Race results, point standings after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier led 120 of 200 laps on his way to winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Allgaier beat Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Allgaier ended a 20-race winless streak.

Click here for the race results.

Point Standings

Allgaier is the seventh driver to lock himself in the playoffs with a win with six races left in the regular season.

Brandon Brown currently holds the cutoff spot. He has a 27-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Click here for the point standings.

Former XFL team executive to be Nashville Superspeedway president

Erik Moses
Photo: Dover Motorsports
By Dustin LongAug 22, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Erik Moses has been selected as president of Nashville Superspeedway, officials from Dover Motorsports announced Saturday.

He is the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Nashville Superspeedway will be on the 2021 Cup schedule. The track has a four-year sanctioning agreement with NASCAR.

Moses most recently was the founding president of the XFL’s DC Defenders from  2019 until the league suspended operations in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said in a statement. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

“Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events in the entire country, and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region.”

The 1.333-mile oval is owned by Dover Motorsports Inc., which also owns Dover International Speedway. One of Dover’s two race dates will be moved to Nashville.

According to a filing with the SEC, the cost of making Nashville Superspeedway ready to host a Cup race will be $7-$10 million over the next two years.

Before the XFL and following several roles in private and corporate legal practice, Moses had an extensive career across a variety of sports leadership and city government positions around Washington D.C.

 

Saturday Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT
Can anyone stop Austin Cindric from making history in the Saturday Xfinity race at Dover?

The Team Penske driver will attempt to win for the sixth time in seven Xfinity races, which has never been done in the series.

Cindric starts on the pole for Saturday’s race, the first part of a weekend doubleheader for the series.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Xfinity race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Army Colonel Lou Finelli will give the command to start engines at 12:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 6 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:30 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Airman First Class Dani Taylor, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base at 12:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at Noon with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at noon and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 13% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric beat Brandon Jones to win the inaugural Xfinity race on the Daytona road course.

LAST RACE AT DOVER: Cole Custer beat Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric to win the fall race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Saturday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Dustin LongAug 22, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
NASCAR’s busy weekend continues with a Saturday Cup race at Dover. That will be the first of two races for Cup this weekend at the 1-mile speedway. Both races will follow Xfinity races there Saturday and Sunday.

Kevin Harvick could clinch the regular-season title as early as Saturday and claim the 15 playoff points that go with it.

Jimmie Johnson has a track-record 11 wins at Dover but hasn’t won there since June 2017 – his last Cup victory. He trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by 25 points for the final playoff spot entering the Saturday Cup race at Dover.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actress Malin Akerman will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 7 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Chaplain Andre Davis of the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base. The national anthem will be performed by Senior Airman Brianna Cooper of the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 311 laps (311 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

TO THE REAR: Brennan Poole (failed inspection to times)

LAST RACE: Chase Elliott won the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona road course. Denny Hamlin placed second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

LAST RACE AT DOVER: Kyle Larson won last year’s playoff race in October. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Alex Bowman placed third.

TO THE REAR: Brennan Poole (two inspection failures), Joey Gase (unapproved adjustment), Daniel Suarez (unapproved adjustment), Garrett Smithley (impound procedure infraction). Smithley also must perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green on track.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

