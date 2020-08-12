Hendrick Motorsports, Acronis announce deal through 2023

Four days after Bubba Wallace teased a potential deal, Columbia Sportswear and Richard Petty Motorsports announced a multi-year deal with the driver.

Wallace will be the newest brand ambassador for the outdoor clothing company, which will also serve as a sponsor on Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet in the Aug. 23 Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

“Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track,” Wallace said in a press release. “I love spending time outdoors – boating, golfing, hiking, photography – just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Columbia family and can’t wait to work with them on some unique content and fly their colors next weekend at Dover.”

Columbia will use Wallace and its team sponsorship to promote its product lines and proprietary technologies, including its PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) collection.

“There has always been a strong correlation between NASCAR and Columbia, especially with PFG,” Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President, said in a press release. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with Bubba and Richard Petty Motorsports to engage our shared fans.”

Added Boyle, “In addition to his racing talent, Bubba is a charismatic and courageous leader. It is his internal fortitude that most aligns with the Columbia brand and our Tested Tough ethos. Bubba is a Tested Tough trailblazer and we are thrilled to be working with him.”

This is the second big sponsorship deal for Wallace in the last month. On July 14, RPM revealed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Cash App. The deal included primary sponsorship in five races this season. Three races remain at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

Wallace’s contract with RPM expires this season. Wallace told NBCSN’s Marty Snider last weekend that he has offers from RPM and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Entering Sunday’s race on the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC), Wallace has a career-best four top-10 finishes this season, including a ninth-place finish Saturday in Michigan.

Columbia is proud to announce a multiyear sponsorship with @NASCAR driver @BubbaWallace. Bubba is a #testedtough competitor and a courageous leader who has inspired us with his unifying message of “Compassion. Love. Understanding.” Learn more… https://t.co/KJroLHMJyu pic.twitter.com/hfJh6Wb2AZ — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) August 12, 2020

