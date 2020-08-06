Weekend schedule at Michigan, Road America

NASCAR teams will be busy with a weekend schedule of racing at Michigan and Road America.
Cup teams will race Saturday and Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Truck Series teams will race there Friday night, and ARCA teams will race there Sunday afternoon.
Xfinity teams will race Saturday at Road America.
Here is the weekend schedule for Michigan and Road America
(All times Eastern)
AT MICHIGAN
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
8-10 a.m. — Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening in progress
10 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens
Noon – 12:30 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)
2:30 – 3 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)
5 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
5:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles
6 p.m. — Truck Series race: 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8:30 p.m. — Truck Series haulers exit
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
7 – 9 a.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup garage access screening in progress
9 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Cup garage open
2 -3 p.m. — ARCA Series haulers enter (screening in progress)
3 p.m. — ARCA driver/spotter/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
3:30 – 4 p.m. — ARCA rookie meeting (teleconference)
3:50 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their cars
4 p.m. — Cup race: 156 laps/312 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
4 – 4:30 p.m. — ARCA crew chief meeting (teleconference)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
7 a.m. – Noon — ARCA garage access screening in progress
7 a.m. — ARCA garage opens
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening in progress
8:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens
11:30 a.m. – Noon — ARCA practice (in groups)
12:50 p.m. — ARCA drivers report to their cars
1 p.m. — ARCA race: 100 laps/200 miles (MAVTV and MRN)
2:30 p.m. — ARCA haulers exit
4:20 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their cars
4:30 p.m. — Cup race: 156 laps/312 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. — Cup haulers exit
AT ROAD AMERICA
(All times Eastern)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6
5:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)
6 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
Noon – 2 p.m. — Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)
2 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progress
2 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
9 – 11 a.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progerss
9 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
11:50 a.m. — Xfinity drivers to their cars
Noon — Xfinity race: 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
2:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers exit