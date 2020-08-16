Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin Long
Chaos or calm? No one knows what the opening lap in Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona road course will be like. Or any of the 65 laps in the race – especially with no practice.

I’ve never entered a race where you literally just have no idea what to expect,” Chase Elliott said.

Said Kevin Harvick, who will start on the pole: “I think me leading everybody into Turn 1 at Daytona could be interesting because I have no freaking clue where I’m going as we go down there.”

And then add the potential for rain and Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on NBC) truly could be a wildcard event.

Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bill Hanson, president of the Bowling Centers Association of Florida, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 6 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Joel Rivera-Mercado. The national anthem will be performed by Catlina Mack at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 65 laps (234.65 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre Race. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and a 43% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick won last Sunday at Michigan to complete the weekend sweep.

TO THE REAR: Kaz Grala (driver change for Austin Dillon, who has tested positive for COVID-19).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Leader of the pack: These Cup drivers raced to history

By Daniel McFadin
Today brings the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row. But given the chaos that can be expected on the first lap for a road course race when there wasn’t practice or qualifying, who will be able to claim they led the first lap?

Leading the first lap of inaugural Cup races at a new track is a big deal.

For the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994, Dale Earnhardt pressed the issue so much that he caused his No. 3 Chevrolet to slap the outside wall exiting Turn 4.

He still didn’t lead the first lap. That honor went to pole-sitter Rick Mast.

Among the information available for the 24 active Cup tracks (excluding Richmond Raceway), only four times has the driver who led the first lap of an inaugural race not started in first place. Those occurred in 1950 at Darlington, 1961 at Bristol Motor Speedway, 1969 at Michigan International Speedway and 2011 at Kentucky Speedway.

Three drivers have led the first lap more than once: Dale Jarrett (Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway), Kurt Busch (the last two inaugural races at Kentucky and the Charlotte Roval) and Fireball Roberts (Atlanta and Charlotte).

Here’s a look back at all the inaugural Cup races at each active track and the drivers who led the first lap in each event.

 

Charlotte Roval, 2018: Kurt Busch (started first)

Kentucky Speedway, 2011: Kurt Busch (started third)

Kansas Speedway, 2001: Jason Leffler (started first)

Chicagoland Speedway, 2001: Todd Bodine (started first)

Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1999: David Green (started first)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1998: Dale Jarrett (started first)

Auto Club Speedway, 1997: Joe Nemechek (started first)

Texas Motor Speedway, 1997: Dale Jarrett (started first)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1994: Rick Mast (started first)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1993: Mark Martin (started first)

Sonoma Raceway, 1989: Rusty Wallace (started first)

Phoenix Raceway, 1988: Geoffrey Bodine (started first)

Pocono Raceway, 1974: Buddy Baker (started first)

Dover International Speedway, 1969: David Pearson (started first)

Michigan International Speedway, 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough (started second)

Talladega Superspeedway, 1969: Bobby Isaac (started first)

Bristol Motor Speedway, 1961: Junior Johnson (started second)

Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1960: Fireball Roberts (started first)

Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1960: Fireball Roberts (started first)

Daytona International Speedway, 1959: Bob Welborn (started first)

Watkins Glen International, 1957: Buck Baker (started first, led every lap)

Richmond Raceway, 1953: Due to poor record keeping, the info isn’t available.

Darlington Raceway, 1950: Gober Sosebee (started third)

Martinsville Speedway, 1949: Curtis Turner (started first)

Results from Xfinity Daytona road course race

By Dustin Long
Austin Cindric scored his fifth Xfinity Series win in the past six races, capturing Saturday’s race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Brandon Jones finished second and was followed by Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger and Andy Lally.

Cindric’s win tied him with Chase Briscoe for most victories this season. Briscoe’s car was damaged in a late restart and he finished a season-worst 29th.

Click here for race results

Jeremy Clements‘ sixth-place finish helped him close the gap to the final playoff spot. Clements entered Saturday’s race 53 points behind Brandon Brown for the final playoff spot.

Clements is now 28 points behind Brown for that spot after the top-10 finish and Brown placing 34th.

Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 48 points in the race for the regular-season title.

Click here for driver points report

Austin Cindric triumphs on Daytona Xfinity road course

By Dustin Long
Austin Cindric avoided the chaos and crashes to win Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. It marked his fifth victory in the last six races.

Cindric passed Brandon Jones for the lead in Turn 6 with five laps to go and pulled away to win.

“I didn’t feel I drove my best today but we executed,” Cindric told NBCSN after the race.

Cindric’s five victories tie him with Chase Briscoe for the most in the series this season.

Jones finished second and was followed by Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger and Andy Lally. Jeremy Clements, who is battling for the final playoff spot, finished sixth.

On a restart with seven laps to go, several cars drifted wide in Turn 1, including Chase Briscoe. He ran into the back of Allmendinger’s car when he was squeezed by another car and then knocked off course. That ended Briscoe’s race. He finished 29th. Jones went from seventh to first on that restart, putting him in position for the runner-up result.

Chaos reigned early.

Justin Haley‘s race ended in this incident early in Saturday’s race. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Justin Haley had his race end on Lap 12 when he got into the grass on the backstretch chicane and the grass tore up his splitter and damaged the front of his car, ending his race. He finished last in the 38-car field. At the same time, Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Allmendinger had problems. Chastain had a mechanical issue. Allmendinger was penalized a lap for pitting out of the box when his fuel can was still attached as his car moved out of its stall.

Gragson crashed while leading on Lap 18. He got his right side tires into the grass, lost control in the infield portion of the course and slid through Turn 5 into the tire barrier.

The start of the race was delayed more than 90 minutes by lightning. NASCAR declared race conditions as damp for the start of the 52-lap race, meaning teams had the option to put on rain tires before the race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Noah Gragson’s third-place finish continued his road course success. He has finished in the top 10 in all seven Xfinity road course starts. … Jeremy Clements’ sixth-place finish is his fourth top 10 of the season, tying his total from last season for the most in a year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Justin Allgaier left frustrated with his ninth-place finish. He was upset with AJ Allmendinger for spinning him late while Allgaier ran third. … Daniel Hemric‘s rough season continued. He finished 37th after a crash. It is Hemric’s fifth finish of 30th or worse in 13 starts this season. … Earl Bamber, the two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, turned Riley Herbst early and wrecked late after getting off course on the backstretch chicane. He finished 33rd for Richard Childress Racing after running toward the front.

NOTABLE: Austin Cindric joins Sam Ard as the only drivers to win five times in six series races.

NEXT: The series races Saturday, Aug. 22 at Dover (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). The Xfinity Series

Daytona Xfinity road course race underway after lightning delay

By Dustin Long
UPDATE: 

Engines were fired at 4:50 p.m. ET for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Lightning delayed the scheduled start by about 90 minutes. The race is on NBCSN.

 

The start of Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona road course has been delayed by lightning.

NASCAR announced a lightning hold at about 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR cannot resume activities until going 30 minutes without a lightning strike within an 8-mile radius of Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR reported another lightning strike within an 8-mile radius of the track at 3:23 p.m., resetting the 30-minute clock before activities can continue. At 3:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR told teams that incoming storm had wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

NASCAR announced they had received the all clear to resume activities at 4:22 p.m. ET.

The command to fire engines is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. ET. Green flag is expected to be at 5:02 p.m. ET.

Today’s race is on NBCSN and can be streamed on the NBC Sports App.

Austin Cindric, who has won four of the past five Xfinity races, starts on the pole. Cindric won last week at Road America. Chase Briscoe, who won the road course race at Indianapolis in July, starts second.

 