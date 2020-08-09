Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sunday Cup results
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Michigan Sunday Cup results

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick completed the weekend sweep with his victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, his sixth win of the season.

Denny Hamlin placed second in the Sunday Cup results. Martin Truex Jr. placed third and was followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Kevin Harvick completes sweep of Michigan doubleheader

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Harvick narrowly held off a late charge from Denny Hamlin coming to the checkered flag to win Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick beat Hamlin by .093 seconds, the second closest margin of victory in track history, to complete a sweep of the series’ doubleheader weekend at the 2-mile track.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led 90 of 156 laps despite officially starting 20th due to a field inversion from Saturday’s race.

“It was a big challenge (holding off Hamlin),” Harvick told NBCSN. “Our Ford Mustang got real tight there in (Turns) 3 and 4. I could run really good through (Turns) 1 and 2 still, but I was just tight on that other end all day.”

Harvick is the first driver to wins Cup races on back-to-back days since Richard Petty in 1971.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced back-to-back days, let alone in the Cup car,” Harvick said. “We’ve done that a couple times this year. I think for us it’s worked out pretty well. I hope it goes the same way at Dover when we got there in a couple of weeks.”

Harvick earned his sixth win of the season, breaking a tie with Hamlin that Harvick established Saturday. It also tied his personal record for wins through 22 races.

It is Harvick’s fourth win in the last five races at Michigan.

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Clint Bowyer led all 40 laps of the stage.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick led every green flag lap of the stage.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Dillon finished eighth after he had to serve a drive-through penalty at the start of the race for an unapproved adjustment … Martin Truex Jr. finished third for the third consecutive race … Kyle Busch earned consecutive top fives for the first time since Race No. 9 and 10 of this season … Aric Almirola finished sixth for 10th top 10 in the last 11 races and his career-best finish at Michigan.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE:  Teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski wrecked while racing for the lead on Lap 96, ending their day. Keselowski finished last for the first time in his Cup career … Alex Bowman finished 36th after he had to pit for a flat tire with 19 laps to go. As he entered the pits, debris from the tire came off on the frontstretch, forcing a caution.

NOTABLE: With his fourth-place finish, Kyle Busch has now gone 22 races without a win this season. That’s the deepest into a season he’s gone winless since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “That’s really up to me and top secret.” – Rodney Childers on whether the team would bring Harvick’s winning car, which is three for three in races this season, back to the track this year.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race on the Daytona road course, 3 p.m. ET Aug. 16 on NBC.

Team Penske teammates crash while racing for lead

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney crashed while racing for the lead in Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski was on the inside and the back of his car wiggled, sending his car into Blaney’s car. Both slammed the SAFER barrier in Turn 2 and the Team Penske teammates were eliminated. The accident brought out the caution on Lap 96 of the 156-lap event.

Keselowski finished last in the 39-car field Sunday. Blaney finished 38th.

“I just lost it,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “It’s my fault. I feel really bad for my teammate Ryan Blaney. He didn’t deserve that. I just came off of Turn 4 and (Kevin Harvick) was behind me and he gave me a push. I swear I went into the corner like 20 mph faster than I had all day. Got past (Denny Hamlin) and got underneath (Blaney) and it just slipped. Lost the back a little bit. When I went to collect it, he was there and I wiped him and myself out. I feel terrible for everyone at Team Penske and especially Ryan Blaney. Gosh, he didn’t deserve that.”

Said Blaney: “That’s a shame to end our day like that. … It’s not going to carry over. Things happen. Mistakes happen. Just a shame.”

Keselowski finished second in Saturday’s race. The Michigan native has yet to win at his home track.

Blaney finished fourth in Saturday’s race.

Bubba Wallace says he has offers from RPM, Ganassi

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

Bubba Wallace confirmed to NBCSN’s Marty Snider on Sunday that he is mulling offers from Richard Petty Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing for next season.

Snider reported that Wallace and RPM co-owner Andrew Murstein both confirmed that Wallace already has ownership in the team. Snider reported that Wallace, whose contract expires after this season, said that it is “not locked and loaded” that he’ll stay with Richard Petty Motorsports after this season.

The offer from Chip Ganassi Racing would be to drive the No. 42 car next season.

Former champion Matt Kenseth drives the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, having joined the team in April after Kyle Larson was fired.

Kenseth told NBC Sports this weekend that “we really haven’t had any very meaningful discussions really about any of that to be honest with you. I think that when things are going as bad as they’re going I don’t think either side is probably super anxious about talking about what’s happening six or eight months for now.

“I think we’re more worried about trying to get this ship righted as soon as possible and start getting some finishes and start running up front. … We really believe that the cars and the team and everything, if we have a really good day, is capable of winning. I think that’s probably what is at the forefront of our mind right now, trying to get running good first of all then hopefully executing and possibly get in a position where we could sneak one out.”

Entering Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan, Kenseth had two top-10 finishes in 17 starts with the team. He finished 17th in Saturday’s race at Michigan. His best finish since returning to Cup this season was second at Indianapolis in July.

Chip Ganassi Racing changed crew chiefs on the No. 42 team on Aug. 4. Engineer Phil Surgen replaced Chad Johnston, who is no longer with the team.

Erik Jones ‘blindsided’ by split with Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Erik Jones said he was “blindsided a little bit” when he was informed Thursday morning by Joe Gibbs Racing that he wouldn’t be returning to the team in 2021.

The driver of the No. 20 Toyota “thought we were moving in a good direction” with negotiations before the news was delivered.

“At the end of the day I’ve had a great, really, eight years almost with Joe Gibbs Racing between Xfinity and Cup,” Jones told NBCSN’s Marty Snider prior to Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan. “I’m thankful for that time. It’s good to see the support that’s been out there the last few days on social media and everybody that’s come out to support, it’s been awesome. I’ve got a great few opportunities out there, which has been good to see. Over the next few weeks hopefully we can have some good talks. Excited about that and excited about the next fifteen races, too.”

Jones, who starts 10th today, said he’s in “a lot different spot” than what he’s been used to as a Toyota development driver since he competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series starting in 2013.

“Really after we won that first Truck race in Phoenix (in 2013) I was kind of on a plan and it really worked well all the way up to the 20 car,” Jones said. “It’s a lot different situation. I’ve got great people behind me working with me … It’s been a hectic few days trying to start working on things for next year. But it’s also an opportunity to take a foundation we’ve built that last few years and start to build from that. It’s unfortunate in one way, but it’s exciting in another way too.”

Jones said the “best thing” he can do to help his job search is perform well over the last 15 races of the year.

“I think we’re fully capable in that and we had rough week in New Hampshire (finished 24th) that put us behind a little bit, but yesterday was great for us points wise,” said Jones, who finished 11th and earned 12 stage points. He enters today’s race 16 points behind the final playoff spot.

“I talked with (crew chief) Chris (Gayle) and he’s on the same page,” Jones said. “He wants to go out strong and everybody on this 20 team. I don’t think anybody’s let up at all here in these last few days, yesterday or going forward. I’m all in with them, and I think they’re all in with me for these 15 (races) we’ve got and hopefully getting in the playoffs and have a strong showing there and see where we can go from there.”