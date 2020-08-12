Guaranteed Rate has signed on as a major partner with Ryan Newman and his Roush Fenway Racing car, the team announced Wednesday. The company will be a primary sponsor for 12 races in the second half of the season.

Guaranteed Rate made its debut as the primary sponsor for Newman’s car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier this month and will be featured on the car for this weekend’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Newman will start that race 14th.

“We are really excited that Guaranteed Rate has made the decision to step up in such a big way on the No. 6 Ford,” said Newman in a statement from the team. “Having them on board earlier this summer was a blast, and we look forward to working closely with them as we continue to grow the relationship. We have a lot of racing left to do this year and our goal is to put Guaranteed Rate up front and take the No. 6 Ford back to victory lane.”

Guaranteed Rate will serve as the primary for Newman at the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona to close the regular season, as well as being the featured partner in 11 of the last 14 races on the Roush Fenway Racing car, including the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The company will be a major associate on the remaining races it is not a primary sponsor.

“We are thrilled to pair the Guaranteed Rate brand with Roush Fenway and Ryan Newman, a team well known for innovation and speed,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat in a statement. “As we extend our partnership and join Ryan for the remainder of the season, we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with him and his loyal community of fans.”