Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Saturday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup Series is set to hold its second doubleheader weekend of the year as it journies to Michigan International Speedway.

A few weeks after holding back-to-back races at Pocono, the series does so on the 2-mile speedway.

Saturday sees the first race of the doubleheader, with Joey Logano starting from the pole.

Here’s all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Michigan:

(All times are Eastern)

START: WWE Superstar The Big Show will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:02 p.m.

PRERACE: Drivers report to their cars at 4:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:45 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose, OSFS President St. Francis De Sales School in Toledo, Ohio. The national anthem will be performed by 12-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans at 4:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 156 laps (312 miles) around the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 85.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, NASCAR will run the entire field down pit road during one of the pace laps for pit road speed verification. If a car stops anywhere on pit road for any reason, the car will start at the rear of the field.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Motor Racing Network will carry radio coverage and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Brad Keselowski triumphed over Denny Hamlin to win at New Hampshire.

LAST RACE AT MICHIGAN: Kevin Harvick beat Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

TO THE REAR: Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher. NASCAR confiscated the spoiler from both cars and penalized the teams, sending both cars to the rear. Jimmie Johnson (multiple inspection failures) and Joey Gase (multiple inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Cup starting lineup Saturday at Michigan

Catch up on NBC Sports’ coverage:

Joey Logano draws the pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan

Up to 8,000 fans approved to attend Southern 500

Silly Season Scorecard: Erik Jones splits with Joe Gibbs Racing

Friday 5: Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief makes a simple request

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after 2020

NASCAR announces new method for setting starting lineups

NASCAR to introduce choose rule starting at Michigan

Truck Series driver Spencer Davis tests positive for COVID-19

NASCAR announces remaining 2020 schedule

Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski remain 1-2

Chip Ganassi Racing makes crew chief change

Leavine Family Racing announces it has been sold

Greg Zipadelli to serve as Clint Bowyer’s interim crew chief

Brad Keselowski signs contract extension with Team Penske

Jimmie Johnson to start at rear at Michigan

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 8, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson will start at the rear for Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway after two inspection failures before the race.

Johnson was to have started 17th. Johnson enters today’s race 25 points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for what would be the final playoff spot.

MORE: Friday 5 – Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief makes a simple request 

Joey Gase also will start at the rear for two inspection failures. He was already scheduled to start last in the 39-car field.

NASCAR earlier announced that the cars of Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher will start at the rear after they had their spoilers confiscated in inspection.

NASCAR penalizes teams of Ryan Newman, Chris Buescher

By Dustin LongAug 8, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR confiscated the spoilers from the Roush Fenway Racing teams of Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher during inspection before Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Both cars will start at the rear. Newman and Buescher each lose 20 points, each team loses 20 owner points and each team’s crew chief will be fined $25,000 for the infraction.

MORE: Saturday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV channel lineup

MORE: Jimmie Johnson to start at rear at Michigan after inspection failures 

NASCAR said that both teams violated Section. 12.4.12.b of the Cup rule book that states:

  • Except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

Newman was to have started 13th. Buescher was to have started 22nd.

Xfinity race at Road America resumes after weather delay

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series race at Road America has resumed after a 1 hour and 33 minute weather delay.

The delay started around 1 ET when lightning was detected within 10 miles of the track.

NASCAR has declared the track wet and will allow teams to decide whether to put on wet tires.

Austin Cindric is the leader. He’s led nine of 10 laps.

Completing the top five is Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Kaz Grala and Jeremy Clements.

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America: Start time, forecast and more

Road America
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s once again time for NASCAR to go road course racing.

The Xfinity Series holds its second road course race of the year Saturday with its annual visit to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

It’s one of the four NASCAR national series races being held this weekend, as the Cup and Truck Series compete at Michigan

Here are the details for the Xfinity race at Road America (all times ET):

START: The command to start engines is at 12:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:22 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 9 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at noon by Pastor Peter Peitsch of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake. The national anthem will be performed at 12:01 p.m. by Charles Butler, Assistant Fire Chief for the city of Sheboygan.

DISTANCE: The race is 45 laps (182.16 miles) around the 4.048-mile road course

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slows down, they will start at the rear of the field.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 14. Stage 2 ends on Lap 29.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Countdown to Green followed by the race broadcast at noon. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 11:30 a.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

TO THE REAR: Myatt Snider (unapproved adjustment)

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Brandon Jones passed Austin Cindric on the last lap to win at Kansas Speedway.

LAST YEAR AT ROAD AMERICA: Christopher Bell won, finishing 1.8 seconds ahead of Austin Cindric. Tyler Reddick placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup.