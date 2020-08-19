Starting lineup for Saturday Xfinity Race

Austin Cindric, seeking to win his sixth race in the last seven events, will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Saturday’s race is the first of two for the Xfinity Series this weekend. Sunday’s race will invert the top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race.
Noah Gragson is second in the starting lineup, followed by Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier.
Cindric’s hot streak started last month at Kentucky in the most recent doubleheader weekend for the Xfinity Series. Cindric swept both races there. He followed that with a victory at Texas after Kyle Busch was disqualified, finished second to Jones at Kansas and won at Road America and on the Daytona road course.
The Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover
Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)
Length: 200 laps (200 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90
TV coverage: NBCSN
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
