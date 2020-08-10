Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Silly Season Scorecard: Christopher Bell moves back to JGR

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
No surprise that Christopher Bell moves over to the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing next season with Leavine Family Racing being sold and Erik Jones not remaining with JGR beyond this season. Joe Gibbs Racing made the announcement Monday.

While JGR lets the 24-year-old Jones, who has 133 Cup starts go, it brings in the 25-year-old Bell who has made 22 career Cup starts. Jones said before Sunday’s race he was “blindsided a little bit” by JGR’s move.

It’s part of the building momentum of Silly Season. In the last week, Team Penske signed Brad Keselowski to a reported one-year extension and Bubba Wallace said he has an offer for next year not only from Richard Petty Motorsports but also Chip Ganassi Racing.

Here’s how the Cup Silly Season scorecard looks as of Aug. 10.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2021

No. 00: Quin Houff enters the second year of his two-year deal with StarCom Racing.

No. 1: Kurt Busch enters the second year of a multi-year contract that Chip Ganassi Racing announced last season.

No. 2: Brad Keselowski and Team Penske announced a contract extension Aug. 3.

No. 4: Kevin Harvick signed a contract extension in February that will keep him at Stewart-Haas Racing through the 2023 season.

No. 8: Tyler Reddick said in a press conference Aug. 7 that he will be back with Richard Childress Racing next season.

No. 9: Chase Elliott is under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 season.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney and Team Penske announced a multi-year extension earlier this season.

No. 18: Kyle Busch is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell moves from Leavine Family Racing to take over this ride in 2021.

No. 22: Joey Logano is tied to Team Penske “through the 2022 season and beyond.”

No. 24: William Byron is under contact with Hendrick Motorsports through at least 2021.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters the second year of a multi-year deal with JTG Daugherty Racing.

No. 88: Alex Bowman will race for Hendrick Motorsports under a one-year contract extension announced earlier this year.

 

Available/possibly available rides

No. 10: Aric Almirola is in a contract year at Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 13: Ty Dillon is in a contract year at Germain Racing.

No. 14: Clint Bowyer is in a contract year to drive for Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto is in a contract year at Wood Brothers Racing. He said after the Aug. 9 Michigan race: “I haven’t really talked about that stuff for next year yet, but we’ve just been so focused and head down on digging and trying to make the playoffs and run well. We haven’t even really talked about it, so, hopefully, I stay here for a very long time to come and that’s what they had expressed to me when I came over here.”

No. 32: Corey LaJoie is in a contract year at Go Fas Racing.

No. 42: Matt Kenseth told NBC Sports on Aug. 8 in regards to talks with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year: “We really haven’t had any very meaningful discussions really about any of that to be honest with you.

No. 43: Bubba Wallace said Aug. 9 he has an offer from Richard Petty Motorsports and an offer from Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 car next season.

No. 48: With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition, Hendrick Motorsports has this seat to fill.

No. 95: Leavine Family Racing announced it was selling its assets earlier this week. The buyer has not been announced. Christopher Bell will move to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team for 2021.

Xfinity playoff grid after Road America

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
Brandon Brown extended his hold on the final spot in the Xfinity playoff grid last weekend at Road America after struggles early in the race.

Brown needed to be pushed back to pit road before the field took the green because of a mechanical issue. He fell a lap down as his crew diagnosed the issue, got his lap back, scored four stage points in the second stage and finished 12th, one spot off his best career finish on a road course.

Brown’s effort and Jeremy Clements misfortune in being collected in a crash to finish 29th led to Brown extending his lead on Clements for the final spot in the Xfinity playoff grid to 53 points. Myatt Snider is 73 points behind Brown. Eight races remain until the Xfinity playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here is a look at the playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Xfinity playoff grid.

 

Cup playoff grid after Michigan weekend

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT
William Byron extended his lead for the final playoff spot after a pair of Cup races this past weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Byron entered the Michigan weekend 15 points ahead of Tyler Reddick for the final playoff spot. Byron left Michigan with a 26-point lead on Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson for that final playoff spot. Reddick fell to 36 points behind Byron.

For the weekend, Byron gained one point on Johnson, lost five points to Jones and gained 21 points on Reddick.

MORE: Winners and losers after Sunday Cup race at Michigan 

MORE: What’s in the future for Kevin Harvick’s undefeated car?

Four Cup races remain in the regular season: Sunday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC), the Dover Cup races Aug. 22-23 and the regular-season finale on the oval at Daytona on Aug. 29. The Cup playoffs begin with the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid.

 

Winners and losers after Sunday Michigan Cup race

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Winners and losers from the Sunday Michigan Cup race:

WINNERS

Kevin HarvickSweeps the weekend and scores his ninth consecutive top-five finish. He fell one stage victory short of a perfect weekend. His team is so good that he talks of having an undefeated car and possibly not running it again this year

Denny HamlinScores his fourth runner-up finish of the year. It is the second time he’s finished second to Kevin Harvick this season. Said Hamlin: “I definitely don’t like not winning. But we’re competitive. We’ve given ourselves a shot here these last few weeks.”

Short races — Sunday’s race was 2 hours, 9 minutes, 35 seconds. It is the shortest Cup points race to run the full distance since 2017. Still, there was much packed into that race with Kevin Harvick coming through the field and holding off Denny Hamlin in the final laps to win. Short races force the action.

Joey Logano His fifth-place finish is his third consecutive top 10. This is the first time this season he’s scored three top 10s in a row.

Martin Truex Jr. Finishes third in back-to-back races at Michigan. Has finished third or better in five of the last six races.

LOSERS

Alex BowmanFailed to score a top-20 finish in either race at Michigan and placed 36th Sunday.

Brad Keselowski A day after finishing second at his home track, he crashed and took out teammate Ryan Blaney as they raced for the lead Sunday. “I just lost it,” Keselowski said. “It’s my fault. I feel really bad for my teammate, Ryan Blaney. He didn’t deserve that.”