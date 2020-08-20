A day after Jimmie Johnson unveiled his Southern 500 tribute to Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, his Hendrick Motorsports teammates turned the tables on him.
For the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron will each drive paint schemes based on cars from Johnson’s Cup career.
Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet is based on Johnson’s 2006 championship season, his first of five Cup titles in a row.
Throwing it back to 2006! @AlexBowman88 will pilot this special Chevy @TooToughToTame honoring seven-time #NASCAR champion @JimmieJohnson. pic.twitter.com/lj9w89q0ov
— Truck Hero (@truck_hero) August 20, 2020
Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet is inspired by Johnson’s 2009 championship season.
Excited about this one. Can’t wait to see it on track. https://t.co/fljtdm4mon
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) August 20, 2020
And William Byron’s paint scheme is taken from the car Johnson drove to a win in the 2013 All-Star Race, his fourth and final victory in the exhibition event.
Throwing it back for @TooToughToTame, @JimmieJohnson style!@WilliamByron’s Chevy will honor the seven-time #NASCAR champion’s 2013 season with this winning All-Star Race paint scheme. pic.twitter.com/vVZGXZGm52
— Liberty University (@LibertyU) August 20, 2020
Johnson shared his thoughts on each paint scheme and driver in the below video.
A fleet of #NASCARThrowback Chevys honoring seven-time champ @JimmieJohnson! #OneFinalTime@NAPARacing | @LibertyU | @truck_hero pic.twitter.com/Prj4lSPDbf
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 20, 2020