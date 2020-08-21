Zane Smith powers to Dover Truck win

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rookie Zane Smith pulled away on a restart with three laps to go Friday to win for the second time in the last three NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races.

The 21-year-old driver for GMS Racing won in his first series start at Dover International Speedway. Smith led 50 of the 200 laps.

“I love this place,” Smith told FS1. “I think we all know I suck on restarts but I picked a good time to have a good one.”

MORE: Race results, driver points report

Smith led on the final restart with three laps to go.

Smith also won a $50,000 bonus for winning the second race in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won his first series race two weeks ago at Michigan in overtime.

Reigning series champion Matt Crafton finished second and was followed by Brett Moffitt, Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes.

Smith’s second victory of the season ties him with Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger for most victories this season by series regulars. Kyle Busch, who is not eligible for the Truck title, has three victories this season.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Hill

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brett Moffitt scored his third consecutive finish of sixth or better. … Todd Gilliland recorded his second top-five finish in the last three races. … Johnny Sauter‘s sixth-place finish was his first top 10 in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Chandler Smith led 31 laps but was in a wreck after contact with Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Christian Eckes. Smith finished 20th. … Sheldon Creed was penalized a lap for pitting outside his stall on his final stop and also had some damage after hitting Smith’s truck in his incident. Creed finished 22nd.

NEXT: Noon on Aug. 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on FS1