Truck starting lineup for Friday’s race at Dover

Brett Moffit will lead the field to green in Friday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. NASCAR released the Truck starting lineup Wednesday morning.
Moffitt will be joined on the front row of the Truck starting lineup by Sheldon Creed, who won last weekend’s race at the Daytona road course. Austin Hill starts third and is followed by Matt Crafton and rookie Raphael Lessard.
Click here for Truck starting lineup
The Truck starting lineup is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.
Four races remain until the Truck playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The remaining regular-season races are Dover, Gateway (Aug. 30), Darlington (Sept. 6) and Richmond (Sept. 10).
NASCAR Truck Series at Dover
Race Time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)
Length: 200 laps (200 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Saturday at Dover (311 laps, 311 miles), 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Dover (200 laps, 200 miles) 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN