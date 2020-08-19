Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson Southern 500
Jimmie Johnson honors Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt with Southern 500 car

By Daniel McFadinAug 19, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
For his final Southern 500, Jimmie Johnson will pay tribute to his two fellow seven-time Cup Series champions.

The paint scheme for Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet will be a combination of schemes driven by Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

Johnson unveiled the car on this week’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

The top of Johnson’s car will evoke one of Petty’s STP paint schemes from the 1970s, while the sides of the car are based on Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench scheme.

“We’ve been sitting on the idea and obviously with it being the final year it’s so appropriate,” Johnson said on the Dale Jr. Download. “I’m glad we saved it because it’s just fitting and right to do. To play with the scheme, it was split in a few different ways. Once I sent (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) the text on it, I think we were able to really fine tune the attributes that each paint scheme kind of had in them. Another tweak I just love is the 48 (on the sides) is leaning like the 3.”

The Sept. 6 race (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Darlington Raceway will be Johnson’s 24th career start on the track “Too Tough To Tame.” The Hendrick Motorsports driver has three wins there, including two in the Southern 500.

Truck starting lineup for Friday’s race at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 19, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Brett Moffit will lead the field to green in Friday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. NASCAR released the Truck starting lineup Wednesday morning.

Moffitt will be joined on the front row of the Truck starting lineup by Sheldon Creed, who won last weekend’s race at the Daytona road course. Austin Hill starts third and is followed by Matt Crafton and rookie Raphael Lessard.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

The Truck starting lineup is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

Four races remain until the Truck playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The remaining regular-season races are Dover, Gateway (Aug. 30), Darlington (Sept. 6) and Richmond (Sept. 10).

NASCAR Truck Series at Dover 

Race Time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Starting lineup: Click here for starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Dover (311 laps, 311 miles), 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Dover (200 laps, 200 miles) 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Starting lineup for Saturday Xfinity Race

By Dustin LongAug 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Austin Cindric, seeking to win his sixth race in the last seven events, will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Saturday’s race is the first of two for the Xfinity Series this weekend. Sunday’s race will invert the top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race.

Noah Gragson is second in the starting lineup, followed by Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier.

Click here for starting lineup

Cindric’s hot streak started last month at Kentucky in the most recent doubleheader weekend for the Xfinity Series. Cindric swept both races there. He followed that with a victory at Texas after Kyle Busch was disqualified, finished second to Jones at Kansas and won at Road America and on the Daytona road course.

The Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover 

Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity starting lineup: Click here for lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Dover (311 laps, 311 miles), 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Dover (200 laps, 200 miles) 5 p.m. ET on FS1

Chase Elliott will start from the Cup pole position Saturday at Dover

By Nate RyanAug 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Coming off his victory on the Daytona International Speedway road course, Chase Elliott will be first in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover International Speedway, the first of two Cup races on consecutive days at the 1-mile oval.

Denny Hamlin will start second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top 10: Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup race at Dover

Other notables: Alex Bowman (11th), Erik Jones (13th), Matt DiBenedetto (14th), Tyler Reddick (16th), Aric Almirola (17th), Ryan Blaney (20th), Cole Custer (21st), Kyle Busch (22nd), Ryan Newman (23rd), Bubba Wallace (24th) and Matt Kenseth (26th).

Elliott was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

When the playoffs begin, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

This will mark the third time Elliott has started first this season. The No. 9 Chevrolet also led the field to the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway (where Elliott qualified on the pole).

Click here for the Dover Cup starting lineup for Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover 

Race Time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)

Length: 311 laps (311 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 70. Stage 2 ends Lap 185

TV: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Dover Cup starting lineup: Click here for the starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Dover (200 laps, 200 miles) 12:30 ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Dover (200 laps, 200 miles) 5 p.m. ET on FS1

Penalty report from Daytona road course

Penalty report
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
The NASCAR penalty report from the Daytona road course race weekend includes two fines for unsecured lug nuts.

Both fines are from Sunday’s Cup race.

Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Ford, and James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 Toyota, were each fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut on their cars.

There were no other penalties.

