Xfinity starting lineup at Daytona road course

Austin Cindric, who won last weekend’s race at Road America, will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Chase Briscoe will join Cindric on the front row of the Xfinity starting lineup. Noah Gragson starts third and is followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

The Xfinity starting lineup was set for the first time using a new formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

The three are weighted and averaged to determine the starting order with points position counting 35 percent, finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

When the playoffs begin, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 8, the top eight starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona road course

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course; Daytona Beach, Florida (14-turn, 3.61-mile layout)

Length: 52 laps (187.72 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 15. Stage 2 ends Lap 30

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Daytona road course (65 laps, 234.65 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Sunday at Daytona road course (44 laps, 158.85 miles) 12 p.m. ET on FS1