Saturday Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Daniel McFadinAug 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Can anyone stop Austin Cindric from making history in the Saturday Xfinity race at Dover?

The Team Penske driver will attempt to win for the sixth time in seven Xfinity races, which has never been done in the series.

Cindric starts on the pole for Saturday’s race, the first part of a weekend doubleheader for the series.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Xfinity race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Army Colonel Lou Finelli will give the command to start engines at 12:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 6 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:30 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Airman First Class Dani Taylor, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base at 12:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at Noon with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at noon and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric beat Brandon Jones to win the inaugural Xfinity race on the Daytona road course.

LAST RACE AT DOVER: Cole Custer beat Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric to win the fall race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Silly Season Scorecard: Corey LaJoie not returning to Go Fas Racing

By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Corey LaJoie is the latest driver to reveal at least part of his plans for the 2021 season. He won’t be back with Go Fas Racing, his home since last season. Add his name to the Silly Season list of drivers seeking new rides for the next season.

The 28-year-old LaJoie has made 116 Cup starts. His first start came in Sept. 2014 at New Hampshire. His best career finish is sixth in the 2019 July Daytona race.

LaJoie’s announcement is part of the building momentum of Silly Season.

Here’s how the Cup Silly Season scorecard looks as of Aug. 21

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2021

No. 00: Quin Houff enters the second year of his two-year deal with StarCom Racing.

No. 1: Kurt Busch enters the second year of a multi-year contract that Chip Ganassi Racing announced last season.

No. 2: Brad Keselowski and Team Penske announced a contract extension Aug. 3.

No. 4: Kevin Harvick signed a contract extension in February that will keep him at Stewart-Haas Racing through the 2023 season.

No. 8: Tyler Reddick said Aug. 7 that he will be back with Richard Childress Racing next season.

No. 9: Chase Elliott is under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 season.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney and Team Penske announced a multi-year extension earlier this season.

No. 18: Kyle Busch is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell moves from Leavine Family Racing to take over this ride in 2021.

No. 22: Joey Logano is tied to Team Penske “through the 2022 season and beyond.”

No. 24: William Byron is under contact with Hendrick Motorsports through at least 2021.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters the second year of a multi-year deal with JTG Daugherty Racing.

No. 88: Alex Bowman will race for Hendrick Motorsports under a one-year contract extension announced earlier this year.

 

Available/possibly available rides

No. 10: Aric Almirola is in a contract year at Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 13: Ty Dillon is in a contract year at Germain Racing.

No. 14: Clint Bowyer is in a contract year to drive for Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto is in a contract year at Wood Brothers Racing. He said after the Aug. 9 Michigan race: “I haven’t really talked about that stuff for next year yet, but we’ve just been so focused and head down on digging and trying to make the playoffs and run well. We haven’t even really talked about it, so, hopefully, I stay here for a very long time to come and that’s what they had expressed to me when I came over here.”

No. 32: Ride is open with Corey LaJoie announcing he will not return to Go Fas Racing in 2021.

No. 42: Matt Kenseth told NBC Sports on Aug. 8 in regards to talks with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year: “We really haven’t had any very meaningful discussions really about any of that to be honest with you.

No. 43: Bubba Wallace said Aug. 9 he has an offer from Richard Petty Motorsports and an offer from Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 car next season.

No. 48: With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition, Hendrick Motorsports has this seat to fill.

No. 95: Spire Motorsports purchased the charter and assets of Leavine Family Racing and will be a two-car operation in 2021. Christopher Bell will move to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team for 2021. Spire has not named who will take over this ride for next season.

Saturday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV channel, forecast

By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
NASCAR’s busy weekend continues with a Saturday Cup race at Dover. That will be the first of two races for Cup this weekend at the 1-mile speedway. Both races will follow Xfinity races there Saturday and Sunday.

Kevin Harvick could clinch the regular-season title as early as Saturday and claim the 15 playoff points that go with it.

Jimmie Johnson has a track-record 11 wins at Dover but hasn’t won there since June 2017 – his last Cup victory. He trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by 25 points for the final playoff spot entering the Saturday Cup race at Dover.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actress Malin Akerman will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 7 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Chaplain Andre Davis of the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base. The national anthem will be performed by Senior Airman Brianna Cooper of the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 311 laps (311 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green follows at 3:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Elliott won the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona road course. Denny Hamlin placed second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

LAST RACE AT DOVER: Kyle Larson won last year’s playoff race in October. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Alex Bowman placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
While many questions remain over what tracks will be able to host fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, some have stated they will have spectators.

There are 13 races left in the Cup season, including this weekend’s doubleheader at Dover International Speedway.

Here are the fan policies that have been announced for upcoming races. Tracks are selling tickets to their upcoming NASCAR races but definitive plans will be announced closer to those events. The Cup season ends Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Fan guide to upcoming races

Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22-23)

No fans will be allowed for any races this weekend, including the Cup races on Saturday and Sunday.

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 29)

The Cup regular-season finale will have fans, the track has announced. The track hosted a limited number of fans last week for the Cup race on the road course.

Darlington Raceway (Sept. 6)

The Southern 500 will have fans. The state of South Carolina has approved for up to 8,000 fans to attend the first race of the Cup playoffs.

Richmond Raceway (Sept. 12)

The track announced Friday that it will not have fans for any of its races in September, including the Cup playoff race.

Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19)

The track announced Friday that it will have fans for the cutoff race in the first round of the playoffs. The track also announced that it will have fans for the Xfinity Series race on Sept. 18. That race is the Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale. The track hosted fans for the All-Star Race in July. The track was allowed to have up to 30,000 fans for that event. The crowd estimate for that race was more than 20,000.

 

 

Dueling teammates: Jimmie Johnson, William Byron in playoff race

By Dustin LongAug 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
In Jimmie Johnson’s last attempt at a record-breaking eighth Cup title, the driver who could keep him from that chance is a teammate who once went trick-or-treating to Johnson’s house.

William Byron, Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and half the age of the 44-year-old champion, holds the final playoff spot entering this weekend’s Dover doubleheader. Johnson trails Byron by 25 points.

Only a race on the Daytona oval remains after the Cup events Saturday and Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

The teammates describe their battle for the last playoff spot as “odd.” Add the fact that Byron’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, paired with Johnson on those seven championships and it makes this battle unique.

Johnson told reporters Friday that the position he and Byron are in is “unfortunate as well. It’s a situation we’re in.”

Said Byron: “You’d like to be in a different position than that, but that’s ultimately what’s happened and the position that we’re in. I think for us as a team, selfishly as the 24 team, we want to do as well as possible and get ourselves into the playoffs so we have something to race for in the last 10 races and really have an opportunity to advance through the rounds like we did last year.

“Yeah, it’s tough. I’m the biggest Jimmie fan I feel like out there. I hope that we both can make it somehow. I know this is his best racetrack coming up, so we’re definitely keeping an eye on that.”

Johnson’s 11 wins are a Dover track record. But he has none since his June 2017 victory there — his last Cup victory. He’s winless in his last 117 series starts.

While some would argue there isn’t a better track than Dover to host a doubleheader weekend as Johnson seeks to make the playoffs, he’s struggled recently. Johnson has two top-10 finishes in the last four starts there. Byron has one top-10 finish in four Cup starts at Dover.

“I love the track, obviously, and am optimistic of how we’re going to run,” Johnson said. “Just over time, though, I’ve kind of helped … my competition, especially inside the walls of Hendrick Motorsports. Chad Knaus is on the box of the 24 teams as well. William is a great student and really has increased his game at Dover. I don’t think it’s going to be easy to get points on him or a lot of points on him.”

A summer of misfortune put Johnson in this position.

He was on the way to winning the first stage in May at Darlington when he crashed while about to lap Chris Buescher. Johnson finished 38th.

Johnson placed second in the Coca-Cola 600 but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. The penalty cost him 45 points.

He missed the July 5 Indianapolis race after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned the following week at Kentucky and was third late in the race when contact with Brad Keselowski on a restart spun Johnson. Instead of a top-five finish, Johnson placed 18th.

A penalty and then later contact with the wall led to a 26th-place finish at Texas. He was collected in a multi-car crash while running 13th at Kansas and finished 32nd.

“I need to make the most out of each opportunity that I have ahead of myself,” Johnson said, “and I will certainly do that.”