Sheldon Creed held off Brett Moffitt in an overtime finish to win Sunday’s inaugural Truck Series race on the Daytona road course.

The GMS Racing driver led 19 of 46 laps and scored his second win of the year.

“Going against Brett like that is really hard, he’s really good and has a lot of experience,” Creed said of his teammate. “I owe a lot to him. He’s helped me a lot in the last year-and-a-half and to be him straight up like that is really rewarding.”

The top five was completed by Raphael Lessard, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

The overtime finish was setup by a caution with two laps left in the scheduled distance for Carson Hocevar‘s truck stalling on the track after an incident.

With his victory, Creed also won the first $50,000 bonus of the Triple Truck Challenge.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt won the stage under caution.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Raphael Lessard scored his best-career finish and his first career top-five finish … Matt Crafton earned his fifth top-five finish in the last six races … Parker Kligerman placed eighth for his second consecutive top-10 finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Zane Smith, who won at Michigan, started from the pole but overdrove the first turn on Lap 1 and fell back to 19th. He finished 13th … In her 200th Truck Series start, Jennifer Jo Cobb finished 31st after suffering brake problems on Lap 6 … Niece Motorsports driver Mark Smith brought out the caution at the end of the first stage when he spun off course and stalled. He finished 36th … Christian Eckes finished 12th after he wrecked from contact with Stewart Friesen coming to the checkered flag .. Alex Tagliani finished 22nd in his only start of the year after he was part of a wreck with Ben Rhodes and Parker Kligerman during the overtime finish.

NOTABLE: Ty Majeski was transported to a local hospital after the race for further evaluation.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway at 5 p.m. ET Aug. 21 on FS1.

