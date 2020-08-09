Bubba Wallace says he has offers from RPM, Ganassi

Bubba Wallace confirmed to NBCSN’s Marty Snider on Sunday that he is mulling offers from Richard Petty Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing for next season.
Snider reported that Wallace and RPM co-owner Andrew Murstein both confirmed that Wallace already has ownership in the team. Snider reported that Wallace, whose contract expires after this season, said that it is “not locked and loaded” that he’ll stay with Richard Petty Motorsports after this season.
The offer from Chip Ganassi Racing would be to drive the No. 42 car next season.
Former champion Matt Kenseth drives the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, having joined the team in April after Kyle Larson was fired.
Kenseth told NBC Sports this weekend that “we really haven’t had any very meaningful discussions really about any of that to be honest with you. I think that when things are going as bad as they’re going I don’t think either side is probably super anxious about talking about what’s happening six or eight months for now.
“I think we’re more worried about trying to get this ship righted as soon as possible and start getting some finishes and start running up front. … We really believe that the cars and the team and everything, if we have a really good day, is capable of winning. I think that’s probably what is at the forefront of our mind right now, trying to get running good first of all then hopefully executing and possibly get in a position where we could sneak one out.”
Entering Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan, Kenseth had two top-10 finishes in 17 starts with the team. He finished 17th in Saturday’s race at Michigan. His best finish since returning to Cup this season was second at Indianapolis in July.
Erik Jones said he was “blindsided a little bit” when he was informed Thursday morning by Joe Gibbs Racing that he wouldn’t be returning to the team in 2021.
The driver of the No. 20 Toyota “thought we were moving in a good direction” with negotiations before the news was delivered.
“At the end of the day I’ve had a great, really, eight years almost with Joe Gibbs Racing between Xfinity and Cup,” Jones told NBCSN’s Marty Snider prior to Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan. “I’m thankful for that time. It’s good to see the support that’s been out there the last few days on social media and everybody that’s come out to support, it’s been awesome. I’ve got a great few opportunities out there, which has been good to see. Over the next few weeks hopefully we can have some good talks. Excited about that and excited about the next fifteen races, too.”
Jones, who starts 10th today, said he’s in “a lot different spot” than what he’s been used to as a Toyota development driver since he competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series starting in 2013.
“Really after we won that first Truck race in Phoenix (in 2013) I was kind of on a plan and it really worked well all the way up to the 20 car,” Jones said. “It’s a lot different situation. I’ve got great people behind me working with me … It’s been a hectic few days trying to start working on things for next year. But it’s also an opportunity to take a foundation we’ve built that last few years and start to build from that. It’s unfortunate in one way, but it’s exciting in another way too.”
Jones said the “best thing” he can do to help his job search is perform well over the last 15 races of the year.
“I think we’re fully capable in that and we had rough week in New Hampshire (finished 24th) that put us behind a little bit, but yesterday was great for us points wise,” said Jones, who finished 11th and earned 12 stage points. He enters today’s race 16 points behind the final playoff spot.
“I talked with (crew chief) Chris (Gayle) and he’s on the same page,” Jones said. “He wants to go out strong and everybody on this 20 team. I don’t think anybody’s let up at all here in these last few days, yesterday or going forward. I’m all in with them, and I think they’re all in with me for these 15 (races) we’ve got and hopefully getting in the playoffs and have a strong showing there and see where we can go from there.”
The Cup Series completes its weekend doubleheader with Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
Kevin Harvick seeks to sweep the weekend after his victory Saturday. Michigan native Brad Keselowski, who finished second on Saturday, continues in search of his first career Cup win at his home track.
The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s race will be inverted for the start of the Sunday Cup race at Michigan. That puts Chris Buescher on the pole.
Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Michigan:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:30 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose, OSFS President St. Francis De Sales School in Toledo, Ohio. The national anthem will be performed by Season 17 winner of “American Idol” at 4:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 156 laps (312 miles) around the 2-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 85.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick led 92 of 161 laps to win Saturday’s race at Michigan. Brad Keselowski was second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.
TO THE REAR: Brennan Poole (engine change), Josh Bilicki (driver change), Austin Dillon (backup car), Ryan Newman (backup car), Chris Buescher (backup car), Michael McDowell (backup car), Tyler Reddick (backup car), Aric Almirola (backup car), Ryan Preece (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car), Cole Custer (backup car), Daniel Suarez (two inspection failures) and Reed Sorenson (two inspection failures).
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup
Chris Buescher, who was to have started on the pole for Sunday’s cup race at Michigan (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), will move to the rear because he is going to a backup car.
Thirteen cars will go to the rear for the start.
MORE: Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV channel, lineup
Those that will move to the rear because of backup cars: Buescher, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer.
Brennan Poole will go to the rear because of an engine change.
Daniel Suarez and Reed Sorenson will go to the rear for two inspection failures.
Josh Bilicki will go to the rear because of a driver change (Joey Gase drove the car Saturday) and a transmission change.
Reddick was to have started third. Almirola was to have started fifth.
Once the cars go to the rear, the cars in those lanes will move up. With first, third and fifth (spots on the inside row), it means William Byron, who is seventh on the lineup, will move up to the front row and start next to Clint Bowyer.
Former IndyCar racer Alex Tagliani will drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Aug. 16 Truck race on the 3.57-mile Daytona road course, the team announced Sunday.
Tagliani has made five Truck starts. All five starts have been at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. He finished second in last year’s road course race there for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
“We finished second last year with the No. 51 Tundra at Mosport (CTMP) and now Kyle and everyone at KBM has provided me with an amazing opportunity to go to the road course at Daytona and try to finish one position better and add another banner to the rafters in their shop,” Tagliani said in a statement from the team.
“There are a lot of guys in the Truck Series that have been able to make a lot of laps around Mosport (CTMP) the last few years, which is a challenging road course, so the laps they’ve made there in practice and the race are going to pay dividends at a track like Daytona and it’s not going to be a walk in the park. I love the track and it’s going to be a good battle and exciting for the fans in attendance and watching on television.”
Tagliani will drive the No. 51 truck for KBM.
Tagliani ran in 131 CART races from 2000-07 and in 74 IndyCar races from 2008-16. He drove in the Rolex 24 in 2007 and 2014 at Daytona. He also has eight starts in the Xfinity Series, the last in 2016.