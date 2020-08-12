Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports, Acronis announce deal through 2023

By Daniel McFadinAug 12, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports announced a marketing and technology partnership Tuesday with cyber protection company Acronis that will run through 2023.

As part of the partnership, Acronis will be the primary sponsor on Alex Bowman‘s No. 88 Chevrolet in three races this season: the Aug. 22-23 Dover International Speedway doubleheader and the Oct. 25 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

More: Roush Fenway Racing adds sponsor for Ryan Newman

Acronis will also become a major associate partner of the four-car team. Its logo will appear on all Hendrick Motorsports race cars, uniforms and equipment beginning with the 2021 Cup Series season.

“I’m looking forward to representing Acronis,” Bowman said in a press release. “We’ve had a strong season so far, and Dover and Texas are very good tracks for us. We will do everything we can to keep the No. 88 Chevy up front and welcome Acronis to the Hendrick Motorsports family in the right way.”

Bowman has one win this year, in the March race at Auto Club Speedway. Heading into Sunday’s race on the Daytona road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC) he is 11th in the point standings.

Bubba Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign multi-year deal

By Daniel McFadinAug 12, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Four days after Bubba Wallace teased a potential deal, Columbia Sportswear and Richard Petty Motorsports announced a multi-year deal with the driver.

Wallace will be the newest brand ambassador for the outdoor clothing company, which will also serve as a sponsor on Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet in the Aug. 23 Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

“Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track,” Wallace said in a press release. “I love spending time outdoors – boating, golfing, hiking, photography – just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Columbia family and can’t wait to work with them on some unique content and fly their colors next weekend at Dover.”

Columbia will use Wallace and its team sponsorship to promote its product lines and proprietary technologies, including its PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) collection.

“There has always been a strong correlation between NASCAR and Columbia, especially with PFG,” Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President, said in a press release. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with Bubba and Richard Petty Motorsports to engage our shared fans.”

Added Boyle, “In addition to his racing talent, Bubba is a charismatic and courageous leader. It is his internal fortitude that most aligns with the Columbia brand and our Tested Tough ethos. Bubba is a Tested Tough trailblazer and we are thrilled to be working with him.”

This is the second big sponsorship deal for Wallace in the last month. On July 14, RPM revealed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Cash App. The deal included primary sponsorship in five races this season. Three races remain at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

Wallace’s contract with RPM expires this season. Wallace told NBCSN’s Marty Snider last weekend that he has offers from RPM and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Entering Sunday’s race on the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC), Wallace has a career-best four top-10 finishes this season, including a ninth-place finish Saturday in Michigan.

Roush Fenway Racing adds sponsor for Ryan Newman’s team

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Guaranteed Rate has signed on as a major partner with Ryan Newman and his Roush Fenway Racing car, the team announced Wednesday. The company will be a primary sponsor for 12 races in the second half of the season.

Guaranteed Rate made its debut as the primary sponsor for Newman’s car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier this month and will be featured on the car for this weekend’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Newman will start that race 14th.

“We are really excited that Guaranteed Rate has made the decision to step up in such a big way on the No. 6 Ford,” said Newman in a statement from the team. “Having them on board earlier this summer was a blast, and we look forward to working closely with them as we continue to grow the relationship. We have a lot of racing left to do this year and our goal is to put Guaranteed Rate up front and take the No. 6 Ford back to victory lane.”

MORE: NBC Sports Power Rankings

Guaranteed Rate will serve as the primary for Newman at the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona to close the regular season, as well as being the featured partner in 11 of the last 14 races on the Roush Fenway Racing car, including the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The company will be a major associate on the remaining races it is not a primary sponsor.

“We are thrilled to pair the Guaranteed Rate brand with Roush Fenway and Ryan Newman, a team well known for innovation and speed,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat in a statement. “As we extend our partnership and join Ryan for the remainder of the season, we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with him and his loyal community of fans.”

Truck starting lineup at Daytona road course

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 12, 2020, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rookie Zane Smith will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at the Daytona road course.

Christian Eckes will compete the all-rookie front row in the Truck starting lineup. He’s followed by Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum.

Click here for Truck starting lineup 

The Truck starting lineup was set for the first time using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

When the playoffs begin, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 10, the top 10 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 8, the top eight starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona road course 

Race Time: 12 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course; Daytona Beach, Florida (14-turn, 3.61-mile layout)

Length: 44 laps (158.85 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 12. Stage 2 ends Lap 25

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: FS1 (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Daytona road course (52 laps, 187.72 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Sunday at Daytona road course (65 laps, 234.65 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona road course

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric, who won last weekend’s race at Road America, will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Chase Briscoe will join Cindric on the front row of the Xfinity starting lineup. Noah Gragson starts third and is followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup 

The Xfinity starting lineup was set for the first time using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

When the playoffs begin, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 8, the top eight starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona road course 

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course; Daytona Beach, Florida (14-turn, 3.61-mile layout)

Length: 52 laps (187.72 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 15. Stage 2 ends Lap 30

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Daytona road course (65 laps, 234.65 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Sunday at Daytona road course (44 laps, 158.85 miles) 12 p.m. ET on FS1

 