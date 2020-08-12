Truck starting lineup at Daytona road course

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rookie Zane Smith will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at the Daytona road course.

Christian Eckes will compete the all-rookie front row in the Truck starting lineup. He’s followed by Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum.

The Truck starting lineup was set for the first time using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

When the playoffs begin, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 10, the top 10 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 8, the top eight starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona road course

Race Time: 12 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course; Daytona Beach, Florida (14-turn, 3.61-mile layout)

Length: 44 laps (158.85 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 12. Stage 2 ends Lap 25

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: FS1 (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Daytona road course (52 laps, 187.72 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Sunday at Daytona road course (65 laps, 234.65 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBC