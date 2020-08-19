Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tony Stewart: ‘It’s time to get Kyle (Larson) back in the sport’

By Daniel McFadinAug 19, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Tony Stewart said Wednesday he feels “it’s time to get Kyle (Larson) back in sport” following Larson’s indefinite suspension by NASCAR.

Stewart made the comment in an interview Wednesday with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track.”

Larson was suspended by NASCAR and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing in April after he used a racial slur in an iRacing event. Larson discussed what he’s done in the four months since in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

“I made a mistake and I’m paying for it and I accept that,” Larson told the AP. “NASCAR is where I always wanted to be and I do believe I proved I can compete at the Cup level. I’d like to get back there and we’ll see if there’s a way. All I can do is continue to improve myself and let my actions show who I truly am.”

NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that Larson has inquired about reinstatement but not made a formal request.

Larson must make the request to be reinstated.

With Clint Bowyer in a contract year as driver of Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 Ford, Stewart was asked by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio whether Larson was an option for the ride.

“I feel like it’s time to get Kyle back in the sport,” Stewart said. “I think he’s paid his dues. I think he served his penalty as far as society is concerned. I think it’s time for NASCAR to let the kid have an opportunity to get back to where he belongs and that’s behind (the wheel) of a stock car.

“I think (Xfinity Series driver) Chase (Briscoe) has done such a great job with us. We have four great drivers in Cup cars now. We got Chase in an Xfinity car and definitely feel like that he’s getting himself into a position to where he’s going to be a Cup car very soon as well. We’ve got a full stable right now and I like the group of guys we’ve got, it’s just a matter of making sure we give them everything they need to get the job done.”

Since his departure from the sport, Larson has dominated the dirt racing circuit. He’s the first driver to win seven straight races in Stewart’s sprint car series.

Stewart also was asked about a report by Sports Business Journal that NASCAR team owners are advocating for a “significant number” of one-day shows for the Cup Series in 2021 due to financial concerns related to the pandemic.

Stewart said he’s “not opposed to it.”

“I definitely understand from the owner’s standpoint and I think it’s saving a lot of these smaller teams, it’s keeping them in business being able to just show up and run the race,” he said. “I think the results on track have been pretty good with it. When I found out (about the strategy of one-day events amid the pandemic), business wise I 1,000% agreed and understood. … I feel like the sport’s in a good spot right now. I definitely see why a lot of the owners want to go that direction. … I think what people don’t realize, even though we’re getting all these races in, the sponsorships that we have on these cars is not paying the bills like it was.

“The sponsors can’t activate at the race track, they can’t entertain their clients and customers at the track like they used to. So literally when you see the sponsors on the side of the car, we’re literally getting pennies on the dollar from these sponsors because a lot of these sponsors have had to cut back because of the pandemic as well.

“So everybody’s having to take, we’ll call it a haircut. Everybody’s having to take a little bit off. We can’t blame the sponsors for it, it’s just part of the pandemic. We’re all working with our sponsors, we’re all doing what we have to to take care of them. But from a business side we have to take care of ourselves too. I think NASCAR’s done a good job of doing these one-day shows.”

Stewart said one-day shows are not “the easiest thing for us to do” but financially, with teams not having to pay for three days of hotel costs, “it’s a very good thing for a lot of the teams to be able to just show up and race.”

Said Stewart: “Even when this pandemic stops and the fans are allowed to come back to the race track, it’s not going to fix the problems in the fallout from this pandemic for the owners and teams. It could take a couple of years before this gets back to normal 100%.”

By Dustin LongAug 19, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT
NASCAR has made a rule change intended to keep Cup drivers cooler this weekend at Dover after heat become an issue last week on the Daytona road course.

NASCAR will allow Cup teams to remove about two-thirds of the right side window to help prevent drivers from overheating. If the change works, NASCAR may make this adjustments for other races.

Martin Truex Jr. raised concerns about how hot it was inside the car last weekend at Daytona.

“It was crazy hot,” he said. “I think probably without that break for lightning, a lot of guys wouldn’t have made it. It’s so hot in these things. I don’t know why we’re running a right‑side window at a road course. There’s just no airflow, none at all. 

Drawing that was sent to Cup teams allowing for an opening in the right side window of the car for Dover. (Image from NASCAR)

“I think if you talked to people that are at the track and they’re complaining about how hot it is outside the car and just to put it in perspective, when we get out of the car, that feels like air conditioning. I mean, I can’t tell you how hot it was in there today. Luckily feeling good after the race obviously, and was able to hold my own, but I just think there’s something we could do to make these things a little bit cooler.”

The National Weather Service reported that at 3:53 p.m. ET Sunday (about 30 minutes into the Cup race) the temperature at Daytona Beach International Airport, which is next to the track, was 92 degrees. The National Weather Service reported the heat index at that time there was 103 degrees.

When the race stopped for lighting at 4:53 p.m. ET, the National Weather Service reported the temperature was 89 degrees at the airport and a heat index of 99 degrees.

The heat has been a concern for drivers, Chris Buescher said this week.

“I would say two of the three hottest races I’ve ever been a part of have been this year with this Daytona race being one of them and Martinsville (in June) being another,” Buescher said in a Zoom session with media on Tuesday.

“The thing that has changed has been a right side window, so there’s pretty clear indication to me of what’s creating this heat that so many drivers are starting to be a little bit more vocal about because it’s almost excessive, so that’s been something that has been tough to deal with. … The heat’s been like 140-150 (degrees) and that’s where it really steps up, but I felt okay after the race (at Daytona). I mean, it was obviously hot and I was spent by all means, but plenty aware of my surroundings and not to the point where I was struggling. 

“I know that it was a situation where if that race would have been a whole lot longer, it very well could have been somebody had to start worrying about fluids and trying to cool off at the end.”

JJ Yeley stated on social media that he was overheated because his air conditioning unit failed last weekend at Daytona. He exited the car during the event.

Mike Harmon: Help from teams ‘heartwarming’ after race car, trailer theft

By Daniel McFadinAug 19, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
The last few nights have been hard for Mike Harmon to “get good rest.”

Since early Sunday, he and his Xfinity Series team have tried to find their truck and trailer that were stolen from a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Kingsland, Georgia.

Inside the trailer was one of the team’s six race cars, a pit box, team radios and tools. According to a police report, the estimated cost of the stolen property was $400,000.

“It’s already tough enough coming from Daytona and having to be at Dover on Friday morning,” Harmon told NBC Sports on Wednesday, not long after the reward for info on the stolen property was raised to $10,000. “You also have it going on in your head, ‘Where is my stuff? Are they going to find it? What kind of shape is it going to be in?’ You can’t get good rest, cause you can’t get your mind off of it. It’s a big, big, big, hinderance. But you can’t survive in this business by not being strong. But we’re strong enough to do it and we will do it. It’s tough enough without having unnecessary stuff like this happen.”

The race car that was in the stolen trailer was the No. 47 Chevrolet Kyle Weatherman drove to a 17th-place finish Saturday on the Daytona road course. While it was a road course specific car, Harmon said it had “our best parts on it that we interchange every week. Its carburetor, shocks, sway bar, stuff like that. The seat insert for the driver.”

Three days after the theft, Harmon said there’s “not very many” leads in the search, outside security camera footage taken from the Cracker Barrel that showed the pickup truck and trailer being taken.

“I’m doing a little bit better each day, but I don’t know how to describe it, it’s a different feeling than I’ve ever had,” Harmon said. “So many people are searching for it, (but) haven’t really turned up anything yet.”

Making it easier for Harmon’s team to compete in this weekend’s Dover doubleheader weekend are his fellow NASCAR competitors.

Harmon said it’s been “heartwarming” to receive aid from team owners Rick Ware and Johnny Davis and Josh Reaume. Ware has provided a truck and hauler. Davis has chipped in tire and gas can carts, while Reaume has contributed a fuel cell and driver seat.

“It really helps out because we’d all do the same for each other,” Harmon said. “I’m sure we’re not done yet, but that’s to name a few.”

After the Dover weekend, the team will have to travel back south to Daytona for the Aug. 28 race on the Daytona oval.

What precautions will Harmon take when traveling between races now?

“Well, I’m going to make sure we got a GPS locator on it, that’s for sure,” Harmon said. “I wasn’t actually with them when it got stolen. I stayed back in Daytona and I was meeting the guys the next morning. I told them I didn’t want them to drive sleepy, because you know how dangerous that is. … I wish we had done it different, but we didn’t.”

Harmon doesn’t believe the culprits knew what they had on their hands when they pulled away.

When asked if he wished he could have seen their face when they opened the trailer, Harmon laughed.

“Well, I wish I could have seen them,” Harmon said. “I’m pretty sure my hands would be pretty beat up now. That’s for sure.”

Jimmie Johnson honors Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt with Southern 500 car

By Daniel McFadinAug 19, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
For his final Southern 500, Jimmie Johnson will pay tribute to his two fellow seven-time Cup Series champions.

The paint scheme for Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet will be a combination of schemes driven by Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

Johnson unveiled the car on this week’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

The top of Johnson’s car will evoke one of Petty’s STP paint schemes from the 1970s, while the sides of the car are based on Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench scheme.

“We’ve been sitting on the idea and obviously with it being the final year it’s so appropriate,” Johnson said on the Dale Jr. Download. “I’m glad we saved it because it’s just fitting and right to do. To play with the scheme, it was split in a few different ways. Once I sent (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) the text on it, I think we were able to really fine tune the attributes that each paint scheme kind of had in them. Another tweak I just love is the 48 (on the sides) is leaning like the 3.”

The Sept. 6 race (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Darlington Raceway will be Johnson’s 24th career start on the track “Too Tough To Tame.” The Hendrick Motorsports driver has three wins there, including two in the Southern 500.

Truck starting lineup for Friday’s race at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 19, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Brett Moffit will lead the field to green in Friday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. NASCAR released the Truck starting lineup Wednesday morning.

Moffitt will be joined on the front row of the Truck starting lineup by Sheldon Creed, who won last weekend’s race at the Daytona road course. Austin Hill starts third and is followed by Matt Crafton and rookie Raphael Lessard.

The Truck starting lineup is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

Four races remain until the Truck playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The remaining regular-season races are Dover, Gateway (Aug. 30), Darlington (Sept. 6) and Richmond (Sept. 10).

NASCAR Truck Series at Dover 

Race Time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

