Erik Moses has been selected as president of Nashville Superspeedway, officials from Dover Motorsports announced Saturday.

He is the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Nashville Superspeedway will be on the 2021 Cup schedule. The track has a four-year sanctioning agreement with NASCAR.

Moses most recently was the founding president of the XFL’s DC Defenders from 2019 until the league suspended operations in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said in a statement. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

“Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events in the entire country, and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region.”

The 1.333-mile oval is owned by Dover Motorsports Inc., which also owns Dover International Speedway. One of Dover’s two race dates will be moved to Nashville.

According to a filing with the SEC, the cost of making Nashville Superspeedway ready to host a Cup race will be $7-$10 million over the next two years.

Before the XFL and following several roles in private and corporate legal practice, Moses had an extensive career across a variety of sports leadership and city government positions around Washington D.C.