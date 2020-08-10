Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Christopher Bell to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Christopher Bell will drive for the No. 20 next season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Monday, a decision that was expected with Erik Jones’ contract expiring after this season and it not being renewed. 

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity I have this year with LFR and I want to finish this season strong for Bob (Leavine) and everyone there,” Bell said in a statement from the team. “At the same time, I’m extremely excited to return to Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2021. It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with.”

Said car owner Joe Gibbs: “We are excited to bring Christopher into our Cup Series program starting in 2021. He obviously had tremendous success in the Xfinity Series with us and we look forward to his return to JGR.”

Bell drove for JGR in in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2019, winning 15 races, before moving to the Cup Series and Leavine Family Racing this season. Leavine Family Racing announced last week that it has been sold.

Entering Sunday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC), Bell is 19th in points. His best finish this season is fourth at the first Pocono race in late June.

Xfinity playoff grid after Road America

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
Brandon Brown extended his hold on the final spot in the Xfinity playoff grid last weekend at Road America after struggles early in the race.

Brown needed to be pushed back to pit road before the field took the green because of a mechanical issue. He fell a lap down as his crew diagnosed the issue, got his lap back, scored four stage points in the second stage and finished 12th, one spot off his best career finish on a road course.

Brown’s effort and Jeremy Clements misfortune in being collected in a crash to finish 29th led to Brown extending his lead on Clements for the final spot in the Xfinity playoff grid to 53 points. Myatt Snider is 73 points behind Brown. Eight races remain until the Xfinity playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here is a look at the playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Xfinity playoff grid.

 

Cup playoff grid after Michigan weekend

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT
William Byron extended his lead for the final playoff spot after a pair of Cup races this past weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Byron entered the Michigan weekend 15 points ahead of Tyler Reddick for the final playoff spot. Byron left Michigan with a 26-point lead on Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson for that final playoff spot. Reddick fell to 36 points behind Byron.

For the weekend, Byron gained one point on Johnson, lost five points to Jones and gained 21 points on Reddick.

Four Cup races remain in the regular season: Sunday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC), the Dover Cup races Aug. 22-23 and the regular-season finale on the oval at Daytona on Aug. 29. The Cup playoffs begin with the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid.

 

Winners and losers after Sunday Michigan Cup race

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Winners and losers from the Sunday Michigan Cup race:

WINNERS

Kevin HarvickSweeps the weekend and scores his ninth consecutive top-five finish. He fell one stage victory short of a perfect weekend. His team is so good that he talks of having an undefeated car and possibly not running it again this year

Denny HamlinScores his fourth runner-up finish of the year. It is the second time he’s finished second to Kevin Harvick this season. Said Hamlin: “I definitely don’t like not winning. But we’re competitive. We’ve given ourselves a shot here these last few weeks.”

Short races — Sunday’s race was 2 hours, 9 minutes, 35 seconds. It is the shortest Cup points race to run the full distance since 2017. Still, there was much packed into that race with Kevin Harvick coming through the field and holding off Denny Hamlin in the final laps to win. Short races force the action.

Joey Logano His fifth-place finish is his third consecutive top 10. This is the first time this season he’s scored three top 10s in a row.

Martin Truex Jr. Finishes third in back-to-back races at Michigan. Has finished third or better in five of the last six races.

LOSERS

Alex BowmanFailed to score a top-20 finish in either race at Michigan and placed 36th Sunday.

Brad Keselowski A day after finishing second at his home track, he crashed and took out teammate Ryan Blaney as they raced for the lead Sunday. “I just lost it,” Keselowski said. “It’s my fault. I feel really bad for my teammate, Ryan Blaney. He didn’t deserve that.”

Short race: Michigan Cup race lasts just over 2 hours

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT
Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway lasted just over 2 hours, making it the shortest Cup points race to run a full distance since 2017.

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Cup race, which lasted 2 hours, 9 minutes, 35 seconds. The short race was reduced to 312 miles since Cup teams ran twice there this weekend. Michigan races are typically 400 miles.

Sunday’s race is the shortest Cup race since the rain-shortened June 2018 event at Michigan that went 2 hours, 15 seconds.

The last Cup race that ran a full distance that was shorter than Sunday’s event was the 2017 Watkins Glen race that lasted 2 hours, 7 minutes, 3 seconds.

Nine of the 22 Cup races this season have taken less than 3 hours to run, including six races that were shortened this season after the series resumed in May from the COVID-19 pause.

The issue of shorter races has been a topic in the sport for years. The doubleheader weekend in two weeks at Dover will see both those races shortened from 400 miles to 311 miles each.

“The shorter races, seems like it’s been a good thing,” crew chief Rodney Childers said after Harvick swept the weekend at Michigan International Speedway. “Keeps things exciting.  Everybody is racing harder the whole time, shorter stages. Not much for people riding around or waiting till the end, any of that kind of thing.

“I think the doubleheaders so far have been good. I think putting two of them in the same weekend has been something that probably saves a lot of money for the teams, you’re able to put on a good show two days in a row. We’ll just have to see how that plays outgoing forward.”

Here are the nine races that lasted less than 3 hours this season:

2:09:35 — Michigan II (312 miles)

2:25:01 — Pocono I (325 miles)

2:29:23 — Charlotte II (312 miles)

2:34:55 — Michigan I (322 miles)

2:37:07 — Auto Club (400 miles)

2:42:23 — Darlington II (284 miles)

2:50:54 — Pocono II (350 miles)

2:58:11 — Las Vegas (400 miles)

2:59:49 — Kentucky (400 miles)