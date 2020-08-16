Today brings the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row. But given the chaos that can be expected on the first lap for a road course race when there wasn’t practice or qualifying, who will be able to claim they led the first lap?
Leading the first lap of inaugural Cup races at a new track is a big deal.
For the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994, Dale Earnhardt pressed the issue so much that he caused his No. 3 Chevrolet to slap the outside wall exiting Turn 4.
He still didn’t lead the first lap. That honor went to pole-sitter Rick Mast.
Among the information available for the 24 active Cup tracks (excluding Richmond Raceway), only four times has the driver who led the first lap of an inaugural race not started in first place. Those occurred in 1950 at Darlington, 1961 at Bristol Motor Speedway, 1969 at Michigan International Speedway and 2011 at Kentucky Speedway.
Three drivers have led the first lap more than once: Dale Jarrett (Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway), Kurt Busch (the last two inaugural races at Kentucky and the Charlotte Roval) and Fireball Roberts (Atlanta and Charlotte).
Here’s a look back at all the inaugural Cup races at each active track and the drivers who led the first lap in each event.
Charlotte Roval, 2018: Kurt Busch (started first)
Kentucky Speedway, 2011: Kurt Busch (started third)
Kansas Speedway, 2001: Jason Leffler (started first)
Chicagoland Speedway, 2001: Todd Bodine (started first)
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1999: David Green (started first)
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1998: Dale Jarrett (started first)
Auto Club Speedway, 1997: Joe Nemechek (started first)
Texas Motor Speedway, 1997: Dale Jarrett (started first)
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1994: Rick Mast (started first)
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1993: Mark Martin (started first)
Sonoma Raceway, 1989: Rusty Wallace (started first)
Phoenix Raceway, 1988: Geoffrey Bodine (started first)
Pocono Raceway, 1974: Buddy Baker (started first)
Dover International Speedway, 1969: David Pearson (started first)
Michigan International Speedway, 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough (started second)
Talladega Superspeedway, 1969: Bobby Isaac (started first)
Bristol Motor Speedway, 1961: Junior Johnson (started second)
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1960: Fireball Roberts (started first)
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1960: Fireball Roberts (started first)
Daytona International Speedway, 1959: Bob Welborn (started first)
Watkins Glen International, 1957: Buck Baker (started first, led every lap)
Richmond Raceway, 1953: Due to poor record keeping, the info isn’t available.
Darlington Raceway, 1950: Gober Sosebee (started third)
Martinsville Speedway, 1949: Curtis Turner (started first)