NASCAR Power Rankings after Michigan doubleheader

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After sweeping the weekend, Kevin Harvick leads the series with six wins and continues to hold a tight grip atop the NBC NASCAR Power Rankings. His chief rival, Danny Hamlin, right behind him.

Cup heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for its inaugural race on the track’s road course. Sunday’s race is at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here is this week’s NASCAR Power Rankings:

1. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): What? Were you expecting someone else? Weekend sweep at Michigan, won all but one stage in the two races and has nine consecutive top-five finishes.

2. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 3): His runner-up finish Sunday gives him nine finishes of first or second in 22 races. He’s finishing in the top two 40% of the time.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 5): He has placed third or better in five of the last six races.

4. Aric Almirola (Last week No. 4): Hot dog jokes aside, he has scored a top-10 finish in 10 of the last 11 races.

5. Joey Logano (Last week No. 8): Good weekend for him at Michigan. Scored top 10s in both races after he had a top 10 at New Hampshire. This is the first time he’s scored three consecutive top 10s this season.

6. Kyle Busch (Last week unranked): Showed signs of life with a pair of top-five finishes at Michigan. Is this team finding its way?

7. Chase Elliott (Last week No. 9): Scored top 10s in both Michigan races. Benefitted from the new choose rule in Saturday’s race, using the bottom lane to work his way to the front when others stayed on the outside lane.

8. Austin Cindric (Last week unranked): Has won four of the last five Xfinity races. He finished second in the other.

9. Kurt Busch (Last week unranked): Finished 10th in both Michigan races. This seems like the right place for him here.

10. Matt DiBenedetto (Last week No. 10): He’s scored two top 10s in the last three races.

Fell out of rankings: Brad Keselowski (No. 2 last week), Cole Custer (No. 6 last week), Tyler Reddick (No. 7 last week),