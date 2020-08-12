Hendrick Motorsports, Acronis announce deal through 2023

Hendrick Motorsports announced a marketing and technology partnership Tuesday with cyber protection company Acronis that will run through 2023.
As part of the partnership, Acronis will be the primary sponsor on Alex Bowman‘s No. 88 Chevrolet in three races this season: the Aug. 22-23 Dover International Speedway doubleheader and the Oct. 25 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Acronis will also become a major associate partner of the four-car team. Its logo will appear on all Hendrick Motorsports race cars, uniforms and equipment beginning with the 2021 Cup Series season.
“I’m looking forward to representing Acronis,” Bowman said in a press release. “We’ve had a strong season so far, and Dover and Texas are very good tracks for us. We will do everything we can to keep the No. 88 Chevy up front and welcome Acronis to the Hendrick Motorsports family in the right way.”
Bowman has one win this year, in the March race at Auto Club Speedway. Heading into Sunday’s race on the Daytona road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC) he is 11th in the point standings.