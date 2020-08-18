2021 Daytona 500 tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2021 Daytona 500 are now on sale, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday.
The 63rd annual “Great American Race” is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14. Tickets start at $99.
Those wishing to attend 2021 Daytona 500 in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing:
- Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.
- Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, Daytona 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.
- For all other Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race access.
- Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.
Fans may purchase tickets and multi-day packages for the shortened Daytona Speedweeks. Six days of racing will include the Busch Clash on Daytona’s road course (Tuesday, Feb. 9) and qualifying for the 2021 Daytona 500 (Wednesday, Feb. 10).
Full Schedule for Daytona Speedweeks:
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: Busch Clash at Daytona
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger
- Thursday, Feb. 11: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona qualifying races
- Friday, Feb. 12: Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
- Saturday, Feb. 13: Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 and ARCA Menards Series’ Lucas Oil 200
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 2021 Daytona 500