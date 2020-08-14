Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Daytona road course trophy: Handle with care

By Daniel McFadinAug 14, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
A word of warning for the Cup Series driver who wins Sunday’s inaugural race on the Daytona road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

When you’re celebrating the victory, don’t get too excited with the trophy.

It could wind up all over Victory Lane.

That’s because the trophy waiting at the end of the 65-lap/234.65-mile-race is made out of glass.

Via: NASCAR

The 18” tall/4.5” wide trophy for the Daytona road course race was produced by the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. It’s the same institution that’s been responsible for designing the Watkins Glen International trophy since 2012.

Sunday’s race is being held in the place of the Cup Series’ annual visit to Watkins Glen.

Incorporating a blown glass cup, the trophy is inspired by the history of NASCAR and racing at Daytona.

“Thinking about the history of the track and long-held traditions, I was reminded that historically, trophies used to be cups and have evolved into sculptural forms,” said Eric Meek, Sr. Manager of Hot Glass Programs at The Corning Museum of Glass, said in a media release. “We took this trophy back to a more traditional shape. Daytona is the most historical track, and in thinking about a trophy design for a race held in this storied location, I was transported back to the golden age of speed. I wanted to design something that felt like a bit of a throwback – like it belonged in the era of streamline racers and the quest to go faster.”

NASCAR Pinty’s Series 2020 TV schedule released

By Daniel McFadinAug 14, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
The NASCAR Pinty’s Series, which competes in Canada, will get its season under way this weekend after it was postponed back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortened season will consist of three doubleheaders with twin 125-mile races.

The races will be held at Sunset Speedway (Aug. 15), Flamboro Speedway (Aug. 29) and Jukasa Speedway (Sept. 12).

No NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion or Rookie of the Year will be crowned in 2020 due to the shortened schedule. There will be special recognition for the overall winner of the shortened season.

All races will air delayed on TSN and RDS in Canada and MAVTV in the United States. Fans in the United States can stream races after they air on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Here is the full schedule with TV information.

 

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona road course: Start time, forecast and more

By Daniel McFadinAug 14, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona will mark the first time the series has competed in the track’s road course circuit.

Austin Cindric, who has won four of the last five races, is on the pole. He is joined on the front row by fellow Ford driver Chase Briscoe.

Here are the details for the Xfinity race at the Daytona road course (all times ET):

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m by Dr. Jeff Jarvis, president of UNOH. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by Chaplain Farzad Nourian. The national anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by Temecula Road.

DISTANCE: The race is 52 laps (187.72 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slows down, they will start at the rear of the field.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green followed by the race broadcast at 3 p.m. ET. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric beat AJ Allmendinger and Chase Briscoe to win at Road America.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Justin Marks planning to start new Cup team

By Daniel McFadinAug 14, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Former NASCAR driver Justin Marks is in the process of starting a new Cup Series team and competing as early as 2021, Marks detailed to the Sports Business Journal.

Marks, who has 80 NASCAR starts and last competed in 2018, is building a team called Trackhouse that would have a “cause-marketing focus around promoting STEM education” according to SBJ.

Marks, who once was a co-owner of an ARCA Menards West team with the late Harry Scott, said a goal of the team is to “serve America’s minorities and underrepresented youth population”

Marks told SBJ he is in negotiations to acquire a charter for the team, that his family foundation will use investment capital to fund 50% of the team’s budget and that a “nationwide family entertainment business” will be a sponsor.

One of Marks’ partners will be Ty Norris, a former executive at Michael Waltrip Racing.

Click here for more from Sports Business Journal.

DoorDash partnering with Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports

By Dustin LongAug 14, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
2 Comments

Bubba Wallace announced Friday morning on NBC’s “Today” show that DoorDash has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal and will be the primary sponsor on Wallace’s No. 43 for seven races this season, beginning with Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC). He’ll also be a brand ambassador for DoorDash, the food delivery and takeout company.

The deal fills the remaining races Richard Petty Motorsports had been seeking a primary sponsor.

“This partnership enables us to engage with the racing community through one of the most exciting and forward-thinking athletes in the sport,” Tony Xu, DoorDash chief executive officer and co-founder, said in a statement. “We’re proud to support an ambassador like Bubba with on-track excellence and off-track commitments and values that are so well aligned with ours.”

Said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports: “From a business perspective, the addition of DoorDash expands our resources, enabling us to build the best team and in turn grow our organization at a pace that will enhance our ability to win races. DoorDash empowers businesses to grow, and this partnership is a direct result of that philosophy.”

Other than Daytona, DoorDash will be the primary sponsor on Wallace’s car for races at Dover, Richmond, Las Vegas, Texas, Martinsville and the season finale at Phoenix.

“These last couple of weeks we’ve announced a lot of new partnerships coming in,” Wallace said on the “Today” show.

Wallace, whose contract with Richard Petty Motorsports expires after this season, did not announce what his plans will be for 2021 on the “Today” show.

This continues a series of announcements by Wallace and the team. Earlier this week, it was announced Columbia Sportswear had signed Wallace to be brand ambassador and that would include sponsorship of his car for the Aug. 23 Cup race at Dover International Speedway. On July 14, Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Cash App had signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the No. 43 car. Cash App will be the primary sponsor on five races this season, including playoff races at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

This week also has featured sponsorship announcements for Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway Racing, along with Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports.

 

 

 