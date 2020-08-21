Fan guide to what upcoming tracks will allow spectators

While many questions remain over what tracks will be able to host fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, some have stated they will have spectators.

There are 13 races left in the Cup season, including this weekend’s doubleheader at Dover International Speedway.

Here are the fan policies that have been announced for upcoming races. Tracks are selling tickets to their upcoming NASCAR races but definitive plans will be announced closer to those events. The Cup season ends Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Fan guide to upcoming races

Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22-23)

No fans will be allowed for any races this weekend, including the Cup races on Saturday and Sunday.

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 29)

The Cup regular-season finale will have fans, the track has announced. The track hosted a limited number of fans last week for the Cup race on the road course.

Darlington Raceway (Sept. 6)

The Southern 500 will have fans. The state of South Carolina has approved for up to 8,000 fans to attend the first race of the Cup playoffs.

Richmond Raceway (Sept. 12)

The track announced Friday that it will not have fans for any of its races in September, including the Cup playoff race.

Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19)

The track announced Friday that it will have fans for the cutoff race in the first round of the playoffs. The track also announced that it will have fans for the Xfinity Series race on Sept. 18. That race is the Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale. The track hosted fans for the All-Star Race in July. The track was allowed to have up to 30,000 fans for that event. The crowd estimate for that race was more than 20,000.