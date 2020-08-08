Kevin Harvick wins Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan in overtime

Kevin Harvick beat Brad Keselowski in overtime to win Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway and claim the first part of a weekend doubleheader at the 2-mile track.

Harvick completed a sweep of the race after winning the first two stages. He denied Keselowski a chance to earn his first Cup win his home track.

“The restarts were obviously a handful but our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang was really fast today and we held on for the long run and would really go on the short run and did everything we needed it to do,” Harvick told NBCSN.

Harvick led the final 14 laps, taking the lead with eight laps to go in the scheduled distance after he almost made contact with contact with Kyle Busch, which got Busch loose and sent him up the track.

“I didn’t know if I hit him or not but I saw the video and didn’t touch him,” Harvick said. “I must have packed a bunch of air on his left rear. I knew I needed to be right there. You have to take the chance when you have it and I needed that side draft down the front straightaway. I got within like an inch it looked like on the video. I didn’t know if I had just barely touched him but in the video I definitely didn’t touch him.”

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Busch.

More: Click here for race results and point standings

The shootout was set up by a wreck between Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman with three laps to go in the scheduled distance.

The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s race will be inverted for the start of Sunday’s race. The top five will be Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, Tyler Reddick, Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brad Keselowski earned his sixth consecutive top-10 finish … Bubba Wallace placed ninth for his fourth top-10 finish in 2020, his most ever in a single season … Chase Elliott finished seventh for his eight top 10 in nine starts at Michigan. Average finish of 7.5 is the best all-time at Michgian.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Both Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick had to pit for cut tires in Stage 1 after they made contact with each other. While Truex bounced back for his top five, Reddick placed 18th … John Hunter Nemechek finished 36th after he caused three different cautions throughout the race, with the final one coming with 26 laps to go in the scheduled distance … Aric Almirola finished 16th, ending his career-best streak of nine consecutive top-10s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race No. 2 at Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.