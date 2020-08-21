Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can anyone stop Austin Cindric from making history in the Saturday Xfinity race at Dover?

The Team Penske driver will attempt to win for the sixth time in seven Xfinity races, which has never been done in the series.

Cindric starts on the pole for Saturday’s race, the first part of a weekend doubleheader for the series.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Xfinity race at Dover:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Army Colonel Lou Finelli will give the command to start engines at 12:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 6 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:30 p.m. by Anthony Giamello, Delaware National Guard’s 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed by Airman First Class Dani Taylor, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base at 12:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at Noon with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at noon and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric beat Brandon Jones to win the inaugural Xfinity race on the Daytona road course.

LAST RACE AT DOVER: Cole Custer beat Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric to win the fall race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

