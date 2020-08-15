Results from Xfinity Daytona road course race

On a restart with seven laps to go, several cars drifted wide in Turn 1, including Chase Briscoe. He ran into the back of Allmendinger’s car when he was squeezed by another car and then knocked off course. That ended Briscoe’s race. He finished 29th. Jones went from seventh to first on that restart, putting him in position for the runner-up result.
Chaos reigned early.
Justin Haley had his race end on Lap 12 when he got into the grass on the backstretch chicane and the grass tore up his splitter and damaged the front of his car, ending his race. He finished last in the 38-car field. At the same time, Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Allmendinger had problems. Chastain had a mechanical issue. Allmendinger was penalized a lap for pitting out of the box when his fuel can was still attached as his car moved out of its stall.
Gragson crashed while leading on Lap 18. He got his right side tires into the grass, lost control in the infield portion of the course and slid through Turn 5 into the tire barrier.
The start of the race was delayed more than 90 minutes by lightning. NASCAR declared race conditions as damp for the start of the 52-lap race, meaning teams had the option to put on rain tires before the race.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric
STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Noah Gragson’s third-place finish continued his road course success. He has finished in the top 10 in all seven Xfinity road course starts. … Jeremy Clements’ sixth-place finish is his fourth top 10 of the season, tying his total from last season for the most in a year.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Justin Allgaier left frustrated with his ninth-place finish. He was upset with AJ Allmendinger for spinning him late while Allgaier ran third. … Daniel Hemric‘s rough season continued. He finished 37th after a crash. It is Hemric’s fifth finish of 30th or worse in 13 starts this season. … Earl Bamber, the two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, turned Riley Herbst early and wrecked late after getting off course on the backstretch chicane. He finished 33rd for Richard Childress Racing after running toward the front.
NOTABLE: Austin Cindric joins Sam Ard as the only drivers to win five times in six series races.
NEXT: The series races Saturday, Aug. 22 at Dover (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). The Xfinity Series
Daytona Xfinity road course race underway after lightning delay
Engines were fired at 4:50 p.m. ET for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Lightning delayed the scheduled start by about 90 minutes. The race is on NBCSN.
The start of Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Daytona road course has been delayed by lightning.
NASCAR announced a lightning hold at about 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR cannot resume activities until going 30 minutes without a lightning strike within an 8-mile radius of Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR reported another lightning strike within an 8-mile radius of the track at 3:23 p.m., resetting the 30-minute clock before activities can continue. At 3:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR told teams that incoming storm had wind gusts of 30-40 mph.
NASCAR announced they had received the all clear to resume activities at 4:22 p.m. ET.
The command to fire engines is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. ET. Green flag is expected to be at 5:02 p.m. ET.
Chaos or calm? No one knows what the opening lap in Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona road course will be like. Or any of the 65 laps in the race – especially with no practice.
“I’ve never entered a race where you literally just have no idea what to expect,” Chase Elliott said.
Said Kevin Harvick, who will start on the pole: “I think me leading everybody into Turn 1 at Daytona could be interesting because I have no freaking clue where I’m going as we go down there.”
And then add the potential for rain and Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on NBC) truly could be a wildcard event.
Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Daytona road course:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Bill Hanson, president of the Bowling Centers Association of Florida, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup haulers enter at 6 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:05 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Joel Rivera-Mercado. The national anthem will be performed by Catlina Mack at 3:07 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 65 laps (234.65 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America Pre Race. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. and the race coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
Austin Dillon has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Kaz Grala in Sunday’s Cup race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Richard Childress Racing announced the driver change Saturday morning.
The team stated that Dillon’s wife, Whitney and 2-month-old son Ace remain healthy and symptom-free. Grala stated in a video that Dillon’s symptoms have been mild.
This will be Grala’s Cup debut. Grala will start at the rear because of the driver change. The car was to have started 10th with Dillon.
Grala has made two starts in the Xfinity Series this season, including last weekend’s race at Road America, finishing fourth. The 21-year-old Grala has 29 career Xfinity starts. His best finish in the series is fourth at Road America last week and Daytona in 2018.