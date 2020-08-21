Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dover weekend schedule
Getty Images

Weekend schedule for Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 21, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
The final Cup Series doubleheader of the year is upon us with the Dover weekend schedule.

The Xfinity Series will join Cup teams with its own pair of races on Saturday and Sunday.

All four races will be preceded by a Truck Series race and an ARCA Menards East race Friday on the 1-mile track.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Saturday’s Cup race. Austin Cindric is on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

The wunderground.com forecast for Friday’s Truck race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

The forecast for Saturday’s Xfinity race calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 77 degrees and a 46% chance of rain. The forecast for Saturday’s Cup race calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of the 81 degrees and a 34% chance of rain.

The forecast for Sunday’s Xfinity race calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and a 36% chance of rain. The forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 17% chance of rain.

Here is the weekend schedule for Dover:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 21

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

7:30 a.m. – ARCA East garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – ARCA East garage access screening in progress

9 – 11 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – ARCA East practice

1:50 p.m. – ARCA East drivers report to cars

2 p.m. – ARCA East race (Trackpass)

2:30 – 3 p.m – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

3:30 p.m. – Cup, Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4 p.m. – Cup, Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

4:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

5 p.m. – Truck race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – ARCA East haulers exit

8 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

 

Saturday, Aug. 22

6 – 11:30 a.m – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

7 – 9 a.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage screening in progress

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

4 p.m. – Cup race; 311 laps/311 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – Noon – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage screening in progress

12:50 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

1 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

4 p.m. – Cup race; 311 laps/311 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

8 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

Richmond races will be held without fans

Richmond races
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Richmond Raceway announced that its NASCAR races Sept. 10-12 will be held without fans.

The races include the Sept. 12 Cup playoff race, which is the middle race of the first round. The Xfinity Series has a doubleheader there Sept. 11-12. The Sept. 10 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race is the final regular season race for that series.

“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are grateful for the patience and support of our long-time loyal fans in this unprecedented season, but we will unite over race weekend as we tune in to the national broadcasts on NBCSN, FS1, and MRN to watch NASCAR’s best compete in four races over three days at America’s Premier Short Track.”

Virginia is in Phase 3 of its reopening. Phase 3 guidelines for sports venues limit those facilities to whichever is less: 50% of occupancy of 1,000.

The playoffs open Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway. That track has been approved by South Carolina officials to host up to 8,000 fans for the Southern 500.

Friday 5: A one in a million shot never before seen in NASCAR

By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 6:30 AM EDT
Lightning and NASCAR have frustratingly intertwined this summer, leading to numerous race delays, but who could have imagined their connection to one person?

The probability of Martin Truex Jr.’s five consecutive third-place finishes nearly equals the chances a person has of being struck by lightning in a given year.

The odds of Truex scoring back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back third-place finishes were 1 million to one, according to Jeremy Losak, assistant professor at the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University.

The odds of being stuck by lightning in a given year are 1 in 1.2 million, according to the National Weather Service.

Never in NASCAR’s history has a driver finished in third place for five races in a row.

That doesn’t impress Truex.

“Seems like third place is just where we’re at right now,” he said with a hint of disdain after last weekend’s race on the Daytona road course.

Crew chief James Small calls those third-place finishes “frustrating” because the team has been so close to wins.

He tries to console himself, though. Small notes that finishing third is “better than fourth. It’s better than crashing.”

But then he adds, “it’s not fun.”

Martin Truex Jr., shown during the Daytona road course race, has gone more than a month since he finished in a position other than third place in a Cup race. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Truex’s streak almost ended Aug. 8 in the first Michigan race, which marked his third consecutive third-place finish. He was eighth on the overtime restart. Truex passed five cars on the first lap of overtime but could not gain any other positions on the final lap. He finished behind winner Kevin Harvick and runner-up Brad Keselowski.

Truex will have a chance to break the streak — or extend it for a sixth consecutive race — Saturday at Dover International Speedway (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The odds of Truex finishing third in all six of these races is 23.5 million to 1, said Losak, who determined the probabilities for NBC Sports.

The odds of winning the jackpot in the Mega Millions is 302 million to 1. So compared to that, there’s a good chance Truex will finish third again Saturday.

However long Truex’s run lasts, it will become a part of Losak’s sport data and analysis class at Syracuse.

“I’m probably going to show (the students) this as an example of how to do this sort of thing,” he said.

Losak discovered the probabilities with the help of a teaching assistant, who provided research. Losak, used DraftKings odds on drivers, reviewed historical data, wrote a code and ran 100 million simulations to determine the odds.

“The more simulations I run, the more accurate the number is,” Losak told NBC Sports. “Given how unlikely an event this is to occur, if I didn’t run enough simulations, you would have a bunch fo times it would happen zero times. So I had to run the simulation enough times to get some times where it actually hit.”

Losak noted that Truex’s odds are better than most drivers because Truex has a better record. Most drivers, Losak noted, would have about a 4 million to one chance of placing third in five races in a row. Losak also said that for those drivers, they would have an 85.7 million to one chance of finishing third in these six consecutive races.

“I enjoy doing stuff like this,” Losak said. “It’s just fun to fiddle with the data.”

Truex will save his fun for when he’s back in Victory Lane.

2. Personal changes

Noah Gragson has endured much on the track this season. He’s had a run-in with teammate Justin Allgaier, a fight with Harrison Burton and contact with Riley Herbst and Myatt Snider. But it is off the track that Gragson has focused on recently.

“I’ve kind of made a lot of changes in my personal life in the past week and a half, two weeks,” Gragson said after his third-place finish last weekend on the Daytona road course. “Just trying to clean up things on my end, not even on the racetrack, just trying to be in a better headspace when I get to the racetrack.”

Asked about what he’s done in particular to achieve that, Gragson said:

“Just trying to focus on my priorities and focus on what is going to better myself for our team at JR Motorsports and how I apply myself more. Whether it be friendships that aren’t really the best that are kind of bringing drama in my life or just different things, just trying to eliminate those options.

“I’ve spent a lot of time by myself at home, really not doing anything, studying film, playing Xbox and going to the shop. … Trying to clean up my friends, trying to clean up stuff that brings extra drama to my life, things that the less I can think about during the day, the better I can be on the racetrack. There are a lot of things that are rolling through my head right now.”

Gragson enters this weekend’s Xfinity Series doubleheader at Dover third in points with victories in the season-opening race at Daytona and at Bristol. He goes into Saturday’s race (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with top-10  finishes each of the past two weeks.

3. Choose your path

The choose rule returns this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The rule, which was tried at the Bristol All-Star Race, and used at Michigan earlier this month, will be in place the rest of the season except at the Charlotte Roval and races at Daytona and Talladega.

The rule allows drivers to choose whether to restart on the inside lane or outside lane. Chase Elliott used it to take the lead at Michigan. He was fifth in line but the top four cars took the outside lane, so he took the inside lane and restarted next to leader Kevin Harvick. Elliott passed Harvick and led nine laps. Harvick retook the lead and went on to win the first of two races that weekend. Elliott fell to seventh.

For all the preparation teams might put into figuring what lane to choose based on what other drivers do, William Byron says it isn’t that complicated on what to do.

“I think Dover is fairly even on lane choice,” he said. “I know the bottom lane doesn’t accelerate as well on the restart zone. So if you’re maybe second, you might choose to restart fourth (outside lane row 2) instead of on the inside in second. I think it’s all just feel and how your car is handling. Obviously, the engineers can try to science it out as best they can. But typically, just common-sense plays into a rule like this for sure.”

4. Looking ahead

Car owner Jack Roush explained this week to reporters what he liked among the changes this season and one thing in particular that could be better for owners.

Roush is a fan of one-day races, echoing sentiments from others, including Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart and JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Brad Daugherty.

“We’ve demonstrated we can do one-day races and there may be a chance to go to some place we hadn’t otherwise planned to go to that maybe doesn’t have enough hotel room capacity,” Roush said. “Some of the other things would tend to rule out having one of our Cup events, so I think that we may be able to take some one-day races, that’ll be fun.”

He also noted another change he liked.

“The one thing that comes from the short tracks that I hadn’t experienced before, but the choice or opportunity to have every car and every driver make a choice if he wants to start inside or outside (on a restart) … that’s an interesting dimension of strategy and consideration that I think makes the racing more exciting for me,” Roush said.

On the challenges owners face, Roush said: “NASCAR is in a position to take a look at most of the money that comes into the sport and what it takes to run the racetracks or their affiliations with the racetracks, what it takes corporately to make their organization work. I’m not the person to comment on either, but for the money that gets portioned out to the teams it’s not enough to make it very exciting from a business point of view.”

5. Out of sync

If Kyle Busch fails to win either Cup race at Dover this weekend, it will mark the first time in his Cup career he has failed to win by race 26 in a season.

Busch has one win in the last 45 races. That victory came at Miami in last year’s season finale, giving Busch his second career series title. During that same time, Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates have 15 wins.  Busch has 56 career Cup victories, one ahead of Kevin Harvick.

Austin Dillon cleared to race at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 20, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Austin Dillon stated Thursday on social media that he has been cleared to race in this weekend’s Cup races at Dover International Speedway after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. The team also confirmed that Dillon has been cleared.

The positive test forced Dillon to miss last weekend’s race at the Daytona road course. Kaz Grala finished seventh in place of Dillon.

Dillon had two negative tests more than 24 hours apart, the team confirmed.

Dillon is the third Cup driver to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Jimmie Johnson missed the July 5 Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after testing positive. He returned the following weekend at Kentucky.

Brendan Gaughan, who is running a limited Cup schedule, tested positive in July. He competed in last weekend’s Cup race at Daytona.

In the Truck Series, Spencer Davis missed the Michigan race in August after testing positive. He was cleared to return for the following race on the Daytona road course.

Kevin Harvick close to clinching Cup regular-season title

By Daniel McFadinAug 20, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
The Cup Series playoffs are nearly here and Kevin Harvick can clinch the the regular-season title early if things go right for him this weekend.

Only three races remain in the regular season and two of them will occur this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Harvick, who has six race wins this season, has an 118-point advantage over second place Denny Hamlin. To clinch the regular season championship – and the 15 playoff points that come with it – Harvick will either need to be 121 points ahead of second in the points standings following Saturday’s race at Dover or 61 points ahead of second following Sunday’s race.

Entering Saturday’s race on the 1-mile track, 10 drivers have already locked themselves into the 16 driver playoff field through race wins.

Here are the Cup playoff clinching scenarios ahead of Saturday’s race (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

 

Clinch On Wins

The following 10 drivers have already clinched a top 30 spot in the points and with a win this weekend, they could clinch a playoff spot:

Aric Almirola (0 Wins, 682 Points, +434 Points Ahead of 31st)

Kurt Busch (0 Wins, 673 Points, +425 Points Ahead of 31st)

Kyle Busch (0 Wins, 652 Points, +404 Points Ahead of 31st)

Clint Bowyer (0 Wins, 618 Points, +370 Points Ahead of 31st

Matt DiBenedetto (0 Wins, 596 Points, +348 Points Ahead of 31st)

William Byron (0 Wins, 577 Points, +329 Points Ahead of 31st)

Jimmie Johnson (0 Wins, 552 Points, +304 Points Ahead of 31st)

Erik Jones (0 Wins, 542 Points, +294 Points Ahead of 31st)

Tyler Reddick (0 Wins, 520 Points, +272 Points Ahead of 31st)

Christopher Bell (0 Wins, 431 Points, +183 Points Ahead of 31st)

 

Clinch Top 30 and Wins

The next eight drivers attempting to clinch a spot in the top 30 in the driver standings will need help this weekend to accomplish the feat, but if they do and win the race, they will clinch a playoff spot.

Bubba Wallace (0 Wins, 412 Points, +164 Points Ahead of 31st)

Michael McDowell (0 Wins, 403 Points, +155 Points Ahead of 31st)

Chris Buescher (0 Wins, 403 Points, +155 Points Ahead of 31st)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (0 Wins, 396 Points, +148 Points Ahead of 31st)

Ryan Newman (0 Wins, 396 Points, +148 Points Ahead of 31st)

John Hunter Nemechek (0 Wins, 343 Points, +95 Points Ahead of 31st)

Ty Dillon (0 Wins, 342 Points, +94 Points Ahead of 31st)

Matt Kenseth (0 Wins, 327 Points, +79 Points Ahead of 31st)

 

Impossible to Clinch

Even with a win, Corey LaJoie (0 Wins, 287 Points, +39 Points Ahead of 31st) would not clinch a top 30 spot, so he cannot clinch a playoff berth in the next race. If he can’t clinch a spot in the top 30 with a win, no winless driver below him in the standings could clinch either.