Xfinity starting lineup at Road America

For the third consecutive race, Michael Annett will start on the pole after a random draw for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America. The Xfinity starting lineup has Austin Cindric, who finished second in last year’s event, starting second.
Harrison Burton starts third. Justin Haley is fourth and Riley Herbst will start fifth in Saturday’s race (noon ET on NBCSN).
Here’s how the Xfinity starting lineup random draw worked:
- Positions 1-12 in Xfinity starting lineup: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America
Race Time: Noon ET Saturday
Track: Road America; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (4.048-mile course)
Length: 45 laps (182.16 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 14. Stage 2 ends Lap 29.
TV coverage: NBCSN
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Saturday at Michigan (156 laps, 312 miles) 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Truck race: Friday at Michigan (100 laps, 200 miles) 6 p.m. ET on FS1