Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin LongAug 15, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Chaos or calm? No one knows what the opening lap in Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona road course will be like. Or any of the 65 laps in the race – especially with no practice.

I’ve never entered a race where you literally just have no idea what to expect,” Chase Elliott said.

Said Kevin Harvick, who will start on the pole: “I think me leading everybody into Turn 1 at Daytona could be interesting because I have no freaking clue where I’m going as we go down there.”

And then add the potential for rain and Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on NBC) truly could be a wildcard event.

Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bill Hanson, president of the Bowling Centers Association of Florida, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 6 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:05 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Joel Rivera-Mercado. The national anthem will be performed by Catlina Mack at 3:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 65 laps (234.65 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre Race. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick won last Sunday at Michigan to complete the weekend sweep.

TO THE REAR: Kaz Grala (driver change for Austin Dillon, who has tested positive for COVID-19).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Daytona Xfinity road course race underway after lightning delay

By Dustin LongAug 15, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
UPDATE: 

Engines were fired at 4:50 p.m. ET for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Lightning delayed the scheduled start by about 90 minutes. The race is on NBCSN.

 

The start of Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona road course has been delayed by lightning.

NASCAR announced a lightning hold at about 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR cannot resume activities until going 30 minutes without a lightning strike within an 8-mile radius of Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR reported another lightning strike within an 8-mile radius of the track at 3:23 p.m., resetting the 30-minute clock before activities can continue. At 3:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR told teams that incoming storm had wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

NASCAR announced they had received the all clear to resume activities at 4:22 p.m. ET.

The command to fire engines is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. ET. Green flag is expected to be at 5:02 p.m. ET.

Today’s race is on NBCSN and can be streamed on the NBC Sports App.

Austin Cindric, who has won four of the past five Xfinity races, starts on the pole. Cindric won last week at Road America. Chase Briscoe, who won the road course race at Indianapolis in July, starts second.

 

Austin Dillon has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Kaz Grala in Sunday’s Cup race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Richard Childress Racing announced the driver change Saturday morning.

The team stated that Dillon’s wife, Whitney and 2-month-old son Ace remain healthy and symptom-free. Grala stated in a video that Dillon’s symptoms have been mild.

Dillon becomes the second Cup driver to miss a race because of a positive COVID-19 test. Jimmie Johnson sat out the Indianapolis race in July after a positive test. Brendan Gaughan, who is running a limited Cup schedule, tested positive in July but did not miss any scheduled races. He’s competing in Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR will grant Dillon, who has a win this season, a playoff waiver upon the team making an official request. That will allow him to remain eligible for the playoffs.

Dillon will need to have two negative test results taken at least 24 hours apart and submit documentation from his doctor to NASCAR to return. NASCAR updated its COVID-19 guidelines earlier this week should any member not produce two negative tests over a 10-day period.

This will be Grala’s Cup debut. Grala will start at the rear because of the driver change. The car was to have started 10th with Dillon.

Grala has made two starts in the Xfinity Series this season, including last weekend’s race at Road America, finishing fourth. The 21-year-old Grala has 29 career Xfinity starts. His best finish in the series is fourth at Road America last week and Daytona in 2018.

Chicanes and rain: Xfinity drivers brace for Daytona road course

By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Polesitter Austin Cindric has at least one concern about today’s Xfinity Series race on the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“I hope I don’t just drive straight through NASCAR (Turn) 4 onto the front straightaway,” Cindric said this week.  “Hopefully I remember there’s a chicane there.”

There’s only a handful of NASCAR drivers who enter this weekend’s races on the Daytona road course with any past experience on the track that hosts sports car races, including the Rolex 24. None of them, including Xfinity Series drivers Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Chase Briscoe, have competed on the layout that will debut today.

The track will have a second chicane, located between oval Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road. The turn will see drivers go onto the traditional apron before returning to the oval track.

The chicane was put in place to slow cars as they navigate Turn 1 into the infield portion of the course.

“Overall, I do think it eliminates a better passing zone in (Turn) 1,” Cindric said. “Obviously, we did it for speed purposes and whatever purpose NASCAR needed to feel comfortable with going to this track without practice, but I really do feel like it adds the front straightaway more as an acceleration zone, instead of a straightaway. You usually get a lot of drafting opportunities down through NASCAR (Turns) 3 and 4 onto the front straightaway, high-speed braking zone into Turn 1, you have more options to pass there and that’s probably the most legitimate passing zone.

“I don’t see the bus stop (on the backstretch) or the new chicane being much of a passing zone, so I think that makes the infield important as far as racing. At the same point, I feel like that’s an easy place to get into the back of somebody and not even try to, especially in our cars, so it’s gonna be dicey.”

Allmendinger, who won the 2012 Rolex 24 and has competed in that event 14 times, said from his experience in a simulator, the chicane is “a little bit more narrow” then the one found on the fronstretch of the Charlotte Roval.

“Trying to make an outbraking move, if you’re behind the car, looks like at least preliminary it might be a little bit more difficult,” Allmendinger said. “But it also seems like it’s really easy to lock up and get in too deep. … I think it’s gonna allow a lot of opportunities for small mistakes. It’s just like everybody else, go out there and learn it as we drop the green.”

Well, what if it’s raining?

On Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts that the chance of rain is between 44-54% from 3 – 5 p.m. ET.

That means the 14-turn, 3.61-mile track could be covered in rain most of the day.

That’s fine with Briscoe, who posted on Reddit last weekend that he wanted to race in a “monsoon” during the race at Road America.

“I thought the rain was super fun at Road America,” Briscoe said this week. “That was the first time I’d ever done it and it reminded me, truthfully, of a lot of the Eldora truck race just how you had to kind of drive it. So I thought it was really fun, first off, and I feel like Daytona would probably be the hardest place to run in the rain just because I don’t really know what the banking would do. A lot of the transitions are from the bank down to the flat, so there will be a ton of puddles there and what-not, so I don’t really know what to expect, but I would love to run the whole race in the rain.”

Briscoe’s main concern with a rain-filled race today is visibility.

“I was blown away at how little visibility there was (at Road America),” Briscoe said. “Down the back straightaway there was a car probably three or four car lengths in front of me and I couldn’t even see his brake lights. Visibility is really hard.”

At Daytona, Briscoe said the “rooster,” or the spray of water a car creates, “is only going to be worse because we’re going so much faster and that just typically makes it worse, so we’ll see but it was definitely hard to see at Road America for sure.”

But Briscoe isn’t scared of racing in the rain.

‘We’re going slower in the rain than we are anywhere else, so I don’t think danger is really an issue,” Briscoe said. “It makes you (stay) on your toes, but it’s no different to me if we’re in the pack at Daytona or Talladega. To me, that’s way scarier than running in the rain with limited visibility.”

One person thinks it would be a “shame” if today’s race were run in the rain.

That’s Earl Bamber, the IMSA driver and three-time podium finisher in the Rolex 24, who will make his Xfinity Series debut  with Richard Childress Racing.

“I’ve got a lot of experience in the rain, even recently we drove in the wet in a couple of practice sessions at Daytona,” Bamber said Thursday. “I know where the puddles are. I know where the line is and stuff like that. I think from that point of view it’ll be a good advantage if it rains. Hopefully, we don’t need to get them out to be honest with you. It would be a shame if it was a wet race.

“It would be really cool to go be able to do a dry one in one of these cars, that would be awesome.”

Daytona road course trophy: Handle with care

By Daniel McFadinAug 14, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
A word of warning for the Cup Series driver who wins Sunday’s inaugural race on the Daytona road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

When you’re celebrating the victory, don’t get too excited with the trophy.

It could wind up all over Victory Lane.

That’s because the trophy waiting at the end of the 65-lap/234.65-mile-race is made out of glass.

More: Will chaos (and rain) reign on the Daytona road course?

Via: NASCAR

The 18” tall/4.5” wide trophy for the Daytona road course race was produced by the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. It’s the same institution that’s been responsible for designing the Watkins Glen International trophy since 2012.

Sunday’s race is being held in the place of the Cup Series’ annual visit to Watkins Glen.

Incorporating a blown glass cup, the trophy is inspired by the history of NASCAR and racing at Daytona.

“Thinking about the history of the track and long-held traditions, I was reminded that historically, trophies used to be cups and have evolved into sculptural forms,” said Eric Meek, Sr. Manager of Hot Glass Programs at The Corning Museum of Glass, said in a media release. “We took this trophy back to a more traditional shape. Daytona is the most historical track, and in thinking about a trophy design for a race held in this storied location, I was transported back to the golden age of speed. I wanted to design something that felt like a bit of a throwback – like it belonged in the era of streamline racers and the quest to go faster.”