to Saturday Dover Cup victory

By Dustin LongAug 22, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin passed teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with nine laps to go and went on to win Saturday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

The victory is Hamlin’s sixth of the year, tying him with Kevin Harvick for the most this season. Hamlin and Harvick have combined to win three of the last four Cup races.

“I’ve been running down the leaders these last few weeks, but I haven’t been able to get there,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “We just didn’t control that restart there and we just had to battle back. We had to go back and get it. I was able to work the top line there a little bit to get the momentum. It looked like our car was just a little bit better at moving around to different lines.”

Hamlin swept both stages in scoring his first career Cup victory at Dover.

MORE: Race results 

Truex’s runner-up finish ended his streak of five consecutive third-place finishes, a million to one shot. The odds were 23.5 million to one that Truex would finish third in six consecutive races.

Kyle Busch finished third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2-3 finish. Busch was followed by Harvick and Chase Elliott, who won last week’s race on the Daytona road course.

Jimmie Johnson placed seventh and moved ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for what would be the final playoff spot with two races left in the regular season. Johnson leads Byron by three points. Byron lost 28 points to Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson was solid at the track he’s won 11 times before. He scored seven stage points.

Byron struggled with his car’s handling and had a pit strategy gamble fail and eventually put him two laps down, ruining his race. He finished three laps down in 28th.

The series races again at Dover on Sunday, completing the doubleheader weekend. The race is at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chase Elliott’s fifth-place finish was his fifth top 10 in a row. … Jimmie Johnson moved into a playoff spot with his seventh-place finish. This marks the third time this season he’s had back-to-back top-10 finishes. He’s had three consecutive top 10s once this season. … Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s 10th-place finish is his first top 10 in the last 11 races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: William Byron entered the race 25 points ahead of Jimmie Johnson for the final playoff spo and left outside the playoff picture after a 28th-place finish. … Kurt Busch crashed early and finished last in the 40-car field. The incident was triggered by contact from Erik Jones, who apologized on NBCSN after the race for the incident.

NOTABLE: Denny Hamlin said after the race that the goal for this season is 10 wins. He’s 60% of the way threre.

NEXT: Sunday at Dover (4 p.m. ET on NBCS)

Starting lineup for Sunday Xfinity Race at Dover

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brett Moffitt will start first and Brandon Brown will start second in the starting lineup for the Sunday Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway.

The the top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race were inverted for Sunday’s race.

The top five is completed by Jeremy Clements, Ryan Sieg and Anthony Alfredo.

Justin Allgaier, who won Saturday’s race, will start 15th.

Chase Briscoe finished 10th Saturday, but he expects to go to a backup car after his was in a wreck Saturday. If he does, he’ll have to start from the rear.

Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover 

Race Time: 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity starting lineup: Click here for the starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Dover (311 laps, 311 miles), 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Aug. 30 at Gateway (200 laps, 200 miles) Noon ET on FS1

Race results, point standings after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier led 120 of 200 laps on his way to winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Allgaier beat Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Allgaier ended a 20-race winless streak.

Click here for the race results.

Point Standings

Allgaier is the seventh driver to lock himself in the playoffs with a win with six races left in the regular season.

Brandon Brown currently holds the cutoff spot. He has a 27-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Click here for the point standings.