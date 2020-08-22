Race results, point standings after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Allgaier won Saturday’s Dover Xfinity race to claim his first victory of 2020 and end a 20-race winless streak.

Allgaier dominated, leading 120 of 200 laps, including the final 50 laps around the 1-mile track.

The JR Motorsports driver defeated Austin Cindric, who was trying to win for the sixth time in seven races.

“These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “Just proud of these guys and the no give of attitude they’ve got. … What a day. What a race car. We were off a little bit in the beginning and (crew chief) Jason (Burdett) did a great job of getting us where we need to be at.”

For Allgaier, it is the sixth consecutive Dover race he’s finished third or better.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

The top-15 finishers will be inverted for Sunday’s Xfinity race. Brett Moffitt will start first and Brandon Brown will start second.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Cindric has finished in the top two in the last seven races … Ross Chastain earned his eighth top five of the year and his best career finish at Dover in 11 starts … Jeb Burton placed seventh for his third top 10 of the year in six starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Chase Briscoe finished 10th after he spun and hit the inside wall on the backstretch with 14 laps left in Stage 2 … Brandon Jones finished 16th after he spun while running in fifth with 37 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Kyle Weatherman finished 25th. His team, Mike Harmon Racing, was at the track after it had a truck, trailer and race car stolen last weekend.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “The 22 car (Austin Cindric) looked like a normal race car today and not a superhero car.” – Ross Chastain.

WHAT’S NEXT: Dover Race No. 2, 1 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

