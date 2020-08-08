Austin Cindric wins at Road America

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric outran AJ Allmendinger in a two-lap dash to claim the win Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Road America.

The Team Penske driver captured his fourth Xfinity Series win in the last five races, leading 19 of 45 laps around the road course.

Cindric is the 11th different winner in 11 Xfinity races at Road America. He’s won three of the last six road course races.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala and Andy Lally, who made his first Xfinity start since 2018.

The final shootout was set up by a wreck on a restart with four laps left in the race. The wreck occurred between Turns 1 and 2 and included Justin Allgaier, Myatt Snider, Jeremy Clements and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The race was stopped for 1 hour and 33 minutes for a weather delay near the end of the first stage.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley won the stage in a one-lap shootout.

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger won under caution.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kaz Grala earned his fourth top five in 29 Xfinity start … Preston Pardus finished eighth. He has two top 10s in four career starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Daniel Hemric finished 35th after his engine expired on Lap 7 … Jesse Little finished 33rd after he got stuck in a Turn 2 sand trap with four laps left in the second stage. Safety officials were unable to remove his car in time to finish the stage under green.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race on the Daytona road course, 3 p.m. ET Aug. 15 on NBCSN.