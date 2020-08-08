Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Saturday Michigan Cup results, driver points report

By Dustin LongAug 8, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick scored his fifth win of the season, pulling away in overtime to win Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski finished second in the Saturday Michigan Cup results and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

The victory was the 54th of Harvick’s career, tying him with Lee Petty for 11th on the all-time wins list.

William Byron continues to hold the final playoff spot with five races left in the regular season. He leads Erik Jones by 16 points, Tyler Reddick by 19 points and Jimmie Johnson by 22 points heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan to compete the weekend doubleheader.

Bubba Wallace places 9th, notes deal that will put RPM ‘over the top’

By Dustin LongAug 8, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT
Bubba Wallace scored his first top-10 finish in a month Saturday and teased a potential deal that he said will send his Richard Petty Motorsports team “over the top if we can get it done.”

Wallace finished ninth after starting 24th Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick won the race.

“Everybody say a prayer for us,” Wallace told NBCSN’s Marty Snider after the race. “There’s a big deal on the line right now and this can only help so much. I’ve yet to check my phone to see the status of it. This will send us over the top if we can get it done. Been a lot of hard work off the racetrack from my team, everybody involved to make things better and that’s what we’re trying to do. So putting solid runs tighter and having awesome restart all night this is only going to help the effort.”

Wallace acknowledged that silly season also has weighed on him. His contract expires after this season. RPM owner Andrew Murstein has offered ownership in the team as part of a contract extension. There also is believed to be interest from other teams in Wallace.

“We’re in the middle of silly season right now,” he said. “My mind is there, it’s here.”

Wallace was pleased with the finish Saturday – his fourth top-10 of the year and the most he’s had in any Cup season – but seeks more performance Sunday.

“I know this whole COVID-19 deal has been tough,” he said. “I haven’t been able to go to the shop and show my appreciation (to the team) and how much they really work and make our cars better week in and week out. It’s been fun. …  To come out with a solid top-10 finish for us is positive. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I was not happy with the car, but I think that’s the racer mentality. I’m not sure if Harvick is happy about his car either. We always strive to be better. All in all a solid day.”

Kevin Harvick wins Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan in overtime

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick beat Brad Keselowski in overtime to win Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway and claim the first part of a weekend doubleheader at the 2-mile track.

Harvick completed a sweep of the race after winning the first two stages. He denied Keselowski a chance to earn his first Cup win his home track.

“The restarts were obviously a handful but our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang was really fast today and we held on for the long run and would really go on the short run and did everything we needed it to do,” Harvick told NBCSN.

Harvick led the final 14 laps, taking the lead with eight laps to go in the scheduled distance after he almost made contact with contact with Kyle Busch, which got Busch loose and sent him up the track.

“I didn’t know if I hit him or not but I saw the video and didn’t touch him,” Harvick said. “I must have packed a bunch of air on his left rear. I knew I needed to be right there. You have to take the chance when you have it and I needed that side draft down the front straightaway. I got within like an inch it looked like on the video. I didn’t know if I had just barely touched him but in the video I definitely didn’t touch him.”

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Busch.

The shootout was set up by a wreck between Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman with three laps to go in the scheduled distance.

The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s race will be inverted for the start of Sunday’s race. The top five will be Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, Tyler Reddick, Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brad Keselowski earned his sixth consecutive top-10 finish … Bubba Wallace placed ninth for his fourth top-10 finish in 2020, his most ever in a single season … Chase Elliott finished seventh for his eight top 10 in nine starts at Michigan. Average finish of 7.5 is the best all-time at Michgian.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Both Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick had to pit for cut tires in Stage 1 after they made contact with each other. While Truex bounced back for his top five, Reddick placed 18th … John Hunter Nemechek finished 36th after he caused three different cautions throughout the race, with the final one coming with 26 laps to go in the scheduled distance … Aric Almirola finished 16th, ending his career-best streak of nine consecutive top-10s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race No. 2 at Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Race results, Xfinity point standings after Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Austin Cindric won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America for his fourth win in the last five races.

He beat AJ Allmendinger, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Gralal and Andy Lally.

Point Standings

Cindric now has an 11-point lead over Chase Briscoe.

Austin Cindric wins at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
Austin Cindric outran AJ Allmendinger in a two-lap dash to claim the win Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Road America.

The Team Penske driver captured his fourth Xfinity Series win in the last five races, leading 19 of 45 laps around the road course.

Cindric is the 11th different winner in 11 Xfinity races at Road America. He’s won three of the last six road course races.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala and Andy Lally, who made his first Xfinity start since 2018.

The final shootout was set up by a wreck on a restart with four laps left in the race. The wreck occurred between Turns 1 and 2 and included Justin Allgaier, Myatt Snider, Jeremy Clements and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The race was stopped for 1 hour and 33 minutes for a weather delay near the end of the first stage.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley won the stage in a one-lap shootout.

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger won under caution.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kaz Grala earned his fourth top five in 29 Xfinity start … Preston Pardus finished eighth. He has two top 10s in four career starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE:  Daniel Hemric finished 35th after his engine expired on Lap 7 … Jesse Little finished 33rd after he got stuck in a Turn 2 sand trap with four laps left in the second stage. Safety officials were unable to remove his car in time to finish the stage under green.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race on the Daytona road course, 3 p.m. ET Aug. 15 on NBCSN.