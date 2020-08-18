Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

2021 Daytona 500 tickets now on sale

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2020, 9:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tickets for the 2021 Daytona 500 are now on sale, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday.

The 63rd annual “Great American Race” is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14. Tickets start at $99.

Those wishing to attend 2021 Daytona 500 in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing:

  • Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.
  • Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, Daytona 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.
  • For all other Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race access.
  • Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

More: Should Daytona road course stay on the NASCAR schedule?

Fans may purchase tickets and multi-day packages for the shortened Daytona Speedweeks. Six days of racing will include the Busch Clash on Daytona’s road course (Tuesday, Feb. 9) and qualifying for the 2021 Daytona 500 (Wednesday, Feb. 10).

Full Schedule for Daytona Speedweeks:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 9: Busch Clash at Daytona
  • Wednesday, Feb. 10: Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger
  • Thursday, Feb. 11: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona qualifying races
  • Friday, Feb. 12: Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
  • Saturday, Feb. 13: Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 and ARCA Menards Series’ Lucas Oil 200
  • Sunday, Feb. 14: 2021 Daytona 500

Retro Rundown 2020: Southern 500 paint schemes

Austin Dillon Southern 500
Wood Brothers Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s time for the Retro Rundown. We’re now less than three weeks from the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 6 on NBCSN) and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

Since 2015, the Southern 500 Throwback Weekend has played host to various retro paint schemes that pay tribute to NASCAR’s past.

More: Up to 8,000 fans approved for Southern 500

Here’s the first Retro Rundown of the year as we catalogue the throwback schemes Cup and Xfinity Series teams will bring to the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Cup Series

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s car will be a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, who died last year at the age of 88.

Austin Dillon Southern 500

 

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Ford

Harvick will drive a paint scheme based on the 1997 NASCAR-themed Busch Beer cans.

 

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

The Roush Fenway Racing driver will pilot a scheme based on the 1999 scheme from the USAC Silver Crown Series, where he won the national championship.

Ryan Newman Darlington

 

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress rookie will throw back to the paint scheme NASCAR on NBC’s Jeff Burton had in 1994 when Burton won Cup rookie of the year honors.

 

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

The Team Penske driver will sport the Menards paint scheme that Paul Menard had when he competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2003.

Ryan Blaney Darlington

 

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will honor NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty. Bowyer’s car will have the Peak Antifreeze scheme Petty drove for SABCO Racing in 1990 and won at Rockingham in.

 

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.

Matt DiBenedetto

 

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

Logano will drive a scheme inspired by the No. 22 Miller car that Bobby Allison raced in 1985.

Joey Logano

 

Joey Gase, No. 51 Chevrolet

Gase will drive a tribute to Bobby Allison’s 1971 win in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola scheme he had that year. It’s the same Allison tribute Tony Stewart had in the 2016 Southern 500.

Joey Gase

 

Xfinity Series

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet

With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Michael Annett Darlington
Top: JR Motorsports/Bottom: Getty Images

 

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet

The JR Motorsports driver will pilot a John Andretti tribute scheme. The scheme is based on the K Mart/Little Caesars car that the late Andretti raced in the 1995 and 1996 Cup seasons. 

Daniel Hemric Darlington

 

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

Clements, a South Carolina native, will drive a scheme that pays tribute to NASCAR champions from his home state. Drivers who will be honored include:

Cup Series: Buck Baker (Richburg, SC – C 1957-58), David Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1966, 1968-69) and Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville, SC –  1976-78)

Xfinity Series: Sam Ard (Pamplico, SC – 1983-84) and Larry Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1986-87)

Jeremy Clements Darlington

Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin climbs to No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffAug 18, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin finished second to Chase Elliott on Sunday in the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona road course but it was good enough to vault Hamlin to No. 1 in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings.

Hamlin ends Kevin Harvick‘s six-week reign atop the rankings. Harvick falls to third behind Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR heads to Dover International Speedway for a busy weekend. The Truck Series races Friday. Saturday and Sunday features Xfinity/Cup doubleheaders. The Xfinity and Cup races will be on NBCSN both days.

Here is this week’s NASCAR Power Rankings:

1. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 2): His runner-up finish at Daytona is the 10th time this season Hamlin has placed first or second. That’s more than 40% of the time.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): Has scored five consecutive third-place finishes. Can he make it a half dozen on Saturday at Dover? He finished first at Dover in May 2019 and placed second there in Oct. 2019. Third would only seem natural at this point.

3. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): Saw his streak of nine consecutive top-five finishes end on the Daytona road course but what a run it was. Time to start a new one for the driver who has completed all but two of the 5,871 laps run this season.

4. Chase Elliott (Last week No. 7): Would be No. 1 based on road course performances. Daytona win was his third road course victory in a row.

5. Joey Logano (Last week No. 5): Has scored four consecutive top-10 finishes, one off the longest active streak by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

5. Austin Cindric (Last week No. 8): Five wins in his last six Xfinity starts. After spotting Chase Briscoe five wins, he’s now tied Briscoe for most victories in the Xfinity Series this season.

7. Brad Keselowski (Last week unranked): Has six top 10s in the last eight races.

7. Kaz Grala (Last week unranked): Remarkable job to finish seventh in his Cup debut in place of Austin Dillon, who had missed the race because he tested positive for COVID-19.

7. Jimmie Johnson (Last week unranked): Scored his first top-five finish last weekend since late May. Now off to one of his best tracks. It’s crunch time to make the playoffs. Can he do so?

10. Aric Almirola (Last week No. 4): Has 10 top 10s in the last 12 races but coming off a 24th-place finish on the Daytona road course.

10. William Byron (Last week unranked): Steady performances have kept him holding on to what is the final playoff spot with three races left in the regular season. His eighth-place finish at Daytona marked his sixth finish of 8th-14th in the last seven races.

Dropped out: Kyle Busch (Last week 6th), Kurt Busch (9th), Matt DiBenedetto (10th)

Entry lists for Dover races

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dover International Speedway will be packed with racing this weekend, holding one Truck race, two Xfinity races and two Cup races.

In Cup, only three races remain in the regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is set.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Dover 

Cup – Drydene 311 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Cup – Drydene 311 (4 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for both races this weekend.

There is no driver listed for the No. 53 car of Rick Ware Racing for either race. The 39 drivers listed for Saturday’s race also are listed for Sunday’s race.

Click here for Saturday Cup race entry list 

Click here for Sunday Cup race entry list

 

Xfinity – Drydene 200 (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Xfinity – Drydene 200 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-six cars are entered for both races.

Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 8 for JR Motorsports on Saturday. Jeb Burton will drive the car in Sunday’s race. There are no other driver changes in the entry lists for Dover from Saturday to Sunday.

No driver is listed for either race in the No. 07 car for SS Green Light Racing.

Click here for Saturday Xfinity race entry list

Click here for Sunday Xfinity race entry list

 

Truck – KDI Office Technology 200 (5 ET Friday on FS1)

Thirty-six trucks are entered for this race.

Click here for Truck entry list

Should Daytona road course become a fixture on NASCAR schedule?

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

Now that Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams have completed one race each on the Daytona road course, should that become a regular event for each series?

Cup will be back on that course next year. The Busch Clash is scheduled to be on the road course at night on Feb. 9, but no other plans have been announced for that course to host other Cup, Xfinity and Trucks races.

“I think that we certainly proved that it works and we can put on an exciting show here, and will, I’m sure, go into the talks of consideration for us coming back,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, about the prospect of running more series races on the Daytona road course.

MORE: Winners and losers after Daytona road race

MORE: Race team offers reward for recovery of stolen equipment, car

He isn’t the only one who likes the track.

“It’s one that I would like to see if we could put it on the schedule,” Denny Hamlin said after finishing second to winner Chase Elliott. “I’d love to see it. I think it’s a good racetrack for us.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., also likes the course.

“I thought the race went really well,” Truex said after his third-place finish. “The racing was good. You could make passes if you were faster than a guy, and that’s always as a competitor what you’re looking for. I think that’s what puts on a good show, so I’d be totally fine with it.”

While the weekend didn’t have the chaotic finish that the Charlotte Roval did for the inaugural Cup race there in 2018, there were a share of wild moments during the weekend. That included a late restart in the Xfinity race.

If the Daytona road course is added to the Cup schedule, what race comes off? Does that mean the second race on the Daytona oval — the regular-season finale this season — is replaced? If so, is that a move that will be good for teams? They’d only have three speedway races so those cars would be used less. One advantage is there would be one less chance to destroy a car.

For Cup, would it be good to have three races at another venue? Charlotte Motor Speedway, in a typical year, hosts two points races and the All-Star Race. Moving this year’s All-Star Race to Bristol shows that the event can change locations, as some have suggested for years. Of course, if the All-Star Race stays in Bristol, it would give that track three races.

Also worth considering is if Daytona keeps three points races with the addition of the road course event, one race would have to come off the schedule if series officials wanted to keep the schedule at 36 points races. What track, likely owned by NASCAR, would lose a date?

Those are among the many questions that NASCAR will have to address if it truly wants to add the Daytona road course to any future schedule.

 

 