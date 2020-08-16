Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sheldon Creed Daytona
Sheldon Creed wins Truck race on Daytona road course in overtime

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed held off Brett Moffitt in an overtime finish to win Sunday’s inaugural Truck Series race on the Daytona road course.

The GMS Racing driver led 19 of 46 laps and scored his second win of the year.

“Going against Brett like that is really hard, he’s really good and has a lot of experience,” Creed said of his teammate. “I owe a lot to him. He’s helped me a lot in the last year-and-a-half and to be him straight up like that is really rewarding.”

The top five was completed by Raphael Lessard, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

The overtime finish was setup by a caution with two laps left in the scheduled distance for Carson Hocevar‘s truck stalling on the track after an incident.

With his victory, Creed also won the first $50,000 bonus of the Triple Truck Challenge.

More: Race results, point standings

More: Sunday Cup Series race start time info

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt won the stage under caution.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Raphael Lessard scored his best-career finish and his first career top-five finish … Matt Crafton earned his fifth top-five finish in the last six races … Parker Kligerman placed eighth for his second consecutive top-10 finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Zane Smith, who won at Michigan, started from the pole but overdrove the first turn on Lap 1 and fell back to 19th. He finished 13th … In her 200th Truck Series start, Jennifer Jo Cobb finished 31st after suffering brake problems on Lap 6 … Niece Motorsports driver Mark Smith brought out the caution at the end of the first stage when he spun off course and stalled. He finished 36th … Christian Eckes finished 12th after he wrecked from contact with Stewart Friesen coming to the checkered flag .. Alex Tagliani finished 22nd in his only start of the year after he was part of a wreck with Ben Rhodes and Parker Kligerman during the overtime finish.

NOTABLE: Ty Majeski was transported to a local hospital after the race for further evaluation.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway at 5 p.m. ET Aug. 21 on FS1.

Race results, Truck Series point standings after Daytona road course

Daytona road course
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed beat Brett Moffitt to win Sunday’s Truck Series race on the Daytona road course.

It is Creed’s second win of the year and Moffitt’s second runner-up finish of the season.

The top five was completed by Raphael Lessard, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

Click here for the race results.

Point Standings

Exiting Daytona, the final two drivers in the top 10 on the playoff grid are Tyler Ankrum (+5 points above cutline) and Todd Gilliland (+2).

Derek Kraus the first driver outside the top 10. He’s two points back.

Click here for the point standings.

Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin LongAug 16, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
Chaos or calm? No one knows what the opening lap in Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona road course will be like. Or any of the 65 laps in the race – especially with no practice.

I’ve never entered a race where you literally just have no idea what to expect,” Chase Elliott said.

Said Kevin Harvick, who will start on the pole: “I think me leading everybody into Turn 1 at Daytona could be interesting because I have no freaking clue where I’m going as we go down there.”

And then add the potential for rain and Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on NBC) truly could be a wildcard event.

Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bill Hanson, president of the Bowling Centers Association of Florida, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 6 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Joel Rivera-Mercado. The national anthem will be performed by Catlina Mack at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 65 laps (234.65 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre Race. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and a 43% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick won last Sunday at Michigan to complete the weekend sweep.

TO THE REAR: Kaz Grala (driver change for Austin Dillon, who has tested positive for COVID-19), Corey LaJoie (failed inspection twice), Timmy Hill (unapproved adjustment), Stanton Barrett (driver change).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

inaugural Cup races
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Today brings the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row. But given the chaos that can be expected on the first lap for a road course race when there wasn’t practice or qualifying, who will be able to claim they led the first lap?

Leading the first lap of inaugural Cup races at a new track is a big deal.

For the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994, Dale Earnhardt pressed the issue so much that he caused his No. 3 Chevrolet to slap the outside wall exiting Turn 4.

He still didn’t lead the first lap. That honor went to pole-sitter Rick Mast.

Among the information available for the 24 active Cup tracks (excluding Richmond Raceway), only four times has the driver who led the first lap of an inaugural race not started in first place. Those occurred in 1950 at Darlington, 1961 at Bristol Motor Speedway, 1969 at Michigan International Speedway and 2011 at Kentucky Speedway.

Three drivers have led the first lap more than once: Dale Jarrett (Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway), Kurt Busch (the last two inaugural races at Kentucky and the Charlotte Roval) and Fireball Roberts (Atlanta and Charlotte).

Here’s a look back at all the inaugural Cup races at each active track and the drivers who led the first lap in each event.

 

Charlotte Roval, 2018: Kurt Busch (started first)

Kentucky Speedway, 2011: Kurt Busch (started third)

Kansas Speedway, 2001: Jason Leffler (started first)

Chicagoland Speedway, 2001: Todd Bodine (started first)

Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1999: David Green (started first)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1998: Dale Jarrett (started first)

Auto Club Speedway, 1997: Joe Nemechek (started first)

Texas Motor Speedway, 1997: Dale Jarrett (started first)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1994: Rick Mast (started first)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1993: Mark Martin (started first)

Sonoma Raceway, 1989: Rusty Wallace (started first)

Phoenix Raceway, 1988: Geoffrey Bodine (started first)

Pocono Raceway, 1974: Buddy Baker (started first)

Dover International Speedway, 1969: David Pearson (started first)

Michigan International Speedway, 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough (started second)

Talladega Superspeedway, 1969: Bobby Isaac (started first)

Bristol Motor Speedway, 1961: Junior Johnson (started second)

Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1960: Fireball Roberts (started first)

Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1960: Fireball Roberts (started first)

Daytona International Speedway, 1959: Bob Welborn (started first)

Watkins Glen International, 1957: Buck Baker (started first, led every lap)

Richmond Raceway, 1953: Due to poor record keeping, the info isn’t available.

Darlington Raceway, 1950: Gober Sosebee (started third)

Martinsville Speedway, 1949: Curtis Turner (started first)

Results from Xfinity Daytona road course race

By Dustin LongAug 15, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT
Austin Cindric scored his fifth Xfinity Series win in the past six races, capturing Saturday’s race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Brandon Jones finished second and was followed by Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger and Andy Lally.

Cindric’s win tied him with Chase Briscoe for most victories this season. Briscoe’s car was damaged in a late restart and he finished a season-worst 29th.

Click here for race results

Jeremy Clements‘ sixth-place finish helped him close the gap to the final playoff spot. Clements entered Saturday’s race 53 points behind Brandon Brown for the final playoff spot.

Clements is now 28 points behind Brown for that spot after the top-10 finish and Brown placing 34th.

Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 48 points in the race for the regular-season title.

Click here for driver points report